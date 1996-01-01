Gypsy Kitchen ATL
3035 Peachtree Rd NE
Suite A209
Atlanta, GA 30305

Lunch
Chicken Kofte Platter
$20.00
Chicken Kofte Sandwich
$18.00
Falafel Platter
$18.00
Falafel Sandwich
$15.00
Grain Bowl
$13.00
Greek Salad
$12.00
Harissa Chicken Platter
$20.00
Harissa Chicken Sandwich
$18.00
Hot Chicken Sandwich
$17.00
Lamb Adana Platter
$22.00
Lamb Adana Sandwich
$19.00
Lamb Burger
$19.00
Mediterranean Salad
$13.00
Mushroom & Veggie Platter
$19.00
Mushroom & Veggie Sandwich
$16.00
Small Plates
Brussel Sprouts
$12.00
Carrots
$13.00
Chicken Croquetas
$9.00
Chicken Lentil Soup
$10.00Out of stock
Chickpea Hummus
$12.00
Dip Trio
$14.00
Falafel
$10.00
Garlic Shrimp
$16.00
Georgia Local Lettuces
$13.00
Hot Chicken Bites
$13.00
Hummus Add-On
$8.00
Lamb Adana
$19.00
Mushroom & Farmer's Toast
$12.00
Mussels
$18.00
Octopus
$18.00
Potatoes Bravas
$10.00
Skirt Steak
$18.00
Tirokroketes
$12.00
Happy Hour Drinks
Happy Hour / Drinks
HH Bubbles
$8.00
["Wine" sales category / taxes]
HH White Wine
$8.00
["Wine" sales category / taxes]
HH Red Wine
$8.00
["Wine" sales category / taxes]
HH Rose Wine
$10.00
["Wine" sales category / taxes]
HH Rose Sparkling
$10.00
HH Peach Rosemary
$10.00
"Liquor" sales category / taxes]
HH Strawberry Lemongrass
$10.00
HH Watermelon Basil
$10.00
HH Highclere Spritz
$11.00
"Liquor" sales category / taxes]
Taste
"Liquor" sales category / taxes]
HH Party Porron
$25.00
"Liquor" sales category / taxes]
Drinks
Beer
House Cocktails
Draft Gin & Tonic
$12.00
Red Sangria
$9.00
Rose Sangria
$9.00
Red Sangria Pitcher
$36.00
Rose Sangria Pitcher
$36.00
50 Shades
$14.00
Razzi Bone
$14.00
Champion Fever
$14.00
Latin Lover
$15.00
Pear Of Gypsies
$16.00
Smoke In The Orchard
$14.00
Seville Rose
$14.00
Spice Trader
$14.00
Weekly Feature
$16.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$14.00
Mocktail
$8.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Irish Gold
$14.00
Wine
Neilson Pinot Noir
$12.00
Vina Alberdi Tempranillo
$15.00
Celistia
$13.00
Vina Cobos Felino Malbec
$13.00
Matsu Toro
$14.00
Bodegas Estefania
$16.00
BLT Oinoz Tempranillo
$60.00
Chateau Janicon
$18.00
Hedges CSM
$17.00
Marchesi Di Barolo
$16.00
BTL Aalto Tempranillo
$155.00
BTL Aia Vecchia Tuscan
$102.00
BTL Alto Moncayo Grenache
$65.00
BTL Anima Negra Red Blend
$75.00
BTL Aster Crianza Tempranillo
$88.00
BTL Blake Slate
$64.00
BTL Bodega Ruca Malen Malbec
$45.00
BTL Bodegas Hermanos Pecina Rioja
$89.00Out of stock
BTL Bodegas Yllera
$60.00
BTL Bruno Giacosa Nebbiolo
$81.00
BTL Celeste Tempranillo
$56.00
BTL Clos Erasmus Garnacha Syrah
$305.00
BTL Hedges CMS
$68.00
BTL Cune Gran Reserva Tempranillo
$110.00
BTL Damilano Barolo
$85.00
BTL Domaine Vacheron Sancerre
$102.00
BTL Embriux Garnexta Merlot
$56.00
BTL Flor de Pingus Tempranillo
$200.00
BTL Granza Tempranillo
$52.00
BTL Josep Foraster Trepat
$78.00
BTL Juan Gil Monestrell
$50.00
BTL Marques de Murrietta Rioja
$65.00Out of stock
BTL Mas de Can Blau Carignon Syrah
$85.00
BTL Matarromera Tempranillo
$94.00
BTL Mount Peak Sentinel Cabernet Sauvignon
$95.00
BTL Neilson Pinot Noir
$48.00
BTL Orin Swift 8 Years In The Desert
$90.00
BTL Orin Swift Abstract Red Blend
$70.00
BTL Pasanau Ceps Nous
$78.00
BTL Tosalet
$56.00
BTL Vina Alberdi Tempranillo
$60.00
BTL Vina Bujanda Tempranillo
$48.00
BTL Vina Cobos Malbec
$52.00
BTL Vizcarra Tempranillo
$72.00
BTL Zuccaedi Malbec
$98.00
BTL Chateau Janicon
$72.00
BLT Oinoz Tempranillo
$60.00
Diora
$13.00
Mylonas
$13.00
Gerard Bertrand GB
$13.00
Barone Montalto Pinot Grigio
$10.00
Schloss Vollrads
$14.00
Casa Rojo Sauv Blanc
$9.00
Gotas de Mar
$14.00
Torres Verdejo
$10.00
3oz Barone Montalto PG
$6.00
3oz Casa Rojo SB
$6.00
3oz Torres Verdejo
$6.00
BTL Trimbach Gerwurztraminer
$56.00
BTL Licia
$44.00
BTL Domaine Jean Collet
$46.00