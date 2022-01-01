A map showing the location of Gym Tacos Bedford 1540 Dunn Rd Unit 150View gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Chicken

Gym Tacos Bedford 1540 Dunn Rd Unit 150

review star

No reviews yet

1540 Dunn Rd Unit 150

Raleigh, NC 27614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Traditional Wings (10)

$14.00

Traditional Wings (20)

$32.00

Boneless Wings (8)

$12.00

Boneless Wings (12)

$16.00

Tower Nachos

$15.00

Chips piled high with Queso, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Lettuce

Papa Nachos

$13.00

Fries topped with Queso, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

Queso Dip

$6.00

Guacamole

$8.00

Market Price

Dip Trio

$7.00

Guacamole + Pico de Gallo + Queso Dip

Chips & salsa

$4.00

Next Door Free Queso

Bean Dip Charro

$7.00

Gourmet Nachos

$12.00

Salads & Soups

Harvest Salad

$15.00

Salmon, Spring Mix, Craisins, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Caesar

$9.00

Romaine Hearts, Caesar Dressing, Pepitas, Tortilla Strips, Shaved Parmesan

Condesa Salad

$8.00

Spring Mix, Tomato, Onions, Cucumber

Soup Of The Day

Ramen Soup

$15.77

Tacos

Tacos

$14.00

Tacos Specialties

3 Condesa Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Choice of Shrimp, Mahi Mahi or Cod Fish, Homemade Chipotle Mayo, Spring Mix, Pico de Gallo and Avocado Cream

3 Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.00

3 Salmon Tacos

$16.00

Grilled Salmon, Spring Mix and Avocado

3 Keto Tacos

$16.00

Cheese Crust Shell with choice of Pastor, Suadero, Carnitas, Chorizo, Pollo, Cesina, Asada or Campechano

3 Tacos Rojos

$14.77

3 Queso Rojos

$15.77

3 Veggie Tacos

$13.77

Tostadas

Shrimp Tostada

$8.00

Pastor Tostada

$7.00

Asada Tostada

$7.00

Pollo Tostada

$7.00

Chorizo Tostada

$7.00

Suadero Tostada

$7.00

Campechano Tostada

$7.00

Vegetariana Tostada

Vegan Tostada

Carnitas Tostada

$7.00

Specialties

Gringas

$8.00

6 Inch Flour Tortilla, Al Pastor Meat, Cheese, Raw Onions, Cilantro, Chipotle Mayo.

Quesadilla

$14.00

Refried Beans, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Served with Sour Cream in a Corn or Flour Tortilla. Choice of Pastor, Suadero, Carnitas, Chorizo, Pollo, Cesina.

Burritos

$14.00

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Spring Mix, Lettuce. Choice of Pastor, Suadero, Carnitas, Chorizo, Pollo, Cesina

Borrachitas

$12.00

Asada, Grilled Cheese Tortilla, Pico de Gallo

Chimichanga

$17.00

Fajitas

$18.00

Flautas

$14.00

Enchilada Grande

$11.00

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.00

Plato De Carnitas

$18.00

Carne Asada

$18.00

Condesa Mar Y Tierra

$21.00

Condesa Burrito

$17.00

Ribeye Montreal

$19.77

Burgers & Sandwiches

Shrimp Burger

$17.00

Angus Beef Patty topped with Shrimp, Spring Mix, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Aioli.

Pastor Burger

$16.00

Classic Burger

$14.00

Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Tortas

Torta Pastor

$14.00

Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Cheese, Homemade Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Avocado, Lettuce.

Torta Suadero

$14.00

Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Cheese, Homemade Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Avocado, Lettuce.

Torta Carnitas

$14.00

Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Cheese, Homemade Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Avocado, Lettuce.

Torta Chorizo

$14.00

Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Cheese, Homemade Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Avocado, Lettuce.

Torta Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Cheese, Homemade Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Avocado, Lettuce.

Torta Asada

$14.00

Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Cheese, Homemade Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Avocado, Lettuce.

Torta Campechana (Asada + Chorizo)

$14.00

Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Cheese, Homemade Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Avocado, Lettuce.

