Gypsy Kitchen DC

Meats & Cheese

Smoked Duck Prosciutto

$10.00

Ararat Salami

$8.00

Rosemary Lamb Salami

$10.00

Jamon Serrano

$8.00

Chorizo de Pamplona

$8.00

Salchichon

$9.00

Tetilla

$8.00

12-month Manchego

$9.00

Roussas Barrel Aged Feta

$8.00

Capra Verde

$8.00

Garrotxa

$8.00

Zeytoon Parvardeh

$10.00

Small Board

$30.00

Medium Board

$45.00

Large Board

$60.00

Small Plates

Beef Kabob

$18.00

Charred Rapini

$12.00

Chicken Kapama

$16.00

Crispy Cauliflower

$14.00

Falafel

$10.00

Gambas

$19.00

Hamachi Crudo

$21.00Out of stock

Hummus & Flatbread

$12.00

Hummus bil Lahme

$19.00

Kale & Arugula Salad

$13.00

Labneh & Flatbread

$11.00

Mushroom Toast

$15.00

Roasted Beet & Feta Salad

$12.00

Salted Potatoes

$10.00

Squash & Lentil Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Tirokroketes

$12.00

Crudite

$3.00

Large Plates

18oz Prime Boneless NY Strip

$58.00

Cioppino

$44.00

Harissa

$1.50

Laquered Half Chicken

$27.00Out of stock

Njuda Aoili

$1.50Out of stock

SOLO Flatbread

$4.00

Tomato Jam

$1.50

Toum

$1.50

Brunch

El Recreo

$14.00

Galea White

$40.00

Fall 4 Anything

$14.00

Galea Red

$40.00

Espresso Martini'ish

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Gypsy Bloody Mary

$13.00

Dirty Eggs

$15.00

Greek Yogurt Parfit

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Honey Toast

$10.00

Kunafa

$9.00

Lamb Merguez Burger

$15.00

Loukoumades

$13.00

Manemen

$9.00

Steak & Eggs

$17.00

Summer Gazpacho

$9.00

Tunisian Hot Chicken

$15.00

Tunisian Hot Chicken (Copy)

$15.00

Desserts

Americano

$4.00

Baklava Cast Iron Pie

$14.00

Burnt Cheesecake

$9.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Dessert Loukoumades

$9.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Late Night

LN Falafel

$10.00Out of stock

LN Hot Chicken

$13.00

LN Olives

$10.00

LN Serrano & Manchego

$15.00

LN Tirokrokets

$9.00

Beer

Denizens

$10.00Out of stock

Helles

$9.00

Manor Hill

$10.00

Port City

$9.00

Raised By Wolves Ale

$9.00

Solace

$9.00

Barrika Cider

$32.00

Down East

$8.00

Eggenberg Radler

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Union

$8.00Out of stock

Specialty Drinks

Atravete

$14.00

Canela y Sol

$15.00

Canelita

$8.00

Diablita

$16.00

El Circo

$8.00

El Recreo

$14.00

Espresso Martini'ish

$14.00

Fall 4 Anything

$14.00

Gypsy Bloody

$13.00

La Murga

$14.00

Maduro

$15.00

Manzanita

$14.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Nomada

$14.00

Reg Esp Martini

$14.00

Sombreada

$14.00

Spritz

$15.00

Wine

GLS Chelahem Chemistry

$13.00

GLS Faiso

$12.00

GLS Gramona Gessami

$16.00

GLS Kir Yanni Assyrtiko

$14.00

GLS Whispering Angel

$16.00

BTL Bodegas Manade Nosso

$56.00

BTL Burgans

$55.00

BTL Casal de Arman Mouros

$48.00

BTL Chelahem Chemistry

$52.00

BTL Dom Sigalas Santorini

$84.00

BTL Emilio Rojo Ribeiro B

$130.00

BTL Failla Chardonnay

$74.00

BTL Faiso

$52.00

BTL Gessami

$64.00

BTL Godello Ultreia

$68.00

BTL Gramona Gessami

$60.00

BTL Kir Yanni Assyrtiko

$56.00

BTL Musar Jeune Blanc

$48.00

BTL Rafael Palacios

$52.00

BTL Santiago Ruiz O Rosal

$56.00

BTL Skouras Almyra Chardonnay

$59.00

BTL Tramin Gewurtztraminer

$56.00

BTL Villa Wolf

$52.00

BTL Weingut Spreitzer

$56.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$64.00

GLS Ancient Peaks

$16.00

GLS Le Carmel

$13.00

GLS Massaya Le Columbier

$13.00

GLS Quinta Sardonia

$14.00

GLS Saint Cosme

$15.00

GLS Skouras St. George

$13.00

GLS Tikves "vranec"

