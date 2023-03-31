  • Home
Guzel Cakes LLC 7613 Katy Freeway Suite D

7613 Katy Freeway Suite D

Houston, TX 77024

Pudding Cake

Love Bucket (6oz) Puddings

Love You More

$4.98

Love Bucket (6oz) Banana Pudding

Perfect Love

$4.98

Love Bucket (6oz) Strawberry Cheesecake

For Lovers Only

$4.98

Love Bucket (6oz) Cookies and Cream

Love on Top

$4.98

Love Bucket (6oz) Cookie Butter

Born in Love

$4.98

Love Bucket (6oz) Vanilla with Sprinkles and Oreos

Family (64oz) Puddings

Family Love You More

$45.00

Family Size Banana Pudding

Family Perfect Love

$45.00

Family Size Strawberry Cheesecake

Family For Lovers Only

$45.00

Family Size Cookies and Cream

Family Love on Top

$45.00

Family Size Cookie Butter

Family Born in Love

$45.00

Family Size Vanilla with Sprinkles and Oreos

Dessert

Love Bowl

Cake and Ice Cream

$12.98

Get a scoop of cake, a scoop of ice cream and as many toppings as you like

Extra Cake

$2.00

Extra Ice Cream

$2.00

Cookies

Cookie

$4.00

Creme Cakes

Creme Cake Slice

$2.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

Perrier

$3.50

Fiji

$3.50

Other

Candle

Candle

$32.00

Sienna Sauce

Sienna Sauce

$8.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7613 Katy Freeway Suite D, Houston, TX 77024

Directions

