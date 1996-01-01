Main picView gallery

Gypsy Kitchen ATL

review star

No reviews yet

3035 Peachtree Rd NE

Suite A209

Atlanta, GA 30305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Meats & Cheese

Manchego

$9.00

Valdeon Bleu

$8.00

Mahon

$8.00

Idiazibol

$8.00

Cana de Cabra

$8.00

Chorizo

$9.00

Jamon Serrano

$9.00

Lomo de Cerdo

$12.00

Salchichon de Espana

$11.00

Bresaola

$9.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Flat Bread

$4.00

Medium Charcuterie Board

$48.00

Side Pickled Veggies

$5.00

Small Charcuterie Board

$29.00

Lunch

Chicken Kofte Platter

$20.00

Chicken Kofte Sandwich

$18.00

Falafel Platter

$18.00

Falafel Sandwich

$15.00

Grain Bowl

$13.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Harissa Chicken Platter

$20.00

Harissa Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Lamb Adana Platter

$22.00

Lamb Adana Sandwich

$19.00

Lamb Burger

$19.00

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Mushroom & Veggie Platter

$19.00

Mushroom & Veggie Sandwich

$16.00

Small Plates

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Carrots

$13.00

Chicken Croquetas

$9.00

Chicken Lentil Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Chickpea Hummus

$12.00

Dip Trio

$14.00

Falafel

$10.00

Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Georgia Local Lettuces

$13.00

Hot Chicken Bites

$13.00

Hummus Add-On

$8.00

Lamb Adana

$19.00

Mushroom & Farmer's Toast

$12.00

Mussels

$18.00

Octopus

$18.00

Potatoes Bravas

$10.00

Skirt Steak

$18.00

Tirokroketes

$12.00

Large Plates

Branzino

$42.00

Chicken Tagine

$26.00

Duck Confit

$30.00

Lamb Chops

$42.00

New York Strip

$38.00

Scallops

$32.00

Seafood Paella

$46.00

Tomahawk Ribeye

$165.00

Dessert

Basque Cheesecake

$12.00

Birthday Dessert

Chocolate Ganache Tart

$11.00

Tres Leches

$12.00

Turkish Spiced Cake

$10.00

Happy Hour

HH Hummus Flatbread

$6.00

HH Labneh Flatbread

$8.00

HH Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

HH Bravas

$4.00

HH Chicken Croquetes

$4.00

Happy Hour Drinks

Happy Hour / Drinks

HH Bubbles

$8.00

["Wine" sales category / taxes]

HH White Wine

$8.00

["Wine" sales category / taxes]

HH Red Wine

$8.00

["Wine" sales category / taxes]

HH Rose Wine

$10.00

["Wine" sales category / taxes]

HH Rose Sparkling

$10.00

HH Peach Rosemary

$10.00

"Liquor" sales category / taxes]

HH Strawberry Lemongrass

$10.00

HH Watermelon Basil

$10.00

HH Highclere Spritz

$11.00

"Liquor" sales category / taxes]

Taste

"Liquor" sales category / taxes]

HH Party Porron

$25.00

"Liquor" sales category / taxes]

Drinks

Beer

DFT Estrella Damm

$8.00

DFT Scofflaw Basement IPA

$8.00

Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA

$10.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Peroni

$6.00

Left Hand Stout

$9.00

Hoegaarden

$7.00

Special Beer

$9.00

CC Tritonia Cucumber Gose

$8.00

House Cocktails

Draft Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Rose Sangria

$9.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$36.00

Rose Sangria Pitcher

$36.00

50 Shades

$14.00

Razzi Bone

$14.00

Champion Fever

$14.00

Latin Lover

$15.00

Pear Of Gypsies

$16.00

Smoke In The Orchard

$14.00

Seville Rose

$14.00

Spice Trader

$14.00

Weekly Feature

$16.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$14.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Irish Gold

$14.00

Wine

Neilson Pinot Noir

$12.00

Vina Alberdi Tempranillo

$15.00

Celistia

$13.00

Vina Cobos Felino Malbec

$13.00

Matsu Toro

$14.00

Bodegas Estefania

$16.00

BLT Oinoz Tempranillo

$60.00

Chateau Janicon

$18.00

Hedges CSM

$17.00

Marchesi Di Barolo

$16.00

BTL Aalto Tempranillo

$155.00

BTL Aia Vecchia Tuscan

$102.00

BTL Alto Moncayo Grenache

$65.00

BTL Anima Negra Red Blend

$75.00

BTL Aster Crianza Tempranillo

$88.00

BTL Blake Slate

$64.00

BTL Bodega Ruca Malen Malbec

$45.00

BTL Bodegas Hermanos Pecina Rioja

$89.00Out of stock

BTL Bodegas Yllera

$60.00

BTL Bruno Giacosa Nebbiolo

$81.00

BTL Celeste Tempranillo

$56.00

BTL Clos Erasmus Garnacha Syrah

$305.00

BTL Hedges CMS

$68.00

BTL Cune Gran Reserva Tempranillo

$110.00

BTL Damilano Barolo

$85.00

BTL Domaine Vacheron Sancerre

$102.00

BTL Embriux Garnexta Merlot

$56.00

BTL Flor de Pingus Tempranillo

$200.00

BTL Granza Tempranillo

$52.00

BTL Josep Foraster Trepat

$78.00

BTL Juan Gil Monestrell

$50.00

BTL Marques de Murrietta Rioja

$65.00Out of stock

BTL Mas de Can Blau Carignon Syrah

$85.00

BTL Matarromera Tempranillo

$94.00

BTL Mount Peak Sentinel Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

BTL Neilson Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Orin Swift 8 Years In The Desert

$90.00

BTL Orin Swift Abstract Red Blend

$70.00

BTL Pasanau Ceps Nous

$78.00

BTL Tosalet

$56.00

BTL Vina Alberdi Tempranillo

$60.00

BTL Vina Bujanda Tempranillo

$48.00

BTL Vina Cobos Malbec

$52.00

BTL Vizcarra Tempranillo

$72.00

BTL Zuccaedi Malbec

$98.00

BTL Chateau Janicon

$72.00

BLT Oinoz Tempranillo

$60.00

Diora

$13.00

Mylonas

$13.00

Gerard Bertrand GB

$13.00

Barone Montalto Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Schloss Vollrads

$14.00

Casa Rojo Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Gotas de Mar

$14.00

Torres Verdejo

$10.00

3oz Barone Montalto PG

$6.00

3oz Casa Rojo SB

$6.00

3oz Torres Verdejo

$6.00

BTL Trimbach Gerwurztraminer

$56.00

BTL Licia

$44.00

BTL Domaine Jean Collet

$46.00