$14.00

BTL Aalto Ribers Duero

$92.00

BTL Alain Graillot Syrah

$68.00

BTL Ancient Peaks

$64.00

BTL Baby Bear Syrah

$110.00

BTL Castillo Y Gay Rioja

$230.00

BTL Chateau Musar

$90.00

BTL Cristom Pinot Noir

$65.00

BTL Feudo Montoni

$56.00

BTL Le Carmel

$52.00

BTL Littotai Pinot Noir

$82.00

BTL Massaya Le Columbier

$52.00

BTL Quinta Sardonia

$56.00

BTL Raul Perez Bierzo

$52.00

BTL Raul Perez El Cuvaado

$82.00

BTL Recanti Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00

BTL Saint Cosme

$56.00

BTL Senzaiiuto

$76.00

BTL Skouras St. George

$52.00

BTL Tramin

$56.00

BTL Vranec

$56.00

BTL Yllera Jesus

$78.00

GLS Cleto Sparkling Rose

$14.00

GLS Gramona

$16.00

GLS Il Peccatore

$14.00

BTL Cleto Chiali Lambrusco

$40.00

BTL Gaston Chiquet

$105.00

BTL Gramona

$66.00

BTL Gramona

$52.00

BTL Il Peccatore

$56.00

BTL L Aubry Fils Rose

$98.00

BTL Laurent Perrier

$89.00

BTL Lini Lambrusco

$48.00

BTL Vilmart & Cie

$110.00

Badia Vin Santo

$24.00

Blandy's Madeira

$18.00

Broad Malmsey

$14.00

Broad Sercial 10yr

$16.00

Diznoko Tokaji

$19.00

Dom. Durban Muscat

$13.00

Donnafugata Ben Rye

$19.00

Dow 20yr Tawny Port

$20.00

Dow LBV Port

$10.00

Dows Fine White Port

$10.00

Emilio Hildago Morenita

$10.00

Rey Amontillado

$18.00

Rey Antique Oloroso

$14.00

Rey Antiquo Fino

$16.00

Rey Manazanilla Sanlucar

$14.00

Roumieu-Lacoste Sauternes

$19.00

Sherry Antiq Amontillado

$18.00

NA Beverages

Americano

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$4.00

Decaf

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Latte

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

LG Sparkling

$6.00

LG Still Water

$6.00

Mocktail

$8.00

OJ

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Vodka

*Tito's 1.5 oz

$12.00

Aylesbury Duck 1.5 oz

$11.00

Belvedere 1.5 oz

$13.00

Grey Goose 1.5 oz

$13.00

Grey Goose Citron 1.5 oz

$13.00

Ketel One 1.5 oz

$14.00

One Eight 1.5 oz

$14.00

Stateside 1.5 oz

$12.00

*Tito's 2.5 oz

$15.00

Aylesbury Duck 2.5 oz

$14.00

Belvedere 2.5 oz

$16.00

Grey Goose 2.5 oz

$16.00

Grey Goose Citron 2.5 oz

$16.00

Ketel One 2.5 oz

$17.00

One Eight 2.5 oz

$17.00

Stateside 2.5 oz

$15.00

Gin

*Spring 44 1.5 oz

$11.00

Aviation 1.5 oz

$11.00

Barhill 1.5 oz

$11.00

Beefeater 1.5 oz

$11.00

Blue Coat 1.5 oz

$12.00

Blue Coat Barrel 1.5 oz

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire 1.5 oz

$12.00

Dorothy Parker 1.5 oz

$11.00

Few Breakfast 1.5 oz

$12.00

Fords 1.5 oz

$13.00

Hendricks 1.5 oz

$13.00

J. Reigers 1.5 oz

$12.00

Jailsamer 1.5 oz

$14.00

Mahon 1.5 oz

$13.00

Monkey 47 1.5 oz

$19.00

Plymouth 1.5 oz

$12.00

Tanqueray 1.5 oz

$12.00

Tanqueray 10 1.5 oz

$14.00

The Botanist 1.5 oz

$15.00

*Spring 44 2.5 oz

$14.00

Aviation 2.5 oz

$14.00

Barhill 2.5 oz

$14.00

Beefeater 2.5 oz

$14.00

Blue Coat 2.5 oz

