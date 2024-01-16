Belgian Moon

$9.00

Description This award-winning Belgian-style wheat beer is unfiltered and brewed using the peel of sweet Valencia oranges and coriander. The wonderful citrus flavours give this brew a unique smooth, refreshing finish. Tasting Notes The most popular selling wheat beer in the US, this creamy offering pours gold and hazy with a thin head. On the nose you will find notes of banana, citrus, grass, and spice; the palate is softly carbonated and medium-bodied with herbal, grainy, and citrus flavours being followed by a moderately bitter finish. Serving Suggestion Pair with seafood or use as a base for steam mussels.