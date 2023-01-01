DRINKS

Vodka Well

$10.00

Gin Well

$10.00

Rum Well

$10.00

Tequila Well

$10.00

Whiskey Well

$10.00

Vodka Call

$12.00

Gin Call

$12.00

Rum Call

$12.00

Tequila Call

$12.00

Whiskey Call

$12.00

Vodka Premium

$13.00

Gin Premium

$13.00

Rum Premium

$13.00

Tequila Premium

$13.00

Whiskey Premium

$13.00

Vodka Super

$14.00

Gin Super

$14.00

Rum Super

$14.00

Tequila Super

$14.00

Whiskey Super

$14.00

Vodka Super Premium

$15.00

Gin Super Premium

$15.00

FROZEN

$12.00

Tequila Super Premium

$15.00

Whiskey ( SUPER PREMIUM)

$15.00

$3 Up Charge

$3.00

Domestic

$7.00

Domestic Pitcher

$23.00

SUPER ULTRA

$16.00

Glass White

$10.00

$4 Up Charge

$4.00

Import

$8.00

Import Pitcher

$26.00

Bottle Wine

$30.00

Glass Red

$10.00

Cord Well

$10.00

ROSÉ CAN

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Cord Call

$12.00

Don Julio Rosado

$30.00

Cord Premium

$13.00

Cord Super

$14.00

Guinness

$9.00

Cord SP

$15.00

DRINK SPECIALS

$5 Drink/Beer Special

$5.00

Touchback

$16.00

WELL COSMO

$15.00

SKINNY MARG (WELL)

$15.00

OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

$6 Drink Special

$6.00

Ram Punch

$16.00

COSMOPOLITAN ( CALL)

$18.00

SKINNY MARG (CALL)

$18.00

OLD FASHIONED ( CALL)

$18.00

$15.00

Honey Palmer

$14.00

COSMOPOLITAN (PREMIUM)

$20.00

SKINNY MARG (CADILLAC)

$25.00

OLD FASHIONED PREMIUM

$18.00

$8 Drink Spec

$8.00

Sparks Spritz

$15.00

COSMOPOLITAN (SUPER)

$22.00

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$22.00

OLD FASHIONED (SUPER)

$22.00

$9 Drink Special

$9.00

Gym Classic

$15.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

+MICHELADA

$5.00

+ REDBULL

$3.00

$10 Drink Special

$10.00

Paloma Pitch

$14.00

KAMIKAZE

$13.00

+BLOODY

$5.00

$20 PITCHER

$20.00

3UC

$3.00

Lasorda

$14.00

KAMIKAZE

$13.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$17.00

LONG ISLAND / AMF

$20.00

MARTINI

$15.00

MEXICAN CANDY SHOT

$12.00

VEGAS BOMB

$15.00

WELL MULE

$12.00

MARGARITA ( WELL)

$13.00

MARTINI ( CALL)

$18.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$15.00

IRISH CARBOMB

$16.00

CALL MULE

$14.00

MARTINI (PREMIUM)

$20.00

LA WATER

$25.00

KAMIKAZE CALL

$15.00

PREMIUM MULE

$15.00

MARTINI (SUPER)

$22.00

MEZCAL MANHATTAN

$17.00

MEZCAL MARGARITA

$19.00

GREEN TEA SHOOTER

$15.00

BELVEDERE MARTINI

$25.00

FOOD

Build Your Own Burger/Sandwich

Build Your Own Burger/Sandwich

$13.50

beef, turkey, or vegetarian

Pooch Patty

$5.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

with fries

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

chicken breast tenders with choice of sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$6.95

fresh, hand-cut fries

Big Blue

Big Blue

$15.95

bleu cheese, bacon, mayo

TO GO

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

fried and tossed with hot, mild, bbq, or soy garlic ginger

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.95

with smoked paprika aioli

Big Easy

Big Easy

$15.95

aged cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayo

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.95
Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.95

grilled or southern fried

Fish & Chips

$13.95
Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.95

with lemon garlic aioli

Cowboy

Cowboy

$15.95

aged cheddar cheese, bacon, smokey bbq sauce, crispy onions, sea salt

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.95

Fish Sandwich

$12.95
Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.95

with marinara

Tater Tots

$6.95
Gym Signature

Gym Signature

$15.95

beer cheese, black pepper bacon, crispy onions, sea salt

Breakfast Burrito

$13.50
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.50

add chili $1.00 add cheese $1.00

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.95

with ranch

Churros

$7.95
Shroom

Shroom

$15.95

aged cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, truffle oil, garlic mayo

Chicken & Waffles

$14.95

Turkey Burger

$12.95

Chicharrones

$5.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95
Varsity

Varsity

$15.95

american cheese, bacon-onion jam, chipotle mayo

Chilaquiles

$14.95

Football Food Basket

Add Ons/Extra Sauces

House Salad

$10.95

Chips & Guacamole

$8.95

Chicarrones & Guac

$10.95

CHIPS AND SALSA

$6.00

Beverage

Non-Alcoholic

Juice

$4.00

Perrier

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Soda

$4.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

COFFEE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

RETAIL

Hats

Gym Sportsbar Hat

Gym Sportsbar Hat

$10.00

T-Shirt

GYM Rainbow T-Shirt

$25.00

Donation

$ 1

$1.00

$ 5

$5.00

$ 10

$10.00

$ 20

$20.00

Wing Wednesday

Wings

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$1.50

fried and tossed with hot, mild, bbq, or soy garlic ginger

$5 Draft

$8.00 Wine

$5 Draft

$5.00

$18 Pitcher

$8 Slane Shiskey

$18 Pitcher

$18.00