Gypsy Beans 6425 Detroit Ave

6425 Detroit Ave

Cleveland, OH 44102

Coffees

Drip Coffee

$3.95

Decaf French Press

$3.95

Toddy

$5.25

Joe TO GO

$19.95

Espresso Drinks

Cappuccino

$5.75

Latte

$5.75

Mocha

$5.75

Caramel Latte

$5.75

Chai

$5.75

AuLait

$3.00

Cortado

$4.75

Americano

$4.75

Macchiato

$4.75

Red Eye

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Passports

Amazon

$5.75

Antartic

$5.75

Appalacian

$5.75

Beach Baby

$5.75

Berlin

$5.75

Galpagos

$5.75

Kissing Cousins

$5.75

Lononer

$5.75

Mexico City

$5.75

Moscow

$5.75

Provance

$5.75

Syracuse

$5.75

Tropics

$5.75

World

$5.75

Seasonal #1 Passport

$5.75

Seasonal #2 Passport

$5.75

Seasonal #3 Passport

$5.75

Smoothies

Blue Beauty

$6.95

Tropical Delight

$6.95

Classic Kid

$6.95

Southern Belle

$6.95

Special Smoothie

$6.95

Beverages

Juice

$3.75

Vitamin Water

$3.75

Liquid Death

$3.75

White House

$2.00

Soda Pops

$3.75

Monsters

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

SubRosa Tea

Classic Iced Tea

$3.95

Gypsy Breakfast Blend

$2.95

Earl Gray Cream

$2.95

Oolong Peach

$2.95

Cranberry Harvest

$2.95

Sencha

$2.95

Peppermint

$2.95

Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans 1lb

$14.95

Coffee Beans + 3lb

$13.95

Breakfast

Just an Egg

$8.25

Swine Fest

$9.25

Veggie-Lisous

$9.25

Burrito

$9.25

Salmon

$9.25

Bagels & Toast

$4.95

Sandwiches

Roast Beef Wrap

$16.95

Smoked BLT

$16.95

1900s Club

$16.95

LA Club

$16.95

Chicken Salad

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.95

Tuna Salad

$16.95

White BeanWrap

$16.95

Open Face Hummus

$16.95

Classic Sammie

$12.95

Salads

Apple Pecan Salad

$16.95

Chef Salad

$16.95

Turkey Cobb

$16.95

California Salad

$16.95

LG Just a Salad

$8.95

SM Just a Salad

$4.25

Soups

Chili

$4.25+

Carnivore

$4.25+

Vegan

$4.25+

Muffins

Blueberry

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Chocolate Chip

$2.95

Chocolate PB

$2.95

Dark Choco

$2.95

Lemon Ice

$2.95

Lemon Poppy

$2.95

Maple Nut

$2.95

Apple Cinn

$2.95

Cin Cheese

$2.95

Cherry Swirl

$2.95

Banana Nut

$2.95

Seasonal #1

$2.95

Seasonal #2

$2.95

Seasonal #3

$2.95

Bagels

Bagel with Spread

$2.95

Solo Bagel

$1.95

Case Pastries

BB Scone

$3.75

Cran Scone

$3.75

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Raz Wal Tea Cake

$3.75

Blueberry Turnover

$3.75

Raspberry Turnover

$3.75

Apple Knot

$3.75

Black Berry Present

$3.75

Cheese Danish

$3.75

Cherry Danish

$3.75

Blueberry Danish

$3.75

Raspberry Danish

$3.75

Double Danish

$3.75

Surprise Me Pastry

$3.75

Specialty

PB Brownie-GF

$3.75

Oreo Brownie

$3.75

Pecan Brownie-GF

$3.75

Sprinkle Brownie-GF

$3.75

SEASON BROWNIE

$3.75

CheeseCakes

$3.75

Pumpkin Roll

$3.75

Plain Croissant

$2.25

Banana Bread

$2.25

Coffee Cake

$2.25

Cookies

Big Choco Chip

$3.75

Big Peanut Butter

$3.75

Big Oatmeal

$3.75

3 Snickerdoodles

$3.75

3 Butterballs

$3.75

3 Pecan Sandies

$3.75

GF/VG Chocochip

$3.75

GF/VG Molasses

$3.75

Boxes

Half Dozen

$14.95

Full Dozen

$29.95

Cookie Monster (24)

$20.95

Cookie Bites (12)

$9.95

Box O Pastry

$36.00

Muffin Mania

$36.00

Bagel Bonanza

$36.00

Happy Workers

$54.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wander In #GypsyBeansCLE

Location

6425 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102

Directions

