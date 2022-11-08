Main picView gallery

Gusto Green DTLA 718 S Hill St

review star

No reviews yet

718 S Hill St

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

House Cocktails

High Rise

$17.00

Nimo

$17.00Out of stock

Master of None

$17.00

The Warden

$17.00

Orange County Boy

$17.00

Green St

$17.00

3 is 4

$17.00

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

Appletini

Bloody Mary

Blue Lemonade

Champagne

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

$16.00

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

$16.00

Greyhound

$16.00

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Martini

$17.00

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

White Negroni

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

White Wine

Trebbiano Amorotti

$115.00+

Chenin Blanc Herbel

$17.00+Out of stock

Reyter Field blend

$19.00+

Versante Nerello

$80.00+

Rose

$10.00

House White

$10.00

Skin Contact Wine

Orsi Pignoletto

$14.00+

Red Wine

Aglianico Rascott

$65.00+

Ciro rosso

$18.00+

Reyter Schiava

$115.00+

Valpolicella Figari

$13.00+

Montepulciano

$15.00+

Bordeaux

$12.00+

Zero Proof

Weavers

$13.00

This is Art

$13.00

King of the Castle

$13.00

Spage Grenade

$13.00

Beer

Lost Coast Indica IPA

$9.00

Buonaveza Mexican Lager

$9.00

Heavy Cloud Hazy

$9.00

Fremont Golden Pils

$9.00

Liquid Candy Hazy

$8.00

Crowns Juicy IPA

$8.00

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00+

Latte (Double)

$6.75

Latte (Single)

$6.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortado

$4.50

Tea

Bara Vara

$9.00

Blackberry Hibiscus

$9.00

Lady Earl Grey

$9.00

Moroccan Mint

$9.00

Vanilla Lemongrass

$9.00

Matcha Latte

$8.00

Matcha Service

$25.00

Janet Reserve

Dama

$18.00+

Trebianno di Laguna

$18.00+

Vodka

Well Vodka Seagrams

$12.00

Absolut

Belvedere

Chopin

Ciroc

Firefly

Grey Goose

Grey Goose Citron

Ketel One

$13.00

Titos

$13.00

Hangar 1

$15.00

Zubrowka

$14.00

Hanson

$14.00

Gin

Well Gin

$12.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Gordons

$12.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Tanqueray

Aria Dry

$13.00

Four Pillars

$14.00

Barr Hill

$16.00

St. George Terroir

$14.00

Brooklyn

$15.00

The Botanist

$15.00

Empress

$15.00

Rum

Well Rum

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Diplomatico Planas

$13.00

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Clement VSOP

$15.00

Well Rum George Ocean

$12.00

Plantation Rum Pineapple

$13.00

Don Q Anejo

$18.00

Smith & Cross

$14.00

Camazotz

$15.00

Batavia Arrack

$13.00

Tequila & Mezcal

Well Tequila Pueblo Viejo

$12.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Casa Noble

Xicaru Pechuga Mole

$17.00

Xicaru Silver

$18.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$16.00

Don Fulano Repo

$19.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$22.00

Dulce Vita

$13.00

Mezcales de Leyenda Sotol

$17.00

Mezcales de Leyenda Espadin

$19.00

Vamonos Riendo

$18.00

Ocho Plat

$16.00

Esplosion

$13.00

Siete Leguas Plata

$16.00

Angelisco Blanco

$14.00

Angelisco Reposado

$16.00

Ocho Repo

$19.00

Ocho Anejo

$25.00

Well Mezcal Rayu

$12.00

Per Siempre Sotol

$15.00

Alipus

$16.00

El Jolgorio Pachuga

$48.00

El Jolgorio Madre

$40.00

El Jolgorio Epadin

$32.00

La Verenosa Reicilla

$20.00

Vago Elote

$18.00

Vago Espadin

$17.00

Ocho Extra Anejo

$40.00

Lalo

$16.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Angels Envy

Basil Hayden

Bulliet Rye

Diabolique

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jim Beam Ry3

$13.00

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Makers Mark

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Templeton Rye

$16.00

Wilderness Trial Bourbon

$16.00

Wilderness Trial Rye

$18.00

Pinhook Bourbon

$14.00

Pinhook Rye

$15.00

St. George Breaking & Entering

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Widow Jane Rye

$17.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back Rye

$17.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$22.00

Whistle Pig 12yr

$38.00

Wiseman

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$20.00

1776 James E Pepper Rye

$13.00

Scotch/Japanese/Irish/Canadian Whisky

Well Scotch Famous Grouse

$12.00

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Bruichladdich Islay Barley

$18.00

Highland Park 12yr

$18.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

Chartreuse, Green

$17.00

Cointreau

$1.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Negroni

$17.00

Fernet

$13.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$16.00

Ciociaro

$13.00

Copper & Cross Absinthe

$15.00

St. George Absinthe

$18.00

Bruto Americano

$14.00

Cocchi americano

$14.00

Amaro Del Capo

$14.00

Fiorente

$13.00

Cognac & Brandy

Park Bourdereus

$25.00

Park Mizunara

$22.00

Bertoux

$15.00

Clear Creek Pear

$17.00

Laird's

$15.00

Tiki Takeover

TIKI COCKTAIL

$13.00

WINE

$8.00

BEER

$5.00

POPCORN

$5.00

CAESAR

$10.00

BUDINO

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are excited to be part of the Green Street community and provide Intentional Indulgence to our neighbors. Please your order here and we will be happy to offer free in-building delivery! Gusto Green's goal is to provide a space where life is enriched through connection to community and providing opportunities to explore new and engaging experiences in food and wellness.

Location

718 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vespaio
orange starNo Reviews
225 South Grand Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
BAR AMÁ
orange star4.7 • 497
118 W 4th St Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
wake and late
orange star4.6 • 3,132
105 E 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Pi LA - 124 W. 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
124 W. 4th Street Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 21
330 S Hope Street suite 205 Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Tacos 1986 DTLA
orange starNo Reviews
609 S. Spring St. Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston