Gyppo Ale Mill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Where the spirited essence of the Lost Coast thrives in every sip. As a woman-owned and operated gem in California's most remote setting, we don't just brew beer; we encapsulate the tales and rich textures of the Lost Coast in every crafted pint.
Location
1661 Upper Pacific Dr, Shelter Cove, CA 95589
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Shelter Cove