$15.00

Blue Coat Barrel 2.5 oz

$17.00

Bombay Sapphire 2.5 oz

$16.00

Dorothy Parker 2.5 oz

$14.00

Few Breakfast 2.5 oz

$15.00

Fords 2.5 oz

$16.00

Hendricks 2.5 oz

$16.00

J. Reigers 2.5 oz

$15.00

Jailsamer 2.5 oz

$17.00

Mahon 2.5 oz

$16.00

Monkey 47 2.5 oz

$22.00

Plymouth 2.5 oz

$15.00

Tanqueray 10 2.5 oz

$17.00

Tanqueray 2.5 oz

$16.00

The Botanist 2.5 oz

$18.00

Rum

*Don Q Cristal

$11.00

Appleton 12yr

$14.00

Appleton Estate

$12.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi Quatro

$11.00

Bacardi White

$11.00

Banks 5

$11.00

Clement Agricol

$11.00

Cotton & Redd

$12.00

Don Q Spiced

$13.00

Gosling

$11.00

Hampden Estate

$18.00

Leblon

$11.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Oaxacan

$11.00

Plantation OFTD Dark

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple

$11.00

Santa Teresa Anejo

$11.00

Smith and Cross

$12.00

Ten To One

$12.00

Wray & Newphew

$13.00

Tequila

*Cimmaron

$12.00

Altos Anejo

$13.00

Altos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Minero

$20.00

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

El Silencio

$12.00

Fortazela Reposado

$15.00

Fortazela Still Strength

$15.00

Illegal Joven

$13.00

Maximo

$12.00

Ocho Anejo

$17.00

Ocho Plata

$15.00

Ocho Reposado

$16.00

Patron Sherry Cask

$17.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Vago Elote

$18.00

Whiskey

*4 Roses 1.5 oz

$11.00

Angel's Envy 1.5 oz

$15.00

Basil Hayden 1.5 oz

$15.00

Belle Meade 1.5 oz

$13.00

Blanton's 1.5 oz

$17.00

Buffalo Trace 1.5 oz

$12.00

Elijiah Craig 12yr 1.5 oz

$15.00

Evan Williams 1.5 oz

$11.00

Few Bourbon 1.5 oz

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch 1.5 oz

$13.00

Henry McKenna 1.5 oz

$13.00

High West Bourye 1.5 oz

$11.00

High West Dbl Rye 1.5 oz

$12.00

Makers Mark 1.5 oz

$13.00

Rittenhouse Rye 1.5 oz

$11.00

Sazerac Rye 1.5 oz

$13.00

Whistlepig 10yr 1.5 oz

$18.00

Whistlepig 12yr 1.5 oz

$24.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch 1.5 oz

$14.00

Willet Pot Still 1.5 oz

$12.00

Woodford Double Oak 1.5 oz

$16.00

Woodford Reserve 1.5 oz

$13.00

Bulleit 1.5

$13.00

*4 Roses 2.0 oz

$13.75

Angel's Envy 2.0 oz

$20.00

Basil Hayden 2.0 oz

$18.00

Belle Meade 2.0 oz

$16.00

Blanton's 2.0 oz

$20.00

Buffalo Trace 2.0 oz

$16.00

Elijiah Craig 12yr 2.0 oz

$18.00

Evan Williams 2.0 oz

$14.00

Few Bourbon 2.0 oz

$19.00

Four Roses Small Batch 2.0 oz

$16.00

Henry McKenna 2.0 oz

$16.00

High West Bourye 2.0 oz

$14.00

High West Dbl Rye 2.0 oz

$15.00

Makers Mark 2.0 oz

$17.00

Rittenhouse Rye 2.0 oz

$14.00

Sazerac Rye 2.0 oz

$16.00

Whistlepig 10yr 2.0 oz

$21.00

Whistlepig 12yr 2.0 oz

$27.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch 2.0 oz

$17.00

Willet Pot Still 2.0 oz

$15.00

Woodford Double Oak 2.0 oz

$19.00

Woodford Reserve 2.0 oz

