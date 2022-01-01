Restaurant header imageView gallery

GYM SPORTSBAR

109 Reviews

$

2287 WILTON DR

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Popular Items

Chicken Chipotle Taco
#3 Cowboy
Pork Taco

Snacks & Sides

served with sour cream, salsa, and jalapeno
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

with fries

Chicken Chipotle Taco

Chicken Chipotle Taco

$4.50

chipotle mayo, aged cheddar, pickled red onion, cilantro

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

chicken breast tenders with choice of sauce

Chicken Wings (10)

Chicken Wings (10)

$12.00

fried and tossed with hot, mild, bbq, or soy garlic ginger

Churros

$4.00

with chocolate drizzle

Fish & Chips

$11.00

Fish Taco

$4.50

fried pollock bites, lime-cilantro slaw

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$6.50

with marinara

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.50

with ranch

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$5.50
Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$4.50

fresh, hand-cut fries

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.00

add chili $0.50 add cheese $0.50

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.50
Nachos

Nachos

$4.00

with sour cream, jalapeno, and salsa +$3 add chicken or beef

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.50

with smoked paprika aioli

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

with lemon garlic aioli

Pork Taco

Pork Taco

$4.50

chipotle mayo, aged cheddar, pickled red onion, cilantro

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$6.50

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

fried shrimp, lime-cilantro slaw

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

with bleu cheese, ranch, or balsamic vinaigrette +$3 add chicken or beef

Southwestern Chicken Egg Rolls

Southwestern Chicken Egg Rolls

$5.50

with sweet chili sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

with cinnamon sugar & marshmallow sauce

Tots

$4.00

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$11.00

beef, turkey, or vegetarian

#1 Varsity

#1 Varsity

$12.00

american cheese, bacon-onion jam, chipotle mayo

#2 Gym Signature

#2 Gym Signature

$12.00

beer cheese, black pepper bacon, crispy onions, sea salt

#3 Cowboy

#3 Cowboy

$12.00

aged cheddar cheese, bacon, smokey bbq sauce, crispy onions, sea salt

#4 Big Easy

#4 Big Easy

$12.00

aged cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayo

#5 Shroom

#5 Shroom

$12.00

aged cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, truffle oil, garlic mayo

#6 Big Blue

#6 Big Blue

$12.00

bleu cheese, bacon, mayo

Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

grilled or southern fried

T Shirts

GymBear

GymBear

$20.00
GymBunny

GymBunny

$20.00
GymNasty

GymNasty

$20.00

Gym Pride

$20.00

Hats

Gym Sportsbar Hat

Gym Sportsbar Hat

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sportsbar & Grille

2287 WILTON DR, Wilton Manors, FL 33305

GYM SPORTSBAR image
GYM SPORTSBAR image
GYM SPORTSBAR image

