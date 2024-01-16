- Home
Gusto Italian Grill 130 Westmorland Street
130 Westmorland Street
Moncton, CN E1C 0R9
Food
Appetizers
- Parmesan Chicken Bites$15.75
Parmesan Chicken Bites – panko breaded (panko, oregano, garlic, parmesan, salt and pepper), 8 oz of chicken breast, parmesan aioli (Hellmans Mayonnaise, garlic, parmesan cheese, malt vinegar, salt and pepper, oregano, 35% cream)
- Arancini$14.75Out of stock
6 arancini balls panko breaded (panko, oregano, garlic, parmesan, salt and pepper), arborio rice, chicken stock, sweety drop peppers, onions, garlic, fennel sausage, parsley, goat cheese, parmesan cheese, button mushroom, cremini, shiitake mushrooms. Basil Aioli – Fresh basil, garlic, lemon, parmesan, Hellmans mayonnaise, EVOO. Arribriata – San Marzano tomatoes, chili flake, onions, garlic, fresh basil
- Bruschetta$13.50
Tomatoes, red onion, garlic, fresh basil. EVOO, Balsamic vinegar, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper parmesan cheese, whipped ricotta (ricotta, cream, honey, lemon), herb rubbed crostini.
- Wood Fired Flat Bread$17.75
00 flour, EVOO, water, yeast, butter, garlic, fresh thyme, salt, lemon zest, mozzarella cheese. Parmesan Aioli (Hellmans Mayonnaise, garlic, parmesan cheese, malt vinegar, salt and pepper, oregano, 35% cream)
- Spinach Fonduta$16.75
Hellmans mayonnaise, spinach, onion, sour cream, fresh basil, fresh parsley, parmesan cheese, artichoke hearts, garlic, salt and pepper, mozzarella cheese. Flatbread – 00 Flour, EVOO, water, yeast, salt, oregano, garlic
- Mussels$15.75
1.5 lb. PEI Mussels, onion, tomato, garlic, seafood stock, cream, Moosehead lager, orange, bay leaf, chili flake, microgreens (baby kale, radish, broccoli)
- Mozza Fritti$15.75
panko breaded (panko, oregano, garlic, parmesan, salt and pepper), 4 oz 27% fat mozzarella. Roasted garlic aioli (Hellmans Mayonnaise, roasted garlic, honey, salt and pepper, rice wine vinegar)
- Calamari$15.75
9 oz calamari tubes and tentacles, flour, panko, garlic, salt and pepper, baking powder, milk powder. Caper Aioli- Hellmans mayonnaise, capers, artichoke hearts, parsley, garlic. Tomato basil – San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, onion, carrot, fresh basil, salt and pepper
- Cast Iron Seared Scallops$19.00
4 10/20 Scallops, pancetta, granny smith apple, EVOO, salt and pepper, butter, gremolata (fresh parsley, garlic, lemon, EVOO). Butternut squash puree- butternut squash, EVOO, salt and pepper, 35% cream, butter, maple syrup, chili flake, pecans.
- Burrata Caprese$21.75
grape tomatoes, fresh thyme, olive oil, balsamic vinegar reduction Salt and pepper ,shredded Parmesan cheese peeled garlic, roughly chopped Black pepper lemon juice olive oil blend fresh basil, roughly chopped
- Share Fries$8.99
Hand cut russet potatoes, sea salt, pepper, parmesan, parmesan aioli - (Hellmans Mayonnaise, garlic, parmesan cheese, malt vinegar, salt and pepper, oregano, 35% cream)
- Caesar Salad$7.99+
- Tuscan Harvest Salad$7.99+
mixed greens, granny smith apple, hazelnuts, goat cheese, roasted red beets. Italian Vinaigrette- EVOO, garlic, fresh mint, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, salt and pepper
Pizza
- Cheese$22.75
red sauce, mozzarella
- Margherita$21.00
red sauce, for di latte, fresh basil, kosher salt, EVOO
- Vegetarian$23.95
white sauce, fontina, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts, button mushrooms, cremini mushrooms, portobello mushroom, Kalamata olives, caramelized onions, fresh basil, parmesan.
