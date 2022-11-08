Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar

No reviews yet

4800 Burnet Rd

Austin, TX 78756

Popular Items

Bolognese
Caesar
Lasagna

Antipasti

Focaccia

$6.00

rosemary + garlic, warm olives, extra virgin olive oil

Formaggi One

$9.00

Formaggi Three

$20.00

Formaggi Two

$15.00

Frittes

$10.00

rosemary seasoned french fries, aioli

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Piatto Grande

$36.00

all three formaggi + all three salumi

Salumi One

$9.00

Salumi Three

$20.00

Salumi Two

$15.00

Primi

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

jumbo u12 shrimp, white wine, garlic, butter

Mussels

$22.00

prince edward isle mussels, white wine, garlic, shallots

Fritto Misto

$18.00

calamari, shrimp, olives, shallots, aioli, marinara

Meatballs Primi

$18.00

beef + pork + lamb, marinara, grana padano

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

balsamic reduction

Insalata & Zuppa

Caesar

$14.00

little gem lettuce, anchovy dressing, grana padano, sea salt cracker

Caprese

$16.00

village farms beefsteak tomato, burrata, basil-pecan pesto, balsamic

Mista

$12.00

field greens, carrot, radish, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

Zuppa Bowl

$12.00

soup of the day

Zuppa Cup

$8.00

Cracker Bread

$3.00

Pasta

Alla Crema

$24.00

rigatoni, taleggio cream sauce, broccolini, pancetta, pistachio

Bolognese

$24.00

pappardelle, beef + pork ragu

Frutti di Mare

$30.00

linguini, shrimp, calamari, mussels, spicy white wine & tomato sauce

Lasagna

$24.00

spinach + three cheese

Puttanesca

$20.00

spaghetti, tomatoes, olives, white anchovy, capers, garlic

Pizza

Bianco Pizza

$22.00

mozzarella, roasted garlic, marinated artichoke, pancetta, arugula, grana padano

Funghi Pizza

$22.00

mozzarella, sauce, ricotta, cremini, truffle oil

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

mozzarella, sauce, fresh basil

Salciccia Pizza

$22.00

mozzarella, sauce, sausage, goat cheese, peppers, onion

Quattro Formaggi

$20.00

Principale

Half Chicken

$34.00

cooks venture pasture raised chicken, pesto, seasonal vegetables

Gulf Red Snapper

$36.00

Picatta di Maiale

$34.00

Branzino

$40.00Out of stock

whole roasted mediterranean sea bass, fennel, grapefruit, arugula, salsa verde

New York Strip

$46.00

Contorni

Daily Vegetables

$10.00

Fingerling Potatoes Contorni

$9.00

garlic, olive oil

Spaghetti AEO Contorni

$12.00

garlic, chili, olive oil

Haricots Verts Contorni

$8.00

shallots, garlic

Broccolini Contorni

$9.00

toasted almonds, lemon

Spinach Contorni

$8.00

white wine, garlic

Braised Root Vegetables

$10.00

Dolce

Budino

$10.00

caramel pudding, salted caramel, chocolate crumble

Chocolate Torte

$11.00

cherry + goat cheese gelato, toasted hazelnuts, orange liqueur whipped cream

Seasonal Sorbetto

$10.00

mint, berries

Panna Cotta

$10.00Out of stock

espresso custard, biscotti crumble, salted caramel, coffee liqueur whipped cream

Zeppole

$10.00

warm ricotta fritters, balsamic macerated strawberries, orange liqueur whipped cream

