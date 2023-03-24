Restaurant header imageView gallery

Guys Pizza Co. Chardon

602 South Street

Suite B10

Chardon, OH 44024

Popular Items

Large Pizza
10 Piece Wings
Full Sheet Pizza

Food

Starters & Sides

Side Fries

$2.00

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Side Beer Battered Onion Rings

$2.00

Basket of Beer Battered Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Tator Tots

$2.00

Basket of Tator Tots

$4.00

Side of Fresh Fried Potato Chips

$2.00

Basket of Fresh Fried Potato Chips

$4.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Jalepeno Poppers

$6.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Mac and Cheese Bites

$6.99

Beer Battered Fried Pickles

$6.99

Guys Fries

$8.99

Guys Tots

$8.99

Garlic Parm Breadsticks

$5.99

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.99

Regular Cheesy Bread

$9.99

Large Cheesy Bread

$11.99

Side of Sauce

$1.00

Salads

Small House Salad

$3.99

Chopped romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons.

Large House Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons.

Small Caesar Salad

$3.99

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, croutons, topped with parmesan.

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, croutons, topped with parmesan.

Chef Salad

$9.99

Chopped romaine, with sliced turkey and ham, tomatoes, topped with provolone and croutons.

Antipasta Salad

$9.99

Chopped romaine, with sliced ham, pepperoni, and salami, with black olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, topped with provolone and croutons.

BLT Salad

$8.99

Chopped romaine, with bacon, tomatoes, topped with provolone and croutons.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chopped romaine, breaded buffalo chicken strips, banana peppers, tomatoes, topped with cheddar and mozzarella.

Chicken Tender Salad

$8.99

Chopped romaine, breaded chicken strips, tomatoes, topped with cheddar and provolone.

Cajun Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chopped romaine, cajun grilled chicken, red onions, tomatoes, topped with cheddar and mozzarella.

Steak Salad

$9.99

Chopped romaine, chopped steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, topped with cheddar, mozzarella, and fries.

Gyro Salad

$9.99

Chopped romaine, sliced gyro meat, red onions, tomatoes, topped with provolone.

Cheeseburger Salad

$9.99

Chopped romaine, seasoned hamburger, red onions, pickles, tomatoes, topped with cheddar, served with thousand island dressing.

Small House Salad W/ Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Chopped romaine, topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons. Topped with grilled chicken.

Large House Salad W/ Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Chopped romaine, topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons. Topped with grilled chicken.

Small Caesar Salad W/ Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, croutons, topped with parmesan.

Large Caesar Salad W/ Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, croutons, topped with parmesan.

Super House Salad

$18.99

Chopped romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons.

Super Caesar Salad

$18.99

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, croutons, topped with parmesan.

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Pizza

$7.99

Medium Pizza

$10.99

Large Pizza

$13.99

Big Guy Pizza

$17.99

Half Sheet Pizza

$16.99

Full Sheet Pizza

$24.99

New Yorker Pizza

$24.99

Guys Deep Dish

$21.99

A deep dish pizza, filled to the rim with your choice of 5 toppings. Topped with sauce, mozzarella, provolone, and parmasan cheeses. Available in 12" 6-cut

Deluxe Pizza

Classic red sauce with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms,onions, green peppers, and black olives. Topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Deluxe- 10" Small

$13.99

Deluxe- 12" Medium

$17.99

Deluxe- 14" Large

$21.99

Deluxe- 20" Big Guy

$28.99

Deluxe- 1/2 Sheet

$24.99

Deluxe- Full Sheet

$36.99

Deluxe- 24" New Yorker

$36.99

Spicy Italian Pizza

Zesty red sauce with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and banana peppers. Topped with mozzarella and provolone.

Spicy Italian- 10" Small

$13.99

Spicy Italian- 12" Medium

$17.99

Spicy Italian- 14" Large

$21.99

Spicy Italian- 20" Big Guy

$28.99

Spicy Italian- 1/2 Sheet

$24.99

Spicy Italian- Full Sheet

$36.99

Spicy Italian- 24" New Yorker

$36.99

Meatzza Pizza

Classic red sauce with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham. Topped with mozzarella and provolone.