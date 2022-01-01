Guu’s on Main imageView gallery

Guu’s on Main

786 Reviews

$$

1140 Main St

Stevens Point, WI 54481

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Friday

Tap Busch Light

$1.50

Tap PBR

$1.50

Saturday

Seltzer

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1140 Main St, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Directions

Gallery
Guu’s on Main image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruby Cafe Stevens Point
orange starNo Reviews
1410 3rd street Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
The Big Garlic
orange starNo Reviews
925 Clark Street Stevens Point WI Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
Rock n Roll Bar and Grill - 2301 CHURCH ST ST
orange starNo Reviews
2301 CHURCH ST ST Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
Main Grain Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
1009 1st St Suite C Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
Wiscow Plover
orange starNo Reviews
1400 COMMERCE PLACE PLOVER, WI 54467
View restaurantnext
Monk's Bar and Grill - Plover
orange starNo Reviews
1400 COMMERCE PLACE PLOVER, WI 54467
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stevens Point

Arbuckles Eatery & Pub
orange star4.5 • 790
1320 Strongs Avenue Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stevens Point
Wausau
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston