Restaurant info

Founded in 2012, Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar is located in the Rosedale area of midtown Austin. The neighborhood trattoria captures the warm, comforting, every-day flavors of Italian cuisine in its diverse menu. Dishes range from traditional Italian antipasti to hand-tossed pizzas, salads, fresh pasta, seasonal entrees, and scratch desserts made in-house. A clean, inviting design by architect Robert Smith incorporates rich colors & fabrics and a large mirrored wall in the style of aperitivo bars found throughout the major cities of northern Italy (Venice, Milan, Turin). Specially commissioned pop art adorns the walls along with an angelic mural on the ceiling by local artist Federico Archuleta. At the center - a long, lively bar featuring boutique family owned & estate-grown wines from Italy and around the world, craft cocktails, beers on draught, and fair-trade Italian roast espresso drinks. Outside on the expansive patio guests can dine al fresco for happy hour.