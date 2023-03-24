Guys Pizza Co. Chardon
No reviews yet
602 South Street
Suite B10
Chardon, OH 44024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Food
Starters & Sides
Side Fries
Basket of Fries
Side Beer Battered Onion Rings
Basket of Beer Battered Onion Rings
Side Tator Tots
Basket of Tator Tots
Side of Fresh Fried Potato Chips
Basket of Fresh Fried Potato Chips
Chicken Tenders
Jalepeno Poppers
Breaded Mushrooms
Mozzarella Sticks
Mac and Cheese Bites
Beer Battered Fried Pickles
Guys Fries
Guys Tots
Garlic Parm Breadsticks
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Regular Cheesy Bread
Large Cheesy Bread
Side of Sauce
Salads
Small House Salad
Chopped romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons.
Large House Salad
Chopped romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons.
Small Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, croutons, topped with parmesan.
Large Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, croutons, topped with parmesan.
Chef Salad
Chopped romaine, with sliced turkey and ham, tomatoes, topped with provolone and croutons.
Antipasta Salad
Chopped romaine, with sliced ham, pepperoni, and salami, with black olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, topped with provolone and croutons.
BLT Salad
Chopped romaine, with bacon, tomatoes, topped with provolone and croutons.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine, breaded buffalo chicken strips, banana peppers, tomatoes, topped with cheddar and mozzarella.
Chicken Tender Salad
Chopped romaine, breaded chicken strips, tomatoes, topped with cheddar and provolone.
Cajun Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine, cajun grilled chicken, red onions, tomatoes, topped with cheddar and mozzarella.
Steak Salad
Chopped romaine, chopped steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, topped with cheddar, mozzarella, and fries.
Gyro Salad
Chopped romaine, sliced gyro meat, red onions, tomatoes, topped with provolone.
Cheeseburger Salad
Chopped romaine, seasoned hamburger, red onions, pickles, tomatoes, topped with cheddar, served with thousand island dressing.
Small House Salad W/ Grilled Chicken
Chopped romaine, topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons. Topped with grilled chicken.
Large House Salad W/ Grilled Chicken
Chopped romaine, topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons. Topped with grilled chicken.
Small Caesar Salad W/ Grilled Chicken
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, croutons, topped with parmesan.
Large Caesar Salad W/ Grilled Chicken
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, croutons, topped with parmesan.
Super House Salad
Chopped romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons.
Super Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, croutons, topped with parmesan.
Build Your Own Pizza
Small Pizza
Medium Pizza
Large Pizza
Big Guy Pizza
Half Sheet Pizza
Full Sheet Pizza
New Yorker Pizza
Guys Deep Dish
A deep dish pizza, filled to the rim with your choice of 5 toppings. Topped with sauce, mozzarella, provolone, and parmasan cheeses. Available in 12" 6-cut