- Pepperoni$24.75
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
- Gusto Pizza$25.75
white sauce, for di latte, house made fennel pork sausage (pork, chili flake, onion, garlic, fennel seed, salt, pepper, chili flake), caramelized onion, sundried tomatoes, parmesan
- Italian Butcher$26.75
Red sauce, house made fennel pork sausage (pork, chili flake, onion, garlic, fennel seed, salt, pepper, chili flake), pancetta, pepperoni, calabrese, red onion, garlic, house smoked mozzarella, parmesan
- Pesto Chicken$26.75
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, chicken breast, pancetta, red onions, parmesan, fresh basil
- Works$26.50
red sauce, pepperoni, soppressatta, house made fennel pork sausage (pork, chili flake, onion, garlic, fennel seed, salt, pepper, chili flake), bacon, roasted red peppers, red onion, button mushroom, cremini mushroom, portobello mushroom, mozzarella, parmesan.
- New Yorker$25.75
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, , house made fennel pork sausage (pork, chili flake, onion, garlic, fennel seed, salt, pepper, chili flake), garlic, parmesan
- Seafood$35.75
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chili flake, arugula, 3 shrimp, 2 scallops, 1 oz lobster, parmesan lemon oil lemon, EVOO, Turmeric
- Ultimate Caprese$26.75
white sauce, for di latte, burrata cheese, asiago, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, pesto, lemon oil (lemon, EVOO, Turmeric), balsamic reduction, parmesan
- Fennel Sausage & Burrata$26.75
parmesan cream sauce, house made fennel pork sausage (pork, chili flake, onion, garlic, fennel seed, salt, pepper, chili flake), asiago, mozzarella cheese, sweety drop peppers, burrata, arugula.
- Mediterranean Chicken Pizza$25.75
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Chicken, red onion, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, arugula, balsamic glaze and parmesan cheese
Paste
- Spaghetti Meatballs$21.75
spaghettini, tomato sauce (onion, garlic, San Marzano tomatoes, carrot, fresh basil, EVOO), Meatballs (4)– beef, veal, pork, parmesan, ricotta, onion, garlic, parsley, breadcrumb, tandoori seasoning, egg, salt and pepper
- Fettucini Alfredo$19.75
Fettuccini noodle, Alfredo sauce – cream, garlic, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper, xanthan gum
- Paste All'Gusto$26.75
Fettuccini, 6 shrimp, EVOO, onion, garlic, white wine, button mushrooms, cremini mushroom, portobello mushroom, alfredo sauce – cream, garlic, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper, xanthan gum
- Linguinni Frutti Di Mare$31.75
Linguine, garlic, onion, EVOO, white wine, 3 shrimp. 2 scallops, 1oz lobster, 4 oz rose sauce (cream, tomato, parmesan, chili flake, garlic, onion, carrot, fresh basil),
- Carbonara$21.75
Linguini, EVOO, chili flake, onion, garlic, bacon, white wine, parmesan, egg, salt, parsley
- Veagan's Revenge$21.00
Cassarecce noodle, red onion, garlic, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, arugula, tomato sauce (onion, garlic, San Marzano tomatoes, carrot, fresh basil, EVOO)
- Pasta Pesto$24.75
cassarecce noodle, chicken breast 4oz, caramelized onions, arugula, cherry tomato, garlic, onion, roasted red pepper, basil pesto – fresh basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, lemon, EVOO, Feta, chili oil – pepperoncini, banana pepper, sweety drop pepper, EVOO
- Lasagne Classic$22.75
- house made lasagne sheets, bolognaise – beef, pork, onion, garlic, celery, San Marzano tomato, thyme, bay leaf, sugar, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper, parmesan, chili flake, oregano, Bechamel - cream, parmesan, garlic, onion, salt and pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil
- Marinara Linguini$19.00
Linguini, tomato sauce (onion, garlic, San Marzano tomatoes, carrot, fresh basil, EVOO), parmesan, parsley
- Italiano Mac & Cheese$33.75
cassarecce, onion, garlic, bacon, EVOO, 3 shrimp, 2 scallops, 1oz lobster, salt and pepper, white wine, cheese sauce – garlic, onion, white cheddar, cheddar, Swiss, parmesan cheese, brown butter bread crumb, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, lemon oil – lemon, EVOO, Turmeric, parsley
- Goat Cheese Ravioli$25.75
house made dough – water, EVOO, egg, flour, milk, rosemary, sage, thyme, nutmeg, goat cheese, walnuts, white wine, citrus butter – lemon, lime, sage, butter, butternut squash puree – butternut squash, maple syrup, butter, cream, salt, pepper, parmesan
Corsa Principale
- Chicken Parmigiana$27.75
8 oz chicken breast butterflied, Mozzarella and prosciutto stuffed, breaded (panko, oregano, garlic, parmesan, salt and pepper), Tomato sauce (San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, onion, carrot, fresh basil, salt, pepper) Mozzarella, parmesan. Spaghettinni noodles, Tomato sauce.
- Chicken Marsala$28.75
8 oz chicken breast, marsala sauce (red wine demi-glace, cremini, button, portobello mushrooms) Black Truffle, EVOO
- Siciliano Salmone$29.75
7oz Atlantic salmon (crust – fennel seed, coriander seed, fresh rosemary, lemon zest, garlic, EVOO), Beurre Blanc – butter, lemon, onion, salt, pepper, xanthan gum
- Risotto$37.75
– olive oil, onion, arborio rice, white wine, garlic, cherry tomatoes, fresh thyme, fresh rosemary, chili flake, bay leaf, salt, pepper, seafood stock – (Salt, codfish powder, maltodextrin, palm oil, corn starch, hydrolyzed corn protein, autolyzed yeast extract, sugar, onion powder, spice, caramel color, natural flavor. contains: fish (cod), COOKED LOBSTER MEAT AND LOBSTER TOMALLEY, SALT, CORN MALTODEXTRIN, SUGAR, WATER, AUTOLYZED YEAST EXTRACT, CORN OIL, MILK INGREDIENT, TOMATO PASTE, POTATO FLAKES (POTATO, MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES), ONION AND GARLIC POWDERS, DISODIUM INOSINATE, DISODIUM GUANYLATE, LOBSTER EXTRACT, COD LIVER OIL, SPICES, LACTIC ACID, PALM OIL, FLAVOUR (SOY, CELERY). CONTAINS: MILK, SOY, FISH (COD) AND CRUSTACEAN (LOBSTER). MAY CONTAIN: OTHER FISH, SHELLFISH AND CRUSTACEANS. 3 shrimp, 2 scallops, 1 oz lobster, 3 mussels, 1.5 oz salmon, lemon, brown butter breadcrumbs, micro greens (baby kale, radish, broccoli)
- Filet Florentina 8oz$42.75
8 oz tenderloin, bacon wrapped, garlic butter (butter, garlic, fresh thyme, salt)
- Toscano 12oz$38.75
12oz New York Striploin, garlic butter (butter, garlic, fresh thyme, salt)
- Barolo 12oz$40.75
12 oz New York Striploin, Barolo sauce (red wine demi-glace, cremini, button, portobello mushrooms) Black Truffle, EVOO
Kids
- Kids Spaghetti Meatballs$10.99
spaghettini, tomato sauce (onion, garlic, San Marzano tomatoes, carrot, fresh basil, EVOO), Meatballs – beef, veal, pork, parmesan, ricotta, onion, garlic, parsley, breadcrumb, tandoori seasoning, egg, salt and pepper
