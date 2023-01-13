Main picView gallery

Gutter Chaos 25 Orca Road

25 Orca Road

Broken Bow, OK 74728

Burgers - Wraps - Sandwiches

Kingpin Burger

$10.50

Smash Burger with cheese and all the fixin's

Mushroom Burger

$12.50

Burger smothered with sauteed onions, mushhrooms, and Swiss cheese

Baby Ray Burger

$12.50

Burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, Baby Ray BBQ sauce, and an onion ring

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Slow roasted chopped brisket on a buttered bun

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Flour wrap filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, and ranch

The Big Lebowski

$13.00

Our Philly cheese with Swiss, bell peppers, and onions. Spice it up with pepper-jack cheese, jalapenos, and Cholula sauce for $1.00

Entrees

Chaos Skillet

$12.50

Grilled avocado filled with your choice of brisket or grilled chicken, topped with pico and cheddar cheese in a hot skilletof our fresh queso with chips for dipping

Redneck Nachos

$13.00

Curled steak fries topped with mozzarella cheese, sour cream, bacon, jalapenos, and chives. Add brisket or chicken for $2.00

Trash Can Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla Chips covered in white queso, sour cream, jalapenos, pico, and guacamole served in a can. Add brisket or chicken for $2.00

Quesadilla

$12.50

Choice of brisket or chicken with cheddar cheese, onions, bell peppers, and sour cream. Served with chips and salsa. Add jalapenos, bacon, or guacamole for 50 cents

Street Tacos

$10.00

Brisket or chicken with onions, cilantro, and our special sauce. Served with chips and salsa. Coconut shrimp add $3.00

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Beer battered Atlantic cod served with fries and malt vinegar

Sasquatch Toes

$11.00

Steak fingers served with sausage gravy, a side, and toast

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Breaded strips served with sausage gravy, a side, and toast

Kids Menu

Cheese Burger

$6.50

Served with french fries or fruit cup

Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Served with french fries or fruit cup

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Served with french fries or fruit cup

Corn Dog

$5.50

Served with french fries or fruit cup

Sasquatch Toes

$6.50

Served with french fries or fruit cup

Starters

Breaded Cheese Sticks

$8.50

6 Italian breaded sticks of mozzarella

Onion Tower

$8.50

8 thick, breaded onion rings

Crab Cakes

$8.00

2 north Atlantic breaded cakes

Pickle Fries

$8.50

Fried pickle strips with dipping sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$9.50

6 breaded shrimp with coconut flakes

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

6 bites served with our white queso

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Add a skillet of white queso for $1.50

Santa Fe Eggrolls

$8.00

2 rolls with chicken, peppers, corn, and black beans

Salads

Salad Platter

$9.50

Blend of iceberg and romaine topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, croutons, bacon, cheddar, and mozzarella. Add chicken for $2.00

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add chicken for $2.00

Taco Salad

$11.50

Crispy taco shell with iceburg, romaine, pico, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa. Your choice of brisket or chicken

Wings

Bone-In Wings (6)

$10.00

Naked, fried wings

Bone-In Wings (12)

$20.00

Naked, Fried wings

Boneless Wings (6)

$8.50

Breaded wings

Boneless Wings (12)

$17.00

Breaded wings

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Onion Rings

$3.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side of Vegetables

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Fruit Cup

$2.00

Seasonal

Chili

$5.50

Topped with onions, cheddar cheese, and jalapenos

Chili Fries

$6.00

Fries topped with our chili and cheese

Frito Chili Pie

$6.50

Corn chips smothered in chili, onions,cheddar cheese, and jalapenos

Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.50

Vanilla or Chocolate scooped ice cream with your favorite sauce

Gin/Scotch/Cognac

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenlivet

$11.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$14.00

Tanqueray

$16.00

Dewars

$13.00

Glenlivet

$21.00

Hennessy

$18.00

Liqueurs

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Banana

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Buttershots

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.50

Elderflower

$6.00

Godiva

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Hazelnut

$6.00

Irish Cream

$7.00

Jager

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Melon

$6.00

Peach

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Raspberry

$6.00

RumChata

$7.00

Tequila Rose

$7.00

Watermelon Pucker

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$10.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Banana

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$10.00

Buttershots

$10.00

Cointreau

$15.00

Elderflower

$10.00

Godiva

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Hazelnut

$10.00

Irish Cream

$12.00

Jager

$14.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Melon

$10.00

Peach

$10.00

Pineapple

$10.00

Raspberry

$10.00

RumChata

$12.00

Tequila Rose

$12.00

Watermelon Pucker

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Rumhaven

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Rumhaven

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Casa Dragones

$80.00

Cenote

$20.00

Codigo

$30.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Espolon

$9.00

Herradura Repo

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$9.50

Hornitos Anejo

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.50

Komos

$24.00

Patron

$11.00

Teramana

$8.50

Tres Gen Anejo

$9.00

Tres Gen Blanco

$8.50

1800

$8.50

Well Tequila

$8.00

Casa Dragones

$156.00

Cenote

$38.00

Codigo

$58.00

Don Julio

$24.00

Espolon

$16.00

Herradura Repo

$18.00

Herradura Silver

$17.00

Hornitos Anejo

$16.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$13.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$15.00

Komos

$46.00

Patron

$20.00

Teramana

$15.00

Tres Gen Anejo

$16.00

Tres Gen Blanco

$15.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$7.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$7.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.50

Deep Eddy Orange

$7.50

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.50

Effin Cucumber

$8.00

Effin Orange

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

McCormick Vanilla

$6.00

Pink Whitney

$7.50

Rolling Still Lavender

$8.00

Rolling Still Red CHili

$8.00

Spearpoint

$8.00

Texas Pickle

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$14.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Orange

