Gypsy Cup 50 W Vaughn Suite 107

review star

No reviews yet

50 West Vaughn Avenue

Gilbert, AZ 85233

Coffee

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.50

Latte Lg

$5.50

Americano

$3.75

Americano Lg

$4.25

Drip Coffee Small

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$4.00
House Cold Brew Sm

House Cold Brew Sm

$4.75
House Cold Brew

House Cold Brew

$5.25

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Vanilla Bourbon Cold Brew Sm

$5.25

Vanilla Bourbon Cold Brew

$5.75

Double Espresso

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Mocha

$5.25

Mocha Lg

$5.75

Wildberry Shakerato

$4.75

White Mocha

$5.25

White Mocha Lg

$5.75

Tea

Blueberry Matcha

Blueberry Matcha

$5.75

Blueberry Matcha Lg

$6.25

Matcha

$5.75

Matcha Lg

$6.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Arnold Palmer Lg

$4.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea Lg

$4.25

Sparkling Tea

$4.75

Sparkling Tea Lg

$5.25

Chai

$5.00

Chai Lg

$5.50

Dirty Chai Sm

$5.75

Dirty Chai

$6.50

Chai Ko Lantern Sm

$5.50

Chai Ko Lantern

$6.00

Dirty Pumpkin Sm

$6.00

Dirty Pumpkin

$6.50

Beverage

Lemonade

$4.25

Lemonade Lg

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Just Lime

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.50

Kombucha 16oz

$6.00

Milk

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Arnold Palmer Lg

$4.75

Mocktails

We'll Always Have Paris

$9.00

On My Way to St. Tropez

$9.00

Saguaro Spritz

$9.00

Sunkissed in Santorini

$9.00

Seasonal Beverages

Oxford St. Hot Tea

$5.00

Oxford St. Hot Tea Lg

$5.50

Mistletoe Matcha

$6.50

Mistletoe Matcha Lg

$7.00

Apple Cider Chai

$5.00

Apple Cider Chai Lg

$5.50

Candied Orange CB

$5.50

Candied Orange CB Lg

$6.00

Log Cabin Latte

$5.75

Log Cabin Latte Lg

$6.25

Retail Food

Pocket Latte Cream Sugar

$2.75

Good Crisp Original

$2.50

Good Crisp Sea Salt & Vinegar

$4.50

Good Crisp White Cheddar Cheese Balls

$4.50

Good Crisp Sour Cream and Onion

$2.50

Compartes Donuts and Coffee

$5.97

Compartes Cereal Bowl

$5.97

Compartes Tie Die

$5.97

Lupii AB Cinnamon Raisin

$3.00

Pocket Latte Lavender Vanilla

$2.75

Swedish Dala Horse Gummy

$4.75

Cure Hydration Endless Summer Watermelon

$2.25

Cure Hyrdation Ruby Riot Grapefruit

$2.25

Cure Hydration Main Squeeze Lemon

$2.25

Cure Hydration Wild Thing Berry Pomegranate

$2.25

Ferris Deluxe Mixed Nuts

$3.00

Ferris Cherries, Berries, & Nuts

$3.00

Love Corn Sea Salt

$3.00

Ugly Nectarines

$4.50

Ugly Peaches

$4.50

Simply Gum Cleanse

$3.00

Simply Gum Spearmint

$3.00

Simply Gum Awaken

$3.00

Organic Tropical Mix

$6.50

Pocket Latte Coffee Nuts

$2.95

Good Crisp Cheddar Cheese Balls

$4.50

Good Crisp Aged White Cheddar

$4.50

Vegobears Sour Gummy

$6.00

Creepy Crisps

$2.70

Good Crisp BBQ

$4.50

Smores Kits

$6.50

Simply Mints

$3.00

Retail Beverage

Simple Soda Just Lime

$4.00

Simple Soda AZ Orange

$4.00

Simple Soda Grapefruit

$4.00

Simple Soda Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Simple Soda Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00

Simple Soda Watermelon Lime

$4.00

Casamara Club Como

$4.50

Casamara Club Fora

$4.50

Mad Tasty Unicorn Tears

$6.50

Mad Tasty Grapefruit

$6.50

Aqua Panna

$3.75

Pellegrino

$3.75

Droplet Pretty Balanced

$4.99

Droplet Pretty Bright

$4.99

Droplet Pretty Happy

$4.99

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico Lime

$3.00

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.00

Poppi Strawberry Lemon

$3.00

Poppi Raspberry

$3.00

Poppi Orange

$3.00

Poppi Watermelon

$3.00

Martinelli

$2.75

AZ Kombucha Blueberry Ginger

$5.00

AZ Kombucha Lavender Hibiscus

$5.00

Mad Tasty Watermelon Kiwi

$6.50

Mad Tasty Yuzu Citrus

$6.50

Simple Soda Spiced Honey Apple

$4.00

Retail Wares

Demitasse Spoons

$8.00

Hello On-the-Go

$9.00

Jot It Notebook

$4.00

London Coloring Book

$9.95

Macaron Scented Erasers

$5.00

Methodical Belly Warmer Coffee Beans

$16.00

Michelangelo On-the-Go

$9.00

New York Coloring Book

$7.95

Paris Coloring Book

$7.95

Stagg EGK - Matte White

$159.00

Stagg EGK - Warm Pink

$189.00

vanGogh On-the-Go

$9.00

Yummy Yummy Scented Gel Pens

$12.00

Onyx Coffee

$22.00

Smooth Stix

$6.50

Enchanting Unicorns Coloring Book

$10.00

Work & Play Every Day

$10.00

Rainbow Sparkle Crayons

$18.00

Radiant Writers

$10.00

Rainbow On-the-Go

$9.00

Dino On-the-Go

$9.00

Scratch & Scribble

$10.50

Make No Mistake Markers

$13.50

Funtastic Friends Click Pen

$4.50

Floral Bouquet

$25.00

Style Writer Pen

$3.50

Stacking Crayons

$6.00

Stacking Highlighters

$6.00

Color Luxe Gel Pens

$15.50

Dino on the Go

$9.00

Geo on the Go

$9.00

Missing Body Parts

$4.80

Spooky Spiders

$4.80

Witches Brew

$4.80

Candy Corn Puffs

$4.80

Pickin' Pumpkins

$4.80

Cosmic Attack Click Pen

$4.50

Oh My Glitter Gel Pen

$9.00

Cozy Critters Coloring Book

$9.50

Road Trip Fold Out Coloring Book

$16.99

Gypsy Mug & Gift Card

$30.00

Bottled Beverages

House Cold Brew Bottle

$5.00

Vanilla Bourbon Bottle

$5.50

Matcha Latte Bottle

$6.00

Blueberry Matcha Bottle

$6.00

Chai Latte Bottle

$5.50

Dirty Chai Bottle

$6.00

House CB Growler

$20.00

Vanilla Bourbon CB Growler

$22.00

House CB Growler Refill

$16.00

Vanilla Bourbon CB Growler Refill

$18.00

Pumpkin Spice Growler

$23.00

Pumpkin Spice CB Growler Refill

$18.00

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Bottle

$5.50

Bashful Pumpkin Bottle

$6.00

Dirty Pumpkin Bottle

$6.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Coffee, Cocktails, Culture

Location

50 West Vaughn Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Directions

Gallery
Gypsy Cup image
Gypsy Cup image
Gypsy Cup image