- Kids Spaghetti Tomato Sauce$10.99
spaghettini, tomato sauce (onion, garlic, San Marzano tomatoes, carrot, fresh basil, EVOO)
- Kids Pepperoni Pizza$10.99
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
- Kids Cheese Pizza$10.99
red sauce, mozzarella
- Kids Fettucini Alfredo$10.99
Fettuccini noodle, Alfredo sauce – cream, garlic, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper, xanthan gum
- Kids Fettucini Chicken Alfredo$10.99
- Kids Chicken Fingers$10.99
panko breaded (panko, oregano, garlic, parmesan, salt and pepper), 3 oz of chicken breast, parmesan aioli (Hellmans Mayonnaise, garlic, parmesan cheese, malt vinegar, salt and pepper, oregano, 35% cream), fries
- Kids Spaghetti With Butter$10.99
Spaghetti Butter
EXTRA
- Gluten Free Bread
Gluten Free bread - CORN STARCH, FILTERED WATER, LIQUID EGG WHITE, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, TAPIOCA STARCH, MODIFIED PALM OIL, SUGAR, HONEY, DRIED EGG WHITE, DISTILLED MONOGLYCERIDES, APPLE CIDER VINEGAR, YEAST, SALT, RICE BRAN AND GERM, PECTIN, BAKING POWDER, XANTHAN GUM, MODIFIED CELLULOSE, GUAR GUM, ENZYME (AMYLASE).
- Herbs$4.99
EVOO, herb mix, parsley, basil, rosemary, oregano, garlic, black pepper, chili flake, salt
- Extra Side Mashed$3.99
russet potatoes, garlic, salt, cream, parmesan
- Extra Side Veg$3.99
Side of Daily Vegetables, butter, salt and pepper
- Extra Side Roasties$3.99
*Roasted potatoes – b sized red potatoes, EVOO, herb mix, parsley, basil, rosemary, oregano, garlic, black pepper, chili flake, salt
- Extras - Add Shrimp$10.00
5 seared 16/20 shrimp, EVOO, salt and pepper
- Extra Add Scallops$10.00
4 seared 10/20 scallops, EVOO, salt and pepper
- Extra Add Shrimp and scallops$12.00
4 16/20 seared shrimp, 3 10/20 seared scallops, EVOO, salt and pepper
- Extra Chicken$8.00
- Extra Meatball (1)$2.50
- Side Sauce Extra$2.00
- Extra Side Fry$3.99
- Add cheese Mozzarella$2.99
- Add cheese Goat$2.99
- Add cheese parmesan$2.99
- Extra Spaghetti Tomato$3.99
- Extra Add Lobster$14.00
- Extra Add Bacon$2.99
- Extra Add Procuitto$3.99
Beer
Draft Beer
- Coors Light$8.00
This beer is slightly sweet with a hint of bitterness. Its taste is enhanced by the subtle aroma of grains as well as its refreshing carbonated mouthfeel. Even before drinking, it is visually pleasing. The clear golden appearance promises refreshment.
- Belgian Moon$9.00
Description This award-winning Belgian-style wheat beer is unfiltered and brewed using the peel of sweet Valencia oranges and coriander. The wonderful citrus flavours give this brew a unique smooth, refreshing finish. Tasting Notes The most popular selling wheat beer in the US, this creamy offering pours gold and hazy with a thin head. On the nose you will find notes of banana, citrus, grass, and spice; the palate is softly carbonated and medium-bodied with herbal, grainy, and citrus flavours being followed by a moderately bitter finish. Serving Suggestion Pair with seafood or use as a base for steam mussels.
- Rickards Red$9.00
Red copper aroma, dark color, and subtle bitterness are characteristic of the Rickard’s Red Ale, which is described as a medium-bodied, dark red ale with a hint of hoppy bitterness. The flavor is caramel malt and a distinctive red color, with a candy-like sweetness that reminds me of the Great British Bake Off.
- Fine Company IPA$9.00
Crisp, hoppy and absolutely delicious.
