Gutter Chaos 25 Orca Road
25 Orca Road
Broken Bow, OK 74728
Burgers - Wraps - Sandwiches
Kingpin Burger
Smash Burger with cheese and all the fixin's
Mushroom Burger
Burger smothered with sauteed onions, mushhrooms, and Swiss cheese
Baby Ray Burger
Burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, Baby Ray BBQ sauce, and an onion ring
Brisket Sandwich
Slow roasted chopped brisket on a buttered bun
Ranch Chicken Wrap
Flour wrap filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, and ranch
The Big Lebowski
Our Philly cheese with Swiss, bell peppers, and onions. Spice it up with pepper-jack cheese, jalapenos, and Cholula sauce for $1.00
Entrees
Chaos Skillet
Grilled avocado filled with your choice of brisket or grilled chicken, topped with pico and cheddar cheese in a hot skilletof our fresh queso with chips for dipping
Redneck Nachos
Curled steak fries topped with mozzarella cheese, sour cream, bacon, jalapenos, and chives. Add brisket or chicken for $2.00
Trash Can Nachos
Tortilla Chips covered in white queso, sour cream, jalapenos, pico, and guacamole served in a can. Add brisket or chicken for $2.00
Quesadilla
Choice of brisket or chicken with cheddar cheese, onions, bell peppers, and sour cream. Served with chips and salsa. Add jalapenos, bacon, or guacamole for 50 cents
Street Tacos
Brisket or chicken with onions, cilantro, and our special sauce. Served with chips and salsa. Coconut shrimp add $3.00
Fish & Chips
Beer battered Atlantic cod served with fries and malt vinegar
Sasquatch Toes
Steak fingers served with sausage gravy, a side, and toast
Chicken Strips
Breaded strips served with sausage gravy, a side, and toast
Kids Menu
Starters
Breaded Cheese Sticks
6 Italian breaded sticks of mozzarella
Onion Tower
8 thick, breaded onion rings
Crab Cakes
2 north Atlantic breaded cakes
Pickle Fries
Fried pickle strips with dipping sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
6 breaded shrimp with coconut flakes
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
6 bites served with our white queso
Chips & Salsa
Add a skillet of white queso for $1.50
Santa Fe Eggrolls
2 rolls with chicken, peppers, corn, and black beans
Salads
Salad Platter
Blend of iceberg and romaine topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, croutons, bacon, cheddar, and mozzarella. Add chicken for $2.00
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add chicken for $2.00
Taco Salad
Crispy taco shell with iceburg, romaine, pico, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa. Your choice of brisket or chicken
Wings
Sides
Seasonal
Gin/Scotch/Cognac
Liqueurs
Apple Pucker
Amaretto
Banana
Blue Curacao
Buttershots
Cointreau
Elderflower
Godiva
Grand Marnier
Hazelnut
Irish Cream
Jager
Kahlua
Melon
Peach
Pineapple
Raspberry
RumChata
Tequila Rose
Watermelon Pucker
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Casa Dragones
Cenote
Codigo
Don Julio
Espolon
Herradura Repo
Herradura Silver
Hornitos Anejo
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Silver
Komos
Patron
Teramana
Tres Gen Anejo
Tres Gen Blanco
1800
Well Vodka
Absolut
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Effin Cucumber
Effin Orange
Grey Goose
McCormick Vanilla
Pink Whitney
Rolling Still Lavender
Rolling Still Red CHili
Spearpoint
Texas Pickle
Titos
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Balcones Rye
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Caramel
Crown Peach
Crown Vanilla
Doughball
Fireball
Four Roses
Hochatown
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Orange
Larceny
Makers Mark
Oilfire
Pendleton
Rebecca Creek
Russells
Russells Rye
Screwball - PB
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Yellowstone
Cocktails
Adios MF
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blowjob
Buttery Nipple
Chilton
Chocolate Cake Shot
Colorado Bulldog
Fuzzy Navel
Green Tea Shot
Hurricane
Jager Bomb
Jolly Rancher
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
Malibu Barbie
Mexican Candy Shot
Mimosa
Royal F#@!
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Topo Loco
Vegas Bomb
White Russian
Specialty
Draft - Pint
Draft - Mug
Bottle/Can Beer
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona
Dos XX
Flyway Blue Wing
Founders All Day IPA
Leinenkugal Summer Shandy
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
MFB - Crumpet
MFB - 9.0
MFB - Sneaky Snake
Hazy Little Thing IPA
Stella Artois
Voodoo Ranger IPA
Cider/Seltzer
Angry Orchard
Bishop Apple/Pineapple
Bishop Crackberry
Ciderboys Apple
Ciderboys Peach
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Mango
High Noon Peach
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Nutrl Blackberry
Nutrl Lemonade
Nutrl Peach
Nutrl Strawberry
Red Bottle
White/Sparkling Bottle
Soda
Kids
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Casual Restaurant with Bowling, Arcade, and Entertainment
25 Orca Road, Broken Bow, OK 74728