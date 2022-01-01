Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gwen's 4000 State Street

review star

No reviews yet

4000 State Street

East Saint Louis, IL 62205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Ooh-Wee Burger
Snow Crab & Shrimp Boil
Double Burger

Boils

Each Boil come with 2 potatoes and 1 corn on the cob
Snow Crab Boil

Snow Crab Boil

$17.99+

Boils comes with 2 Potatoes and 1 Corn

Snow Crab & Shrimp Boil

Snow Crab & Shrimp Boil

$27.99+

Boils comes with 2 Potatoes and 1 Corn

Shrimp Boil

Shrimp Boil

$13.99+

Boils comes with 2 Potatoes and 1 Corn

Burgers

Fries Included
Ooh-Wee Burger

Ooh-Wee Burger

$12.99

Fries Included

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$6.99

Fries Included

Double Burger

Double Burger

$8.99

Fries Included

Chicago Dog

$6.99

BBQ

Fries included
Beef Rib Tips

Beef Rib Tips

$8.99+

Fries included

Hot Link

Hot Link

$6.99

Fries Included

Chicken

Family Party Wings

$51.00+

Family Party Wings

$51.00+
Party Wings

Party Wings

$10.99+

Fries Included

Family Whole Wings

$79.99+

Family Whole Wings

$79.99+
Whole Wings

Whole Wings

$7.99+

Fries Included

Soul Food 1st & 3rd Sundays

1 Meat 2 Side

1 Meat 2 Side

$12.99

Side Greens

$3.00+

Side Dressing

$3.00+

Side Mac and Cheese

$3.00+

$3.00+

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.75

Desserts

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$3.25
PerfectPop Popcorn

$4.50

PerfectPop Popcorn

$4.50
Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

$1.50

Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50

20oz Bottle

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

20 oz Bottle

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.50

20oz Bottle

Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

20oz Bottle

Water

$1.00

Beers

Budlight

Budlight

$4.50
Corona

Corona

$4.50
Stag

Stag

$4.00
Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50
Budweiser

Budweiser

$4.00

Wines

Stella Rosa Black

Stella Rosa Black

$6.00

250 ml

Stella Rosa Red

Stella Rosa Red

$6.00

250ml

Slushies

Red

Red

$3.25

Blue

$3.25

Adult Margarita

$9.00

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Fast Food and Simple Eats

Location

4000 State Street, East Saint Louis, IL 62205

Directions