- Gahan Craft 1772$9.00
Munich malt and toffee-flavoured crystal malt for a rich, malty balance to the hop onslaught that follows. We cram our kettle with Centennial and Cascade hop varieties for refreshing clean bitterness and hop flavour, then dry hop in the fermenter for an aroma that will spank you right in the face. Party like its 1772!
- Gahan Honey Wheat Ale$9.00
Local Apiaries provide the Honey for this lightly hopped, golden brew.
- Birra Moretti$10.00
Birra Moretti is a low fermentation beer, made from a blend of fine hops, giving it a pleasant taste that is finely bitter and balanced, with floral notes and initial aromas of barley malt.
Bottled Beer
- Canadian$7.00
Starting with crystal clear water, malted barley and the finest hops, Canadian is slowly fermented to produce a smooth, refreshing beer with a genuine taste. Clean and clear, crisp and cold Canadian is a classic lager.
- Sol$8.00
Sol Beer is a popular Mexican beer that has a crisp, light flavour. It is brewed with a combination of malted barley, maize, and hops. The taste is smooth and refreshing, with a slightly sweet taste and a hint of citrus. The beer is light and easy to drink.
- Heineken$8.00
Heineken is a full-bodied premium lager that has remained true to its original family recipe since 1886. Heineken is brewed from the finest of natural ingredients: water, malted barley and hops, and a unique strain of yeast (A-yeast). Imported directly from Amsterdam, Heineken is sold in Canada by Molson and remains one of the country's leading imported lagers.
- Miller Light$8.00
A bright golden liquid with a soft white crown of dense bubbles reveals a fresh, fruity and clean nose with hints of sweet caramel.
- Peroni$8.00
Peroni beer has a light body, low bitterness, and a crisp flavor. Its aroma is malty and sweet with notes of citrus, herbs, and spice. On the palate, the beer is smooth and refreshing with a light sweetness and a herbal bitterness in the finish. Peroni has a distinctively malty flavour profile for a lager, with an overall clean, crisp drinking experience.
- Corona$8.00
Corona is a premium lager; classic and authentic, recognized worldwide for its high quality, refreshing taste and image. 4.6% ABV
- Heineken 0.0$5.00
Heineken® 0.0 is brewed from scratch and has a perfectly balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body."
- Corona 0$5.00
The refreshing and easy drinking taste of Corona, now with 0.0% ABV and Vitamin D.
Canned Beer
- Fine Company Raddler$9.00
FINE COMPANY HANS RADLER Chill, with a crisp zest for life, Hans the grapefruit radler is the sweetheart we all know and love. Fresh grapefruit that quenches the thirst, slightly sweet, yet distinctly tart.
- Guinness$9.00
Guinness is an Irish dry stout made distinctive by its malty coffee and chocolate flavours and a velvety mouthfeel thanks to the use of nitrogen. The brewery has been making this beer in Ireland since 1759 and it is the best-selling drink in Ireland.
- Happy Brewery Double IPA$9.00
Medium Bodied. Angels and devils, all about choices!
- Graystone Pale Ale$9.00
A light to medium bodied American Pale Ale with bold tropical flavour and aroma.
- Spiked Lemonade$9.00
A semi-sweet carbonated drink.
- Strongbow$9.00
Strongbow cider is clear gold in colour with aromas of apple, brown sugar and cinnamon on the nose. The palate is light with lively carbonation and subtle sweetness followed by a short and crisp finish.
- Guinness 0$6.00
Guinness 0 boasts a beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavor, and unique dark color, similar to Guinness Draught, brewed to be non-alcoholic.
Wine
Red Wine
- Gusto Rosso$6.00+
Our house red, a Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon, boasts rich, fruity flavours with a hint of spice.
