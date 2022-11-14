- Home
Gypsy Kitchen DC
1825 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Meats & Cheese
Small Plates
Beef Kabob
$18.00
Charred Rapini
$12.00
Chicken Kapama
$16.00
Crispy Cauliflower
$14.00
Falafel
$10.00
Gambas
$19.00
Hamachi Crudo
$21.00Out of stock
Hummus & Flatbread
$12.00
Hummus bil Lahme
$19.00
Kale & Arugula Salad
$13.00
Labneh & Flatbread
$11.00
Mushroom Toast
$15.00
Roasted Beet & Feta Salad
$12.00
Salted Potatoes
$10.00
Squash & Lentil Soup
$10.00Out of stock
Tirokroketes
$12.00
Crudite
$3.00
Brunch
El Recreo
$14.00
Galea White
$40.00
Fall 4 Anything
$14.00
Galea Red
$40.00
Espresso Martini'ish
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Gypsy Bloody Mary
$13.00
Dirty Eggs
$15.00
Greek Yogurt Parfit
$8.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Honey Toast
$10.00
Kunafa
$9.00
Lamb Merguez Burger
$15.00
Loukoumades
$13.00
Manemen
$9.00
Steak & Eggs
$17.00
Summer Gazpacho
$9.00
Tunisian Hot Chicken
$15.00
Tunisian Hot Chicken (Copy)
$15.00
Beer
Specialty Drinks
Wine
GLS Chelahem Chemistry
$13.00
GLS Faiso
$12.00
GLS Gramona Gessami
$16.00
GLS Kir Yanni Assyrtiko
$14.00
GLS Whispering Angel
$16.00
BTL Bodegas Manade Nosso
$56.00
BTL Burgans
$55.00
BTL Casal de Arman Mouros
$48.00
BTL Chelahem Chemistry
$52.00
BTL Dom Sigalas Santorini
$84.00
BTL Emilio Rojo Ribeiro B
$130.00
BTL Failla Chardonnay
$74.00
BTL Faiso
$52.00
BTL Gessami
$64.00
BTL Godello Ultreia
$68.00
BTL Gramona Gessami
$60.00
BTL Kir Yanni Assyrtiko
$56.00
BTL Musar Jeune Blanc
$48.00
BTL Rafael Palacios
$52.00
BTL Santiago Ruiz O Rosal
$56.00
BTL Skouras Almyra Chardonnay
$59.00
BTL Tramin Gewurtztraminer
$56.00
BTL Villa Wolf
$52.00
BTL Weingut Spreitzer
$56.00
BTL Whispering Angel
$64.00
GLS Ancient Peaks
$16.00
GLS Le Carmel
$13.00
GLS Massaya Le Columbier
$13.00
GLS Quinta Sardonia
$14.00
GLS Saint Cosme
$15.00
GLS Skouras St. George
$13.00
GLS Tikves "vranec"
$14.00
BTL Aalto Ribers Duero
$92.00
BTL Alain Graillot Syrah
$68.00
BTL Ancient Peaks
$64.00
BTL Baby Bear Syrah
$110.00
BTL Castillo Y Gay Rioja
$230.00
BTL Chateau Musar
$90.00
BTL Cristom Pinot Noir
$65.00
BTL Feudo Montoni
$56.00
BTL Le Carmel
$52.00
BTL Littotai Pinot Noir
$82.00
BTL Massaya Le Columbier
$52.00
BTL Quinta Sardonia
$56.00
BTL Raul Perez Bierzo
$52.00
BTL Raul Perez El Cuvaado
$82.00
BTL Recanti Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
$80.00
BTL Saint Cosme
$56.00
BTL Senzaiiuto
$76.00
BTL Skouras St. George
$52.00
BTL Tramin
$56.00
BTL Vranec
$56.00
BTL Yllera Jesus
$78.00
GLS Cleto Sparkling Rose
$14.00
GLS Gramona
$16.00
GLS Il Peccatore
$14.00
BTL Cleto Chiali Lambrusco
$40.00
BTL Gaston Chiquet
$105.00
BTL Gramona
$66.00
BTL Gramona
$52.00
BTL Il Peccatore
$56.00
BTL L Aubry Fils Rose
$98.00
BTL Laurent Perrier
$89.00
BTL Lini Lambrusco
$48.00
BTL Vilmart & Cie
$110.00
Badia Vin Santo
$24.00
Blandy's Madeira
$18.00
Broad Malmsey
$14.00
Broad Sercial 10yr
$16.00
Diznoko Tokaji
$19.00
Dom. Durban Muscat
$13.00
Donnafugata Ben Rye