Scoop FOF Sorbet

$4.00

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Menu

KIDS Cheese Pizza

$10.00

KIDS Creamy Pasta

$9.00

KIDS Grilled Chicken

$10.00

green beans, potatoes

KIDS Spaghetti Marinara

$9.00

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Richard's Rainwater

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

DECAF Drip Coffee

$4.00

DECAF Latte

$5.00

Mate Lemon Hot Tea

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

DECAF Espresso

$4.00

DECAF Macchiato

Ginger Lemon Hot Tea

$4.00

Americano Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

DECAF Americano

$4.00

DECAF Cappucino

$5.00

WINE TO GO

Contratto Millesimatto BTL

$72.00

Glera Xtra Dry Prosecco BTL

$44.00

Glera Brut Rose BTL

$46.00

Brut Rosato (Carpene Malvolt) BTL

$76.00

Sangiovese Rosato (Il Borro) BTL

$56.00

Lambrusco Brut BTL

$48.00

Pinot Grigio (orange wine) BTL

$45.00

Arneis BTL

$56.00

LunaGaia Catarrato BTL

$45.00

Il Borro Chardonnay BTL

$55.00

Cortese (Gavi) BTL

$55.00

Falanghina BTL

$58.00

Friulano “Manditocai” BTL

$82.00

Gargenaga (Soave) BTL

$54.00

Grillo BTL

$44.00

Pecorino (Lunaria) BTL

$50.00

Pinot Bianco BTL

$48.00

Angelini Pinot Grigio BTL

$39.00

Livon Pinot Grigio BTL

$63.00

Bosco Sauv Blanc BTL

$54.00

Vernaccia BTL

$47.00

Aglianico BTL

$59.00

Alicante/Cab Sauv/Merlot BTL

$59.00

Barbera d’Asti BTL

$64.00

Veticcio Feraio Super Tuscan

$48.00Out of stock

Il Borro (super Tuscan) BTL

$115.00

Corvina (Amarone) BTL

$110.00

Corvina (Ripasso) BTL

$72.00

Lagrein BTL

$66.00

Montepulciano BTL

$50.00

De Forville Nebbiolo (Barbaresco) BTL

$95.00

La Spinetta Nebbiolo (Barolo) BTL

$160.00

Costa di Bussia Nebbiolo (Barolo) BTL

$68.00

Malvaria Nebbiolo (Roero) BTL

$68.00

ArPePe Nebbiolo BTL

$102.00

Negroamaro BTL

$60.00

Nerello Mascalese+Cappuccio (Etna Rosso) BTL

$54.00

Nero d’Avola BTL

$47.00

Primitivo BTL

$42.00

Livon Refosco BTL

$69.00

Collosorb0 Sangiovese (Brunello) BTL

$121.00

Caselvechi (Chianti Classico) BTL

$64.00

La Rasina Rosso di Montalcino

$70.00

La Spinetta Sangiovese BTL

$57.00

Westside Cab Sauv BTL

$57.00

Ancient Peaks "Oyster Ridge" BTL

$120.00

Chateau De Chaintres Cab Franc BTL

$65.00

Durigutti Malbec BTL

$45.00

Annabella Pinot Noir BTL

$53.00

Fernandez Gomez Tempranillo BTL

$54.00

Turley Zinfandel BTL

$67.00

Beer

Coors Light

$6.00

Eastciders Original (Can)

$6.00

St. Pauli's NA

$5.00

Cocktails

Buon Amico

$11.00

Venetian Spritz

$11.00

Birra Americano

$11.00

Calabrian Sangria

$11.00

Frozen Bellini

$11.00

Negroni

$14.00

Dark & Stormy

$13.00

The Godfather

$15.00

Limoncello Martini

$14.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

Highly Fashioned

$16.00

Agro Siciliano

$16.00

Amarrita

$15.00

Alpine Mule

$13.00

Italian Side Car

$15.00

Brandy Alexander

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Coffee Cocktail

$14.00

Cafe Amore

$13.00

Gusto Toddy

$13.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Founded in 2012, Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar is located in the Rosedale area of midtown Austin. The neighborhood trattoria captures the warm, comforting, every-day flavors of Italian cuisine in its diverse menu. Dishes range from traditional Italian antipasti to hand-tossed pizzas, salads, fresh pasta, seasonal entrees, and scratch desserts made in-house. A clean, inviting design by architect Robert Smith incorporates rich colors & fabrics and a large mirrored wall in the style of aperitivo bars found throughout the major cities of northern Italy (Venice, Milan, Turin). Specially commissioned pop art adorns the walls along with an angelic mural on the ceiling by local artist Federico Archuleta. At the center - a long, lively bar featuring boutique family owned & estate-grown wines from Italy and around the world, craft cocktails, beers on draught, and fair-trade Italian roast espresso drinks. Outside on the expansive patio guests can dine al fresco for happy hour.

4800 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756