- Lindemans Shiraz$8.00+
Red berry aromas flow from the nose, developing into notes of blood plum, blackcurrant and sweet cherry. Soft spiced oak and natural acidity support a long finish
- Graffigna$8.00+
Deep ruby colour; dark plums, blackberries, vanilla and spice notes; dry; medium-full body; dark fruit and coffee flavours with smooth tannins to finish
- Lalaland Pinot Noir$9.00+
Nose: Vanilla. Taste Profile: Berries, rosemary.
- Gabbiano Chianti$9.00+
Gabbiano Chianti as a subtle nose with mushroom aromas. The sip is bright with red cherry and ripe cherry tomato. There are elements of red licorice of pepper in the medium length.
- Bolla Valpolicella$10.00+
Bouquet of black pepper, cedar wood hints fresh berries and walnuts. Long persistence and smoky character.
- Masi Modello$10.00+
Bright ruby red colour. An attractive bouquet that mixes fruitiness with spices such as cinnamon and vanilla. Attractive plum flavours integrate well with soft tannins and supporting acidity, making the wine very drinkable.
- Three Thieves$11.00+
The Three Thieves can't resist the allure of rubies, and this Cabernet Sauvignon sparkles like a gem. In the glass, it's a brilliant ruby red, with inviting aromas of fresh cherries and toasted vanilla. Deep cherry and berry flavours are rich on the palate, leading the way for a powerful, full finish.
- Grant Burge$11.00+
Intense purple-red with great density. The bouquet is rich with plum, raspberries and dark cherries, with underlying hints of dark chocolate, coffee bean and spice. This super-rich, full-bodied wine has a sensual palate offering plenty of texture, fine velvety tannins and soft, round dark fruit flavours.
- Tormaresca Neprica$12.00+
This ruby-red wine has aromas of red fruit and well combined wood notes.
- Lindemans Shiraz$32.00
Red berry aromas flow from the nose, developing into notes of blood plum, blackcurrant and sweet cherry. Soft spiced oak and natural acidity support a long finish.
- Graffigna Malbec$36.00
Deep ruby colour; dark plums, blackberries, vanilla and spice notes; dry; medium-full body; dark fruit and coffee flavours with smooth tannins to finish
- La la land Pinot Noir$38.00
Nose: Vanilla. Taste Profile: Berries, rosemary.
- Gabbiano Chianti$38.00
Gabbiano Chianti has a subtle nose with mushroom aromas. The sip is bright with red cherry and ripe cherry tomato. There are elements of red licorice or pepper in the medium length.
- Bolla Valpolicella$41.00
Bouquet of black pepper, cedar wood hints fresh berries and walnuts. Long persistence and smoky character.
- Masi Modello Merlot$40.00
Bright ruby red colour. An attractive bouquet that mixes fruitiness with spices such as cinnamon and vanilla. Attractive plum flavours integrate well with soft tannins and supporting acidity, making the wine very drinkable.
- Three Thieves Cabernet Sauvignon$45.00
The Three Thieves can't resist the allure of rubies, and this Cabernet Sauvignon sparkles like a gem. In the glass, it's a brilliant ruby red, with inviting aromas of fresh cherries and toasted vanilla. Deep cherry and berry flavours are rich on the palate, leading the way for a powerful, full finish.
- Grant Burge Shiraz$46.00
Intense purple-red in colour with great density. The bouquet is rich with plum, raspberries and dark cherries, with underlying hints of dark chocolate, coffee bean and spice. This super-rich, full-bodied wine has a sensual palate offering plenty of texture, fine velvety tannins and soft, round dark fruit flavours.
- Tormaresca Neprica$48.00
This ruby-red wine has aromas of red fruit and well-combined wood notes. The palate is soft and sapid with sweet, long-lasting tannins.
- Monte Antico Sangiovese$43.00
Monte Antico is very dark reddish-purple with a ruby edge. It has an appetizing aroma fresh ripe cherries with hints of spice and tart cherry fruit and sharp acidity on the palate.
- Santa Cristina IGT$44.00
Ruby red in colour; on the nose, intense bouquet of mature fruits; on the palate well structured, harmonious, soft and very pleasing.
