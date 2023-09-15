FOOD MENU

TACOS

AZADA

$3.50

CABEZA

$3.25

CAMPECHANOS

$3.50

CARNITAS

$3.25

CECINA

$3.75

CHORIZO

$3.25

LENGUA

$4.00

PASTOR

$3.25

POLLO

$3.25

SUADERO

$3.50

GYM TACO

$5.00

VEGGIE TACOS

$3.25

TORTA

TORTA AZADA

$13.25

TORTA CABEZA

$12.50

TORTA CAMARON

$15.50

TORTA CAMPECHANOS

$13.50

TORTA CARNITAS

$12.50

TORTA CECINA

$14.25

TORTA CHORIZO

$12.50

TORTA LENGUA

$15.00

TORTA PASTOR

$12.50

TORTA POLLO

$12.50

TORTA SUADERO

$13.25

TORTA VEGGIE

$12.00

BORRACHITAS

BORRACHITA AZADA

$4.75

BORRACHITA CABEZA

$4.75

BORRACHITA CAMARON

$7.50

BORRACHITA CAMPECHE

$4.75

BORRACHITA CARNITAS

$4.75

BORRACHITA CECINA

$5.25

BORRACHITA CHORIZO

$4.75

BORRACHITA LENGUA

$5.75

BORRACHITA PASTOR

$4.75

BORRACHITA POLLO

$4.75

BORRACHITA SUADERO

$4.75

BORRACHITA NO MEAT

$3.50

GRINGA

GRINGA NO MEAT

$6.00

GRINGA AZADA

$7.50

GRINGA CABEZA

$6.50

GRINGA CAMARON

$8.00

GRINGA CARNITAS

$6.50

GRINGA CECINA

$8.00

GRINGA CHORIZO

$6.50

GRINGA CAMPECHE

$7.50

GRINGA LENGUA

$8.00

GRINGA PASTOR

$6.50

GRINGA POLLO

$6.50

GRINGA SUADERO

$7.50

SOPES

SOPE NO MEAT

$3.25

SOPE AZADA

$5.00

SOPE CABEZA

$4.75

SOPE CAMPECE

$4.75

SOPE CARNITAS

$4.75

SOPE CECINA

$5.25

SOPE CHORIZO

$4.75

SOPE LENGUA

$5.25

SOPE PASTOR

$4.75

SOPE POLLO

$4.75

SOPE SUADERO

$5.00

SOPE CAMARON

$6.25

ADD AVOCADO

$0.25

TOSTADAS

TOSTADA NO MEAT

$4.00

TOSTADA AZADA

$5.75

TOSTADA CABEZA

$5.50

TOSTADA CAMPECHE

$5.50

TOSTADA CARNITAS

$5.50

TOSTADA CECINA

$6.00

TOSTADA CHORIZO

$5.50

GYM TOSTADA

$7.50

TOSTADA LENGUA

$6.00

TOSTADA PASTOR

$5.50

TOSTADA POLLO

$5.50

TOSTADA SUADERO

$5.75

TOSTADA CAMARON

$7.50

BURRITO

BURRITO ASADA

$13.50

BURRITO CABEZA

$12.50

BURRITO CAMARON

$15.50

BURRITO CAMPECHE

$13.50

BURRITO CARNITAS

$12.50

BURRITO CECINA

$15.00

BURRITO CHORIZO

$12.50

BURRITO LENGUA

$15.00

BURRITO PASTOR

$12.50

BURRITO POLLO

$12.50

BURRITO SUADERO

$13.50

BURRITO SURF&TURF

$16.00

BURRITO VEGGIE

$11.00

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA AZADA

$13.50

QUESADILLA CABEZA

$12.50

QUESADILLA CAMARON

$15.00

QUESADILLA CAMPECHE

$13.50

QUESA CARNITAS

$12.50

QUESADILLA CECINA

$14.25

QUESADILLA CHORIZO

$12.50

QUESADILLA LENGUA

$15.00

QUESADILLA PASTOR

$12.50

QUESADILLA POLLO

$12.50

QUESADILLA SUADERO

$13.50

QUESDILLA DE QUESO

$8.00

SIDES

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.50

CHIPS AND QUESO

$6.50

CHIPS SIDE

$3.50

GUACAMOLE SIDE

$1.00

RICE SIDE

$3.25

BLACK BEANS SIDE

$3.25

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

2.OZ SOUR CREAM

$0.50

1.OZ CHIPOTLE MAYO

$0.50

1.OZ AVOCADO CREAM

$0.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$1.00

SIDE SALSA

$3.00

SIDE QUESO

$3.50

RICE PUDDING

$4.50

SHIRTS / STICKERS

Shirts

Shirt

$17.00

Augusta ringer T

Augusta ringer

$20.00

Gym Sticker

Gym Sticker

$1.00