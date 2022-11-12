Restaurant header imageView gallery

Great Wagon Road Distillery, GWRNoDa and The Broken Spoke

review star

No reviews yet

610 Anderson Street

Charlotte, NC 28205

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Wings

Pizza

NY White

NY White

$14.95

Garlic and olive oil base, 4 cheeses, italian Seasoning

Chicken n Waffles

Chicken n Waffles

$18.95

Pizza Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Waffles, Maple Syrup Swirl

NODA FUNKY

NODA FUNKY

$17.95

Red Sauce, Spinach, 4 Cheese, Romas, Pesto Swirl

Dill Pickle Pizza

Dill Pickle Pizza

$15.95

Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Pizza Cheese, Italian Seasoning, Dill Pickles and Shredded Asiago

Irish Rueben Pizza

Irish Rueben Pizza

$18.95

4 Cheese, pizza sauce, saurekraut, corned beef, swiss cheese, Thousand Island swirl

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$17.95

4 cheese, chicken, BBQ swirl, banana peppers, onions, shredded chedder cheese

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$16.95

4 cheese, Buffalo and Blue Cheese swirl, chicken, blue cheese crumbles

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.95

4 cheese, italian seasoning, pizza sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.95

4 cheese, pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian seasonings

Half Hot Pizza

Half Hot Pizza

$18.95

4 Cheese, pizza sauce, banana peppers, Italian Sausage, ground beef

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.95

4 cheese, Salamander Vodka Marinara, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, ground beef, ham

Veggie Lovers Pizza

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$16.95

4 cheese, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.95

Salmander Vodka Sauce, 4 cheese, tomato, Fresh Mozz and Italian seasonings

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.95

Pizza of the Month

$18.95

Wings

Wings

Wings

$10.95

5 Oven Baked Crispy Wings, tossed in your choice of sauces.

Party Platter (50 wings)

$80.00

Salads

Caprese salad

Caprese salad

$13.95

Iceburg and Spinach Mix, Tomato, Fresh Mozzeralla, Roasted Red Peppers, Italian Seasonings, Balsamic Glaze

House salad

House salad

$9.95

Iceberg and Spinach Mix, Tomato, Cucumber and Onion

Lorraines Salad

$12.95

Spinach, candied pecans, dried cherries, diced apples, feta cheese

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Salad mix, Asiago Cheese, Butter Garlic Croutons served with Caesar Dressing

Catering Veggie Tray

$50.00

Roasted Veggie Board

$90.00

Catering Ceasar

$55.00

Catering Caprese

$75.00

Sharables

Caprese

Caprese

$13.95

Iceberg and Spinach Bed, Sliced Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Italian Seasonings

Hummus Trio

Hummus Trio

$11.95

Thai Chili, Pesto, and Olive Oil Hummus, Pita Bread and Cucumber Slices

2 Pretzels w/ Beer Cheese & RUA Mustard

2 Pretzels w/ Beer Cheese & RUA Mustard

$11.50

2 Fresh Queen City made pretzels with a side of Beer Cheese & RUA Mustard

Taco in a Bag

$7.95

Nacho Cheese Dorito bags filled with taco seasoned ground beef, tomato, lettuce, salsa and a taco sauce packet

Sandwiches/Folds

Elise's fav

$13.95

Teriyaki Tofu, cucumber and tomato salad, spinach, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, hummus spread, red wine vinagrette, Hoagie roll

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato & Bacon

$11.95Out of stock

Sourdough Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Roma Tomato and Bacon

Kids Taco in a bag

$7.95

taco seasoned ground beef, tomato, lettuce, taco sauce, Nacho Cheese Doritos

NY DOGS

NY DOGS

$13.95

2 Nathan hot dogs, sauerkraut, roasted red peppers, RUA mustard, hoagie roll

Rueben

Rueben

$13.95

Corned beef, Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, RUA mustard, Thousand Islands, Marble Rye

Sub VEGAN CHEESE

$2.00

Chicken Pita

$10.95

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, feta w/ Dijon Lemon Vinaigrette

Taco Pita

$10.95

Taco seasoned beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese with Salsa and Hot sauce

Fajita Pita

$10.95

Fajita seasoned chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Green peppers, Red peppers, Onions served with Salsa and Hot Sauce

Chicken Ranch Pita

$10.95

Chicken, Lettuce, Bacon and Ranch Dressing

Mozzarella Pita

$10.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Basil served with Balsamic Glaze

Beef on Weck

Beef on Weck

$14.95

Our Specialty during the BILLS GAME- In House made Kummelweck Rolls, Med Rare Prime Beef and Au Jus. Served with your choice of side, pickle and prepared horseradish.

Catering Wraps

$55.00

Sides

Macaroni Salad

$3.95Out of stock

Potato Salad

$3.95Out of stock

Dortitos and Salsa

$3.95

Lays Chips

$3.00

Cucumber/Tomato/Onion Salad

$3.95

Side House Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Apple Slices

$1.25

Sd PITA

$1.50

Sd Ranch

$0.75

Sd Beer Cheese

$2.00

Sd Blue Cheese

$0.75

Sd Thousand Island

$0.75

Sd Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Kid menu

Kids 1 hot dog

$6.95

Nathans hot dog, served with Doritos or apple slices

Kids Taco in a bag

$7.95

taco seasoned ground beef, tomato, lettuce, taco sauce, Nacho Cheese Doritos

Kide Pretzel w/ small Beer Cheese

$7.49

Queen city Pretzel with apple slices

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95Out of stock

Sourdough Bread and Cheddar Cheese

DESSERT

Warm Chocolate Brownie with Caramel Drizzled on top

Chocolate Brownie w/ Caramel Syrup

$6.00

Tour Day of Ticket

TOUR "Day Of Ticket"

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Award winning spirits distilled in house in a cozy Irish Pub atmosphere! Award winning homemade fresh pizza! Place an online order for curbside delivery!

Website

Location

610 Anderson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205

Directions

Gallery
GWRNoDa image
GWRNoDa image
GWRNoDa image