Torta Vegetarian

$14.00

Kids Menu (12 and under)

Kids Taco

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger With Fries

$7.00

Sides

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Rice/Bean Combo

$5.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Cucumbers

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Of Guacamole 8oz

$5.99

Side Guac 2oz

$0.75

Side Of Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Of Cheese

$0.75

Side De Jalapeños

$0.75

Side De Chile Toreado

$0.75

Side De Cheese Dip 2oz

$1.20

Refried Beans

$4.00

Charro Beans

$4.00

Poblano Rice

$4.00

Side De Cucumbers

$1.25

Side Flour Tortillas

$3.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$3.25

Desserts

3 Leches Cake

$6.00

Flan

$5.00

Churros

$5.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Lemon Cake

$7.00

Caramel Lava Cake

$7.00

Raspberry Donut Cake

$7.00

Bottled Beers

DOMESTIC BOTTLES

$5.00

IMPORTED BOTTLES

$5.50

Modelo Chelada Mango

$7.00

Draft Beer 16oz

DOMESTIC 16 OZ

IMPORTED 16 OZ

Draft Beer 20oz

DOMESTIC 20 OZ

IMPORTED 20 OZ

Margaritas

HOUSE MARGARITA

$11.00

FLAVORED MARGARITA

$12.00

TOP SHELF

$17.00

CARIBBEAN ISLAND

$14.00

DIABLA MARGARIA

$13.00

PINA COLADA

$14.00

CORONARITA

$14.99

MARGARITA FLIGHT

$18.00

SKINNY MARGARITA

$14.00

House Margarita

$7.99

Silver tequila, triple sec, House Mix

Happy Hour Marg

$7.00

Mezcal & Tequila Cocktails

CANTARITO

$12.00

TOP SHELF CANTARITO

$18.99

KILLER BEE

$10.99

MULE

$11.99

MEZCAL BERRY

$13.99

PALOMA

$12.00

SPICY EXPRESS

$15.00

QUEEN WATERMELON

$14.00

Michelada

Michelada

$9.99

Mojitos

MOJITO

$14.00

Shots

HOUSE VODKA

$5.00

AMSTERDAM

$8.00

TITOS

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

AMMARETTO

$5.00

BACARDI LEMON

$7.00

BACARDI LIMON

$7.00

BACARDI SUPERIOR

$5.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$7.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

HENNESSY

$10.00

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

JIM BEAM

$7.00

MAKERS MARK

$8.00

TANQUERAY

$7.00

MALIBU COCO

$7.00

EL TORO

$5.00

LUNA AZUL

$10.00

JOSE CUERVO

$8.00

CORRALEJO

$10.00

Don Julio S

$12.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Espolon S

$9.00

Patron S

$12.00

Cabo Wabo S

$10.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Don Juilo Añejo

$15.00

Casamigos

$10.00

1800 SILVER

$9.00

1800 REP

$11.00

Herradura

$8.00

Wine

GLASS OF WINE

$8.00

BOTTLE OF WINE

$28.00

Specials

Micheladas

$8.00

Glass of Wine

$7.00

Margarita Nights

$7.00

Quesadillas

$13.00

10 Traditional Wings

$15.00

Cantaritos

$12.00

Mimosas

$8.00

Sodas

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Cheer Wine

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mtn Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Water

Redbull

$3.25

Milk

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Sweet Tea

Sweet

$3.00

Unsweet

$3.00

Bottled Soft Drinks

Bottled Pepsi

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Fanta Pina

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Topo Chico

$2.99

Water

Water

Lunch Specials

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

French Toast

$13.00

Farmhouse Breakfast

$13.00

Kids Breakfast & Waffle

$10.00

Extra Sides

$4.00

American Breakfast

$13.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Breakfast Skillet

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1540 Dunn Rd Unit 150, Raleigh, NC 27614

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

San Jose Mexican Restaurant Wakefield/ Wake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
11211 Galleria Ave #101 Raleigh, NC 27614
View restaurantnext
Gonza Tacos y Tequila - Wake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
1849 South Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Brothers Pizza & Wing Co
orange starNo Reviews
11735 RETAIL DRIVE WAKE FOREST, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Chilango Mexican Street Food
orange star4.4 • 495
2253 New Hope Church Rd Raleigh, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Chido Taco - 2330 Bale Street, Suite #100
orange starNo Reviews
2330 Bale Street, Suite #100 Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila - Hillsborough/NC State
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Hillsborough St #110 Raleigh, NC 27607
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston