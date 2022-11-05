Gypsy Blu imageView gallery
Gypsy Blu

34 BUTLER AVE

AMBLER, PA 19002

Popular Items

Gypsy Wings - Hot
Gypsy Lamb Burger
Turkey Burger

Smalls

Grilled shrimp and andouille sausage

$18.00

Bourbon glaze

Bruschetta Varietal

$15.00Out of stock

Veggie, Momma Mary's Ceviche, Ricotta, White Bean, Tomato.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

house blu dip (V)

Butternut Burrata

$12.00

Creamy Burrata Ball, Butternut Squash, local tomatoes, balsamic, pesto, basil, crostini.

Deviled eggs

$7.00

6 egg halves with creamy filling, topped with bacon (GF)

Gypsy Chips

Gypsy Chips

$7.00

Gypsy Chips with Blu Cheese

$9.00

scallions and blu cheese

Gypsy Chips with Pulled Pork & Cheese Sauce

$11.00

House made Chips with Pulled Pork and Cheese Sauce.

Gypsy Wings - Honey Ginger

$17.00
Gypsy Wings - Hot

Gypsy Wings - Hot

$17.00

Mediterranean Plate

$13.00

hummus, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, carrots, peppers, warm pita

Clams in Wine Broth

$16.00

Steamed little neck clams in a white wine butter sauce

Salads & Soups

Ahi Tuna Nicoise Salad

$17.00

seared ahi tuna, veggies, eggs, crispy noodles

Caesar

$12.00

romaine, house croutons, shaved parm

House Greens Salad

$10.00

tomato, pickled onions, cucumber, (V)

Johnnie's French Onion Soup

$8.00

Protein Bowl

$14.00

seasonal grain, sweet potatoes, brussel sprouts, roasted tofu, kale, ponzu dressing (V)

Roasted Beet and Spinach Salad

$13.00

oranges, candied bacon, goat cheese, balsamic (GF)

Momma Mary's Chili

$8.00

Autumn Cobb

$16.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Roasted Squash, Egg, Bacon, Craisins, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Grilled Chicken, Honey Dijon Dressing.

Sides

Bacon

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00
Gypsy Chips

Gypsy Chips

$7.00

Gypsy Spuds

$7.00

Hummus

$3.00

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Veggie du jour

$6.00

Sammiches

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, cheddar

Eggplant and Portobello Sammich

$14.00

sautéed eggplant and Portobello mushroom , vegan mayo, arugula, tomato, roasted red peppers on house zaatar bread

Fried Chicken 'n Pickles

$14.00

brioche bun, spicy mayo, slaw

Gypsy Lamb Burger

$17.00

ground lamb, tzatziki, goat cheese, pickled onions on a pub grain bun

House Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, cheddar

Pulled Pork Sammich

$17.00

Pulled Pork, Onion Straws, Slaw served on Brioche Bun.

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

soft flour tortillas, pico di gallo, slaw, cojita cheese

The Hot Mess

$19.00

Burger, Pulled Pork, Fried Egg, Cheese Sauce.

Turkey Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, cheddar

Reuben

$12.00

Flatbreads

Chicken, bacon ranch

$17.00

fig jam, prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze

Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread

$16.00

Spinach & Artichoke, Goat & Parm Spread.

Margherita Flatbread

$16.00

Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Basil.

Mains

Bone In Ribeye

$40.00

20 oz bone in ribeye served over spuds and brussels sprouts

Wild Mushroom Risotto with Portobello

$25.00

Home made creamy risotto, wild mushrooms, parmesan.

Double bone center cut pork chop

$28.00Out of stock

double bone pork chop over spuds and brussels sprouts

Gypsy's Crabcakes

$33.00

shoestring fries, tartar sauce, scallops

Short Ribs

$28.00

Red wine braised short ribs, Gypsy spuds, green beans.

Cajun Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$28.00

Shrimp, Chicken, Cajun Seasoning, Red & Green Peppers, Fettuccine.

Chimichurri Flank Steak

$30.00

Flank Steak served on a bed of wild mushrooms and onions, Gypsy Spuds, Green Beans.

Herb Roasted Pork Loin

$26.00

Gypsy Spuds, Brussels Sprouts.

Desserts

Cake Pops

$7.00

Chocolate Smores Lava Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Limoncello-Mascarpone

$9.00

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$8.00

scoop of ice cream

$4.00

Jewish Apple Pie

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Pizza

$7.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$7.00

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/ butter

$7.00

Kids Sliders w/cheese

$7.00

Kid's Pasta w/ red sauce

$7.00

Kid's Sliders - NO cheese

$7.00

Daily Special

Clams

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

34 BUTLER AVE, AMBLER, PA 19002

Directions

Gallery
Gypsy Blu image

