GVO Lounge & Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

3940 Rosemeade Pkwy Suite 170

Dallas, TX 75287

Popular Items

Wings
Salmon Bites
Chefs Platter

Appetizers

Salmon Bites

$12.00

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Wings

$11.00+

Steak Loaded Fries

$17.00

served with avocado sauce, red sauce, diced red onions, diced cucumbers, jalapenos, sour cream, cilantro

Nacho Mama Nachos

$20.00

Brisket Sliders

$15.00

Chefs Platter

$26.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

served with marinara sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese. Caesar dressing on the side

Chefs Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, bacon bits, chopped boiled eggs, and diced tomatoes. Served with ranch or bleu cheese

Tacos

3 Birria Beef Tacos

$18.00

shredded beef marinated, corn tortilla, mozzarella cheese, side of chopped cilantro, onions, and consome

Street Tacos

marinated chicken served in flour or corn tortilla, onions and cilantro

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Sides

Candied Yams

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Creole Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Sautéed Green Beans

$6.00

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Sauces

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Side Lemon Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.25

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Side Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Side Ketchup

Side Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Side Parmesan Aioli

$1.00

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

GVO SHIRT

Gold logo

$10.00

Red logo

$10.00

Cigars

Habano Bourbon Barrel Aged

$10.50

Blue Mountain Vanilla

$9.00

Blue Mountain Crown Royal

$9.00

Hawaiian Breeze Latte

$6.00

Hawaiian Breeze Cognac

$6.00

Hawaiian Breeze Grape

$6.00

Hawaiian Breeze Vanilla

$6.00

Diamond Crown

$14.00

1926 Padron

$28.00

Rocky Patel Sixty

$19.00

Rocky Patel ALR

$18.00

JFR

$11.00

Placencia Alma Fuerte

$25.00

CAO Flathead

$15.00

Arturo Fuente Hemingway

$13.00

Sweet Jane

$10.50

Leather Rose

$8.50

Crazy Alice

$9.50

Fat Bottom Betty Robusto

$11.00

Fat Bottom Betty Toro

$11.50

1964 Padron

$14.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Vibes like no other!

3940 Rosemeade Pkwy Suite 170, Dallas, TX 75287