$19.00
Dow 20yr Tawny Port
$20.00
Dow LBV Port
$10.00
Dows Fine White Port
$10.00
Emilio Hildago Morenita
$10.00
Rey Amontillado
$18.00
Rey Antique Oloroso
$14.00
Rey Antiquo Fino
$16.00
Rey Manazanilla Sanlucar
$14.00
Roumieu-Lacoste Sauternes
$19.00
Sherry Antiq Amontillado
$18.00
NA Beverages
Americano
$4.00
Cappucino
$4.00
Coffee
$3.00
Coke
$2.50
Cranberry
$4.00
Decaf
$3.00
Diet Coke
$2.50
Espresso
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Grapefruit
$4.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Iced Tea
$2.50
Latte
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
LG Sparkling
$6.00
LG Still Water
$6.00
Mocktail
$8.00
OJ
$4.00
Soda
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Tonic
$2.50
Virgin Bloody Mary
$8.00
Vodka
*Tito's 1.5 oz
$12.00
Aylesbury Duck 1.5 oz
$11.00
Belvedere 1.5 oz
$13.00
Grey Goose 1.5 oz
$13.00
Grey Goose Citron 1.5 oz
$13.00
Ketel One 1.5 oz
$14.00
One Eight 1.5 oz
$14.00
Stateside 1.5 oz
$12.00
*Tito's 2.5 oz
$15.00
Aylesbury Duck 2.5 oz
$14.00
Belvedere 2.5 oz
$16.00
Grey Goose 2.5 oz
$16.00
Grey Goose Citron 2.5 oz
$16.00
Ketel One 2.5 oz
$17.00
One Eight 2.5 oz
$17.00
Stateside 2.5 oz
$15.00
Gin
*Spring 44 1.5 oz
$11.00
Aviation 1.5 oz
$11.00
Barhill 1.5 oz
$11.00
Beefeater 1.5 oz
$11.00
Blue Coat 1.5 oz
$12.00
Blue Coat Barrel 1.5 oz
$14.00
Bombay Sapphire 1.5 oz
$12.00
Dorothy Parker 1.5 oz
$11.00
Few Breakfast 1.5 oz
$12.00
Fords 1.5 oz
$13.00
Hendricks 1.5 oz
$13.00
J. Reigers 1.5 oz
$12.00
Jailsamer 1.5 oz
$14.00
Mahon 1.5 oz
$13.00
Monkey 47 1.5 oz
$19.00
Plymouth 1.5 oz
$12.00
Tanqueray 1.5 oz
$12.00
Tanqueray 10 1.5 oz
$14.00
The Botanist 1.5 oz
$15.00
*Spring 44 2.5 oz
$14.00
Aviation 2.5 oz
$14.00
Barhill 2.5 oz
$14.00
Beefeater 2.5 oz
$14.00
Blue Coat 2.5 oz
$15.00
Blue Coat Barrel 2.5 oz
$17.00
Bombay Sapphire 2.5 oz
$16.00
Dorothy Parker 2.5 oz
$14.00
Few Breakfast 2.5 oz
$15.00
Fords 2.5 oz
$16.00
Hendricks 2.5 oz
$16.00
J. Reigers 2.5 oz
$15.00
Jailsamer 2.5 oz
$17.00
Mahon 2.5 oz
$16.00
Monkey 47 2.5 oz
$22.00
Plymouth 2.5 oz
$15.00
Tanqueray 10 2.5 oz
$17.00
Tanqueray 2.5 oz
$16.00
The Botanist 2.5 oz
$18.00
Rum
*Don Q Cristal
$11.00
Appleton 12yr
$14.00
Appleton Estate
$12.00
Bacardi
$11.00
Bacardi Quatro
$11.00
Bacardi White
$11.00
Banks 5
$11.00
Clement Agricol
$11.00
Cotton & Redd
$12.00
Don Q Spiced
$13.00
Gosling
$11.00
Hampden Estate
$18.00
Leblon
$11.00
Mount Gay
$11.00
Oaxacan
$11.00
Plantation OFTD Dark
$11.00
Plantation Pineapple
$11.00
Santa Teresa Anejo
$11.00
Smith and Cross
$12.00
Ten To One
$12.00
Wray & Newphew
$13.00
Tequila
*Cimmaron
$12.00
Altos Anejo
$13.00
Altos Blanco
$11.00
Casamigos Anejo
$16.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00Out of stock
Del Maguey Minero
$20.00
Del Maguey Vida
$12.00
Don Julio
$15.00
Don Julio 1942
$40.00
El Silencio
$12.00
Fortazela Reposado
$15.00
Fortazela Still Strength
$15.00
Illegal Joven
$13.00
Maximo
$12.00
Ocho Anejo
$17.00
Ocho Plata
$15.00
Ocho Reposado
$16.00
Patron Sherry Cask
$17.00
Patron Silver
$14.00
Vago Elote
$18.00
Whiskey
*4 Roses 1.5 oz
$11.00