- Banfi Centine Toscana$52.00
Intensely fruity with a lingering finish, cherries, and blackberries with a soft spice.
- Torres Ibericos Crianza$53.00
Deep red cherry colour. On the nose it reveals notes of black ripened fruits and spicy aromas (cocoa and nutmeg) from the wood. Silky entrance in the mouth with pleasant tannins. Long and spicy aftertaste. This wine pairs well with a great variety of meat dishes including roasts and game.
- Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon$55.00
Rich bouquet with dark fruits, cinnamon, clove and toasty oak flavours. The wine is juicy on the palate with black currant and blackberry flavours prominent.
- Bolla Le Poianne Valpolicella$62.00
Full-bodied and velvety wine with an intense bouquet, which explodes with black pepper, cedar hints, dried fruits, raisins and walnuts. It goes with roasted red meat, game and mature cheeses.
- Mission hill Shiraz$70.00
A fragrant blackberry nose with hints of brambles. The palate shows lively blackberry, fig and damson fruit with plum tannins on the finish.
- Lamole di Lamole Chianti$72.00
Nose: Cyclamens and violets, with fruity notes of mulberries, blackberries and blueberries and hints of sweet spices and cacao.
- Peppoli Chianti$75.00
Intense red fruit aromas, especially redcurrants and raspberries, are amplified by light hints of vanilla and coffee sensations. This full-bodied wine is pleasantly lingering with soft, sweet tannins.
- Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon$77.00
The Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon has aromatics of mocha, roasted blue fruits, plums, and cherry spice. The wine enters sweet on the palate, well structured and with firm tannins mid-palate, followed by a long, balanced finish.
- Villa Antinori Rosso$77.00
Round and fruity, with berry, spice and chocolate character. Medium-bodied, with a fresh finish. Deliciously oaky and restrained with red fruit flavours and silky tannins.
- Le Volte Dell' Ornellaia$78.00
Nose: Ripe red fruit, tobacco, spice.
- Louis Latour Pinot Noir$80.00
- M. Chapoutier Les Meysonniers$83.00
Nose: Red fruits, blackcurrant and raspberry, followed by violet aromas.
- Batsiolo Barolo$85.00
The colour is deep ruby-garnet red that turns brick red with age. The nose is ethereal, intense, with notes of spices and dried fruits. Offers great finesse on the nose and palate, which is dry, full-bodied, imposing-yet-elegant, austere-but-velvety.
- Septembre Pinot Noir$86.00
Most of the fruit for this wine comes from sites in the Côte de Beaune. Though the blend varies from vintage to vintage, previous iterations have included Pinot Noir from the Côte de Nuits, Côte Chalonnaise and Beaujolais
- Masi Amarone$100.00
Deep opaque red with violet tinged edges. Rich, powerful bouquet with aromas of baked fruit, cooked with herbs and spices. Cherry fruit preserves and cinnamon are the major components in a long-lasting and attractive finish.
- FrescoBaldi Castel$110.00
This red starts out ripe and accessible, boasting plum, cherry and chocolate flavours, then turns firm and tight on the finish, where tobacco and mineral notes take over.
- Banfi Brunello$115.00
Deep red colour, with a garnet hue. The aromas are very complex, with hints of plum jam, tobacco, and a note of licorice. Characterized by a powerful but soft structure, on the palate, it is full and harmonious, with a very persistent finish. A Brunello di Montalcino is ideal for a long aging.
- Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon$122.00
Deep ruby in color, the Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon expresses intense fragrances of black currants, ripe black cherries and blackberries with subtle notes of violets, mocha and dried spices. It’s a big, powerful, modern-styled wine with velvety tannins and heaps of juicy blackberry and cherry fruit, while nuances of cedar, clove and vanilla bean round out the long, smooth finish. It’s full-bodied, rich and balanced by fresh acidity with a firm, polished tannin structure.