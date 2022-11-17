Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Gusto Ristorante

642 Reviews

430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301

Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Appetizers

Bruschetta di Pomodoro

$9.00

Toasted Tuscan bread topped with tomatoes, basil, EVOO and garlic

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Fried calamari and zucchini served with tomato sauce

Cozze al Limoncello

$15.00

Mussels sauteed with a splash of lemony, sweet Limoncello

Cozze al Sugo Piccante

$15.00

Mussels sauteed with spicy tomato suace

Polpette

$12.00

Homemade Italian meatballs with a light spicy tomato sauce

Gusto Garlic Bread

$7.50

Burrata e Prosciutto

$17.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$14.50

Calamari alla Piastra

$17.00

RW SALAD

RW SOUP

RW CARPACCIO SALMONE

$14.95

Children’s

Kids Pasta 1 Meatball

$15.00

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$13.00

Kids Pasta Butter and Parmesan

$11.00

Kids Pasta Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Kids Pasta Tomato

$11.00

Dessert

Bomba Gelata

$9.50

Cannoli

$8.00

Crazy Italian Cake

$9.50

Lemon cake

$9.00

Profiteroles

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Entrees

Melanzane alla Parmigiana

$24.00

Traditional eggplant parmesan with pasta pomodoro

Pollo alla Marsala

$26.00

Chicken breast, mushrooms and Marsala wine

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$28.00

Traditional chicken parmesan with pasta pomodoro

Pollo Piccata

$26.00

Pollo Rustico

$27.00

Salsiccia Toscana

$25.00

Grilled sausages, potatoes, onions, roasted red peppers

Vitella alla Marsala

$32.00

Veal scaloppine with mushrooms and Marsala wine

Vitella alla Parmigiana

$32.00

Veal Parmesan with pasta pomodoro

Vitella Piccata

$32.00

Veal scaloppine with white wine, lemon and capers

RW GNOCCHI

RW FISH

RW CANNELLONI

RW PORK

RW MENU CHARGE

$36.95

Pasta

Amatriciana

$24.00

Bolognese

$24.00

Fettuccine with traditional Bolognese meat sauce

Carbonara

$24.00

Spaghetti with Italian bacon, egg and parmesan

Gamberi Sorrentina

$30.00

GLUTEN FREE CHARGE

$5.00

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$24.00

Gnocchi Mozzarella Tomato

$25.00

Gnocchi Ossobuco

$25.00

Gnocchi Tomato Sauce

$23.00

Lasagna

$25.00

Traditional homemade Roman lasagna

Positano

$19.00

Angel hair pasta with fresh chopped tomatoes and basil

Primavera

$23.00

Puttanesca

$19.00

Quattro Formaggi

$23.00

Rigatoni with melted four cheese cream sauce

Rigatoni Montanara

$24.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$24.00

Salads

Insalata di Cesare

$12.00

Caesar salad with anchovies, parmesan cheese and herbed croutons

Insalata di Pere

$11.00

Mixed greens with gorgonzola cheese, pears and walnuts

Insalata Mediterranea

$12.00

Insalata Semplice

$9.00

Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes and EVOO

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Pasta Olive Oil & Garlic

$5.50

Pasta Tomato Sauce

$5.50

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.50

Dolci/Dessert

Tiramisu

$9.50

Profiteroles

$9.50

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$9.00

Cannoli con Crema

$7.50

Crazy Italian Cake

$9.00

Non alcoholic Beverages

Panna Still Water

$7.00

Sanpellegrino Sparkling Water

$7.00

Soda

$3.75

Grappa

Signana Gentile

$11.50

903 Barrique Bonaventura

$12.00

Moscato d’Asti Monovitigno

$11.00

Cuore di Cabernet Veneto Barrique

$12.00

Castagner Barrique

$11.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Northern Italian trattoria in the north end of Hilton Head Island. A friendly and attentive staff and delicious authentic cuisine await you. Come in and enjoy an evening with friends and family. We look forward to serve you. Ciao! 🇮🇹