Angel's Envy 1.5 oz
$15.00
Basil Hayden 1.5 oz
$15.00
Belle Meade 1.5 oz
$13.00
Blanton's 1.5 oz
$17.00
Buffalo Trace 1.5 oz
$12.00
Elijiah Craig 12yr 1.5 oz
$15.00
Evan Williams 1.5 oz
$11.00
Few Bourbon 1.5 oz
$16.00
Four Roses Small Batch 1.5 oz
$13.00
Henry McKenna 1.5 oz
$13.00
High West Bourye 1.5 oz
$11.00
High West Dbl Rye 1.5 oz
$12.00
Makers Mark 1.5 oz
$13.00
Rittenhouse Rye 1.5 oz
$11.00
Sazerac Rye 1.5 oz
$13.00
Whistlepig 10yr 1.5 oz
$18.00
Whistlepig 12yr 1.5 oz
$24.00
Wild Turkey Longbranch 1.5 oz
$14.00
Willet Pot Still 1.5 oz
$12.00
Woodford Double Oak 1.5 oz
$16.00
Woodford Reserve 1.5 oz
$13.00
Bulleit 1.5
$13.00
*4 Roses 2.0 oz
$13.75
Angel's Envy 2.0 oz
$20.00
Basil Hayden 2.0 oz
$18.00
Belle Meade 2.0 oz
$16.00
Blanton's 2.0 oz
$20.00
Buffalo Trace 2.0 oz
$16.00
Elijiah Craig 12yr 2.0 oz
$18.00
Evan Williams 2.0 oz
$14.00
Few Bourbon 2.0 oz
$19.00
Four Roses Small Batch 2.0 oz
$16.00
Henry McKenna 2.0 oz
$16.00
High West Bourye 2.0 oz
$14.00
High West Dbl Rye 2.0 oz
$15.00
Makers Mark 2.0 oz
$17.00
Rittenhouse Rye 2.0 oz
$14.00
Sazerac Rye 2.0 oz
$16.00
Whistlepig 10yr 2.0 oz
$21.00
Whistlepig 12yr 2.0 oz
$27.00
Wild Turkey Longbranch 2.0 oz
$17.00
Willet Pot Still 2.0 oz
$15.00
Woodford Double Oak 2.0 oz
$19.00
Woodford Reserve 2.0 oz
$16.00
Other Whiskey
Amrut Peated 1.5 oz
$19.00
Ardbeg 10yr 1.5 oz
$13.00
Balvenie 12yr 1.5 oz
$19.00
Bowmore 12yr 1.5 oz
$14.00
Highland Park 12yr 1.5 oz
$16.00
Jameson 1.5 oz
$13.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$13.00
Lagavulin 16yr 1.5 oz
$24.00
Macallan 12yr 1.5 oz
$15.00
Macallan 15yr 1.5 oz
$30.00
Monkey Shoulder 1.5 oz
$12.00
Rampur Double Cask 1.5 oz
$24.00
Teeling Irish 1.5 oz
$11.00
Amrut Peated 2.0 oz
$22.00
Ardbeg 10yr 2.0 oz
$16.00
Balvenie 12yr 2.0 oz
$22.00
Bowmore 12yr 2.0 oz
$17.00
Highland Park 12yr 2.0 oz
$19.00
Jameson 2.0 oz
$17.00
Johnnie Walker Black 2.0 oz
$16.00
Lagavulin 16yr 2.0 oz
$27.00
Macallan 12yr 2.0 oz
$18.00
Macallan 15yr 2.0 oz
$33.00
Monkey Shoulder 2.0 oz
$15.00
Rampur Double Cask 2.0 oz
$27.00
Teeling Irish 2.0 oz
$14.00
Brandy
Liqueur
Amaretto Di Saronno
$11.00
Aperol
$12.00
Campari
$12.00
Chareu Aloe
$9.00
Chartreuse Green
$15.00
Chartreuse Yellow
$15.00
Cocchi Torino
$9.00
Cocci Americano
$9.00
Cocci Rosa
$9.00
Combier
$9.00
Cynar
$11.00
Dlin Dry
$9.00
Dolin Blanc
$9.00
Dom Benedictine
$11.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Giffard Crème de Violette
$9.00
Giffard de Mure
$9.00
Giffard Pineapple
$11.00
Giffard Vanielle Madagascar
$11.00
Gonzales Byass
$9.00
Gonzoles Sweet
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Jagermeister
$11.00
Kahlua
$11.00
Luxardo Maraschino
$10.00
Pernod Absinthe
$11.00
Pierre Ferrand
$9.00
Pimms
$9.00
Sloe Gin
$9.00
St. Elizabeth Dram
$9.00
St. Germaine
$9.00
Strega
$9.00
Suze
$9.00
Tempus Fugit Banana
$9.00
Tempus Fugit Cacao
$12.00
Tempus Fugit Gran Classic
$9.00
Velvet Fallernum
$9.00
Yzaguirre Dry
$9.00
Yzaguirre Rojo
$9.00
Mediterranean & Amaro
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1825 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