$16.00

Other Whiskey

Amrut Peated 1.5 oz

$19.00

Ardbeg 10yr 1.5 oz

$13.00

Balvenie 12yr 1.5 oz

$19.00

Bowmore 12yr 1.5 oz

$14.00

Highland Park 12yr 1.5 oz

$16.00

Jameson 1.5 oz

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Lagavulin 16yr 1.5 oz

$24.00

Macallan 12yr 1.5 oz

$15.00

Macallan 15yr 1.5 oz

$30.00

Monkey Shoulder 1.5 oz

$12.00

Rampur Double Cask 1.5 oz

$24.00

Teeling Irish 1.5 oz

$11.00

Amrut Peated 2.0 oz

$22.00

Ardbeg 10yr 2.0 oz

$16.00

Balvenie 12yr 2.0 oz

$22.00

Bowmore 12yr 2.0 oz

$17.00

Highland Park 12yr 2.0 oz

$19.00

Jameson 2.0 oz

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black 2.0 oz

$16.00

Lagavulin 16yr 2.0 oz

$27.00

Macallan 12yr 2.0 oz

$18.00

Macallan 15yr 2.0 oz

$33.00

Monkey Shoulder 2.0 oz

$15.00

Rampur Double Cask 2.0 oz

$27.00

Teeling Irish 2.0 oz

$14.00

Brandy

Apple Jack

$10.00

Caravado Pisco Quebranta

$12.00

D'usse

$16.00

DeMontal VSOP Armagnac

$15.00

Hennessey VSOP

$16.00

Martel Swift VSOP

$15.00

Moletto Grappa Barbera

$12.00

Moletto Grappa Moscato

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand 5yr

$11.00

Rujero Singhani

$12.00

Sacred Bond

$10.00

Liqueur

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chareu Aloe

$9.00

Chartreuse Green

$15.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$15.00

Cocchi Torino

$9.00

Cocci Americano

$9.00

Cocci Rosa

$9.00

Combier

$9.00

Cynar

$11.00

Dlin Dry

$9.00

Dolin Blanc

$9.00

Dom Benedictine

$11.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Giffard Crème de Violette

$9.00

Giffard de Mure

$9.00

Giffard Pineapple

$11.00

Giffard Vanielle Madagascar

$11.00

Gonzales Byass

$9.00

Gonzoles Sweet

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Pernod Absinthe

$11.00

Pierre Ferrand

$9.00

Pimms

$9.00

Sloe Gin

$9.00

St. Elizabeth Dram

$9.00

St. Germaine

$9.00

Strega

$9.00

Suze

$9.00

Tempus Fugit Banana

$9.00

Tempus Fugit Cacao

$12.00

Tempus Fugit Gran Classic

$9.00

Velvet Fallernum

$9.00

Yzaguirre Dry

$9.00

Yzaguirre Rojo

$9.00

Mediterranean & Amaro

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Arak Kawar

$11.00

Arak Razzouk

$11.00

Averna

$10.00

Barbayanni Ouzo

$11.00

Braulio

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Massaya Arak

$12.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Ouzo #12

$11.00

Ploumari Ouzo

$11.00

Rachid Tanios

$12.00

Smyrna Raki

$12.00

Zucca

$10.00

Happy Hour

HH Draft Beer

$6.00

HH Espresso Martini

$8.00

HH Old Fashioned

$8.00

HH Punch

$45.00

HH Red Wine

$7.00

HH Spritz

$8.00

HH White Wine

$7.00

HH Beet Salad

$7.00

HH Briouat

$6.00

HH Gypsy Trio

$10.00

HH Hummus & Flatbread

$7.00

HH Lamb Kefta

$7.00

HH Tirokroketes

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1825 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

