Restaurant header imageView gallery

GOOD VIBES PIZZA 22825 Hawthorne Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

22825 Hawthorne Blvd

Torrance, CA 90505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GARLIC KNOTS
MEDIUM (12")
COMBINATION

DESSERTS

CHEESE CAKE

CHEESE CAKE

$4.99
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$4.99
PECAN PIE

PECAN PIE

$4.99
CHOCOCHIP COOKIE

CHOCOCHIP COOKIE

$2.99

ITEM INCLUDED WALNUTS

DRINKS

BOTTLE WATER

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00
SPARKLING WATER

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00
COCONUT WATER

COCONUT WATER

$3.00
ROOT BEER BOTTLE

ROOT BEER BOTTLE

$3.50
CREAM SODA BOTTLE

CREAM SODA BOTTLE

$3.50
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$3.50
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.50
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.50
MONSTER

MONSTER

$3.50
COLD BREW COFFEE

COLD BREW COFFEE

$5.00
CAN SODA_ONLINE

CAN SODA_ONLINE

$2.00/EACH

BOTTLE SODA_ONLINE

BOTTLE SODA_ONLINE

$3.50 / EACH

EXTRA DRESSING & DIPPING SAUCE

RANCH DIPPING SAUCE

$1.00

BBQ DIPPING SAUCE

$1.00

BUFFALO DIPPING SAUCE

$1.00

MANGO HABANERO DIPPING SAUCE

$1.00

SWEET CHILLI DIPPING SAUCE

$1.00

ITAILIAN DRESSING

$1.00

CAESAR DRESSING

$1.00

PESTO DRESSING

$1.00

APPETIZERS

GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS

$4.50+

SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE

CHEESE STICKS

CHEESE STICKS

$9.00

SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE

ZUCCHINI STICKS

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$7.00

SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE

MEAT BALLS

MEAT BALLS

$5.50

SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE

WINGS

WINGS

$9.00+

BAKED WINGS SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING

CORN CHEESE

CORN CHEESE

$6.00

SWEET CORNS, MAYONNAISE, BUTTER, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

VEGAN CHICKEN NUGGETS

VEGAN CHICKEN NUGGETS

$9.00

PLANT BASED CHICKEN NUGETS SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE

GARLIC FRENCH FRIES

GARLIC FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

GARLIC POWDER, PARMESAN CHEESE SERVED WITH KETCHUP

EXTRA DRESSING & DIPPING SAUCE

ADD EXTRA DRESSING

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

PIZZA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE INCLUDED
MEDIUM (12")

MEDIUM (12")

$14.00+

PIZZA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE REGULAR CRUST & CAULIFLOWER CRUST

LARGE (14")

LARGE (14")

$16.00+

PIZZA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE REGULAR CRUST & GLUTENFREE CRUST

X-LARGE (16")

X-LARGE (16")

$18.00

PIZZA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

COMBINATION

COMBINATION

PIZZA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, GARLIC, MUSHROOM, RED ONION BELL PEPPER, BLACK OLIVE, PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE

VEGGIE LOVER

VEGGIE LOVER

PIZZA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, GARLIC, MUSHROOM, RED ONION BELL PEPPER, BLACK OLIVE, TOMATO, ARTICHOKE

DOUBLE GREEN

DOUBLE GREEN

PESTO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE GARLIC, CHICKEN, ARTICHOKE, ARUGULA, TRUFFLE OIL

MEAT LOVER

MEAT LOVER

PIZZA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, GARLIC, PEPPERONI, BACON CANADIAN BACON, ITALIAN SAUSAGE

AMORE MIO

AMORE MIO

PIZZA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, GARLIC, TOMATO, PESTO SAUCE, RICOTTA CHEESE, BASIL

CORN CHEESE

CORN CHEESE

MAYONNAISE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE ONION, CORN, CHEDDAR CHEESE, RANCH ON TOP

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

PIZZA SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE GARLIC, BASIL, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

MR WHITE

MR WHITE

CREAM SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE SPINACH, GARLIC, RICOTTA CHEESE

BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE CHICKEN, CILANTRO, BBQ SAUCE ON TOP

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO SAUCE MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CHICKEN, RANCH ON TOP

HAWAIIAN

HAWAIIAN

PIZZA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CANADIAN BACON, PINEAPPLE

CRAB DUDE

CRAB DUDE

CREAM SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE SPINACH, GARLIC, CRAB MEAT(IMITATION), RANCH ON TOP

VEGAN COMBINATION

VEGAN COMBINATION

PIZZA SAUCE, VEGAN CHEESE GARLIC, MUSHROOM, RED ONION, BELL PEPPER, BLACK OLIVE VEGAN PEPPERONI, VEGAN ITALIAN SAUSAGE

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

ROMAIN LETTUCE, CROUTONS, PARMESAN CHEESE WITH CAESAR DRESING

ANTIPASTO SALAD

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$12.00

ROMAIN LETTUCE, MIXED SALAMI/ PEPPERONI, TOMATO, GREEN OLIVE RED ONION, GOAT CHEESE, PEPPERONCINI WITH ITALIAN DRESSING

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$11.00

ROMAIN LETTUCE, CARROT, CORN, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, EGG, TOMATO MOZZARELLA CHEESE WITH ITALIAN DRESSING

NUTS BERRY FARM SALAD

NUTS BERRY FARM SALAD

$11.00

ARUGULA, MIXED NUTS, CRANBERRY, GOAT CHEEST, TRUFFLE OIL WITH PESTO SAUCE,

CAPRESE SALAD

CAPRESE SALAD

$10.00

ARUGULA, FRESH BUFFALO CHEESE, TOMATO, BASIL WITH BALSAMIC

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$7.00+

ENJOY YOUR OWN UNIQUE SALAD

SANDWICHES

SERVED WITH PEPPERONCINI
CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH

CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH

$9.00

PESTO & MAYONNAISE, CHICKEN BREAST, ARUGULA, TOMATO, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CRISPY ONION

MEAT BALL SANDWICH

MEAT BALL SANDWICH

$9.00

MEAT BALL, MEAT SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PARMESAN CHEESE

ITALIAN SANDWICH

ITALIAN SANDWICH

$9.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, CANADIAN BACON, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, MIXED SALAMI/PEPPERONI, ITALIAN DRESSING

CAPRESE SANDWICH

CAPRESE SANDWICH

$9.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOMATO EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, BASIL, BALSAMIC VINEGAR

PASTAS

SPAGHETTI WITH MEAT SAUCE

SPAGHETTI WITH MEAT SAUCE

$11.00

HOME MADE MEAT SAUCE WITH PARMESAN CHEESE

SPAGHETTI WITH MARINARA SAUCE

SPAGHETTI WITH MARINARA SAUCE

$10.00

HOME MADE MARINARA SAUCE WITH PARMESAN CHEESE

2 LARGE CHEESE PIZZAS W/ 1 REGULAR TOPPING + 2LITER SODA

DISCOUNT NOT AVAILABLE FOR COMBO

2 LARGE CHEESE PIZZA COMBO

$35.00

2 LARGE CHEESE PIZZA WITH REGULAR 1 TOPPING +2LITER SODA

2 XLARGE CHEESE PIZZAS W/ 1 REGULAR TOPPING + 2LITER SODA

DISCOUNT NOT AVAILABLE FOR COMBO

2 XLARGE CHEESE PIZZA COMBO

$48.00

2 XLARGE CHEESE PIZZA WITH REGULAR 1 TOPPING +2LITER SODA

LARGE SPECIALTY PIZZA + 6PCS WINGS + 2LITER SODA

LARGE SPECIALTY PIZZA + 6PCS WINGS + 2LITER SODA

$36.00

LARGE SPECIALTY PIZZA + 6PCS WINGS + ANY SALAD + 2LITER SODA

LARGE SPECIALTY PIZZA + 6PCS WINGS + ANY SALAD + 2LITER SODA

$48.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

ENJOY FRESH PIZZA FOR YOUR GOOD VIBES~!

Location

22825 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Torrance Tavern - 22735 Hawthorne Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
22735 Hawthorne Blvd. Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
THE BREWS HALL
orange starNo Reviews
21770 Del Amo Circle East Torrance, CA 90503
View restaurantnext
Sutadonya- Torrance
orange starNo Reviews
3525 West Carson Street Torrance, CA 90503
View restaurantnext
Percolate - Hawthorne Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
21540 Hawthorne Blvd #401c Torrance, CA 90503
View restaurantnext
Honey Dress Fried Chicken- Torrance - 24002 Vista Montana
orange starNo Reviews
24002 Vista Montana Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
orange star4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Torrance

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
orange star4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Grill - Torrance
orange star4.5 • 3,203
2599 Airport Dr Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Zabon Ramen
orange star4.6 • 2,418
1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - North Torrance
orange star4.4 • 2,256
3605 Artesia Blvd Torrance, CA 90504
View restaurantnext
Gaetano's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,138
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,588
1625 Cabrillo Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Torrance
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
San Pedro
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston