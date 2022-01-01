Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Chicken
Gym Tacos Bedford 1540 Dunn Rd Unit 150
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1540 Dunn Rd Unit 150, Raleigh, NC 27614
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
San Jose Mexican Restaurant Wakefield/ Wake Forest
No Reviews
11211 Galleria Ave #101 Raleigh, NC 27614
View restaurant
Gonza Tacos y Tequila - Wake Forest
No Reviews
1849 South Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurant
Chido Taco - 2330 Bale Street, Suite #100
No Reviews
2330 Bale Street, Suite #100 Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Raleigh
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
More near Raleigh