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Peach

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$13.00

DBL Effin Cucumber

$14.00

DBL Effin Orange

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL McCormick Vanilla

$11.00

DBL Pink Whitney

$13.00

DBL Rolling Still Lavender

$14.00

DBL Rolling Still Red CHili

$14.00

DBL Spearpoint

$14.00

DBL Texas Pickle

$10.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Balcones Rye

$10.50

Basil Hayden

$10.50

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit

$8.50

Crown

$8.50

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Caramel

$8.50

Crown Peach

$8.50

Crown Vanilla

$8.50

Doughball

$8.00

Fireball

$7.50

Four Roses

$9.50

Hochatown

$10.50

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Jim Beam Orange

$7.50

Larceny

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Oilfire

$8.00

Pendleton

$8.50

Rebecca Creek

$8.50

Russells

$12.50

Russells Rye

$12.50

Screwball - PB

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Yellowstone

$10.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Balcones Rye

$19.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$19.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$26.00

DBL Bulleit

$15.00

DBL Crown

$15.00

DBL Crown Apple

$15.00

DBL Crown Caramel

$15.00

DBL Crown Peach

$15.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$15.00

DBL Doughball

$14.00

DBL Fireball

$13.00

DBL Four Roses

$17.00

DBL Hochatown

$19.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$15.00

DBL Jim Beam

$13.00

DBL Jim Beam Orange

$13.00

DBL Larceny

$14.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Oilfire

$14.00

DBL Pendleton

$15.00

DBL Rebecca Creek

$15.00

DBL Russells

$23.00

DBL Russells Rye

$23.00

DBL Screwball - PB

$14.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$13.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$14.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$14.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

DBL Yellowstone

$19.00

Cocktails

Adios MF

$8.50

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blowjob

$7.50

Buttery Nipple

$7.50

Chilton

$7.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.50

Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

Green Tea Shot

$8.50

Hurricane

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$8.50

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Liquid Marijuana

$8.50

Malibu Barbie

$8.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Royal F#@!

$7.50

Salty Dog

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Topo Loco

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.50

White Russian

$8.00

Specialty

Bad Decision

$7.50

Bloody Mule

$8.50

Blueberry Mule

$8.50

Gutter Ball

$9.50

Lake Water

$8.50

Lebowski Lemonade

$8.50

Lucky Strike

$8.50

Margarita

$8.50

Margarita - Frozen

$8.50

Orange Crush

$8.50

Painkiller

$8.00

Papa Smurf

$9.00

Pin Dropper

$8.50

Suckerpunch

$7.50

Texas Tea

$8.00

Titos Punch

$8.00

Weed Killer

$9.00

Draft - Pint

Blue Moon - Pint

$6.00

Coors Light - Pint

$5.00

Dos XX - Pint

$6.00

Michelob Ultra - Pint

$5.00

Miller Lite - Pint

$5.00

Shiner Bock - Pint

$6.00

Draft - Mug

Blue Moon - Mug

$8.00

Coors Light - Mug

$7.00

Dos XX - Mug

$8.00

Michelob Ultra - Mug

$7.00

Miller Lite - Mug

$7.00

Shiner Bock - Mug

$8.00

Iceberg

$3.00

A mug of your favorite draft with a float of our frozen margarita.

Bottle/Can Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Flyway Blue Wing

$6.50

Founders All Day IPA

$6.50

Leinenkugal Summer Shandy

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

MFB - Crumpet

$7.00

MFB - 9.0

$7.50

MFB - Sneaky Snake

$7.00

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$6.50

Stella Artois

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$6.50

Cider/Seltzer

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Bishop Apple/Pineapple

$6.00

Bishop Crackberry

$6.00

Ciderboys Apple

$6.00

Ciderboys Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.50

High Noon Black Cherry

$7.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.50

High Noon Mango

$7.50

High Noon Peach

$7.50

High Noon Pineapple

$7.50

High Noon Watermelon

$7.50

Nutrl Blackberry

$7.50

Nutrl Lemonade

$7.50

Nutrl Peach

$7.50

Nutrl Strawberry

$7.50

Red Glass

Cab Sauvignon - Josh - Glass

$10.00

Merlot - Blackstone - Glass

$8.00

White/Sparkling Glass

Chard - Estancia - Glass

$8.00

Pinot Grigio - Ecco Dom - Glass

$8.00

White Zinf - Beringer - Glass

$6.00

Moscato - Mirassou - Glass

$7.00

Champagne - Wycliff - Glass

$6.00

Red Bottle

Cab Sauvignon - Josh - Btl

$40.00

Red Blend - Prisoner - Btl

$60.00

Merlot - Blackstone - Btl

$32.00

Malbec - Alamos - Btl

$28.00

White/Sparkling Bottle

Chard - Estancia - Btl

$32.00

Chard - Mannequin - Btl

$44.00

Pinot Grigio - Ecco Dom - Btl

$32.00

White Zinf - Beringer - Btl

$24.00

Moscato - Mirassou - Btl

$28.00

Champagne - Wycliff - Btl

$24.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Roy Rogers - LG

$3.00

Shirley Temple - LG

$3.00

Sour Gummy Worm - LG

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Kids

Pepsi - SM

$2.00

Pepsi Zero - SM

$2.00

Dr. Pepper - SM

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper - SM

$2.00

Sierra Mist - SM

$2.00

Lemonade - SM

$2.00

Mt. Dew - SM

$2.00

Root Beer - SM

$2.00

Sour Gummy Worm - SM

$2.00

Roy Rogers - SM

$2.00

Shirley Temple - SM

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Juice

Orange

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Tea / Coffee

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Tea - 1/2 & 1/2

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Water

Topo Chico

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Restaurant with Bowling, Arcade, and Entertainment

Location

25 Orca Road, Broken Bow, OK 74728

Directions

