Gypsy Rose Tavern

Popular Items

Pepperoni pizza 10"
Gypsy Wedge
Margherita 10"

Appetizers

Gypsy wings

$13.00

Crispy confit chicken wings with classic buffalo sauce and house blue cheese dressing

Devil duck

$12.00

Salad & Soup

Yule Bowl- Kale, quinoa, butternut squash, candied pecans, whipped ricotta, juniper balsamic vinaigrette

Yule Bowl

$15.00

Kale. quinoia, butternut squash, candied pecans, goat cheese in balsamic vinaigrette

Gypsy Wedge

$13.00

Classic Iceberg Wedge with North Country Bacon, Blue Cheese & Creamy Dressing

Pizza

New Haven Style with Sourdough Crust, San Marzano Tomato, and the perfect blend of Mozz and Provolone.

Cheese Pizza 10"

$12.00

New Haven Style with Sourdough Crust, San Marzano Tomato, and the perfect blend of Mozz and Provolone.

Cheese pizza 16"

$16.00

New Haven Style with Sourdough Crust, San Marzano Tomato, and the perfect blend of Mozz and Provolone.

Pepperoni pizza 10"

$15.00

New Haven Style with Sourdough Crust, San Marzano Tomato, and the perfect blend of Mozz and Provolone. With classic cup and char pepperoni

Pepperoni Pizza 16'

$21.00

New Haven Style with Sourdough Crust, San Marzano Tomato, and the perfect blend of Mozz and Provolone. With classic cup n char pepperoni

Margherita 10"

$15.00

New Haven Style with Sourdough Crust, San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, and Basil.

Margherita 16"

$21.00

New Haven Style with Sourdough Crust, San Marzano Tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil.

Roasted Mushroom 10"

$18.00

New Haven Style with Sourdough Crust, Creamy Garlic Confit, Roasted Mushroom and Truffled Arugula

Roasted mushroom 16"

$22.00

New Haven Style with Sourdough Crust, Creamy Garlic Confit, Roasted Mushroom and Truffled Arugula

Sausage 10"

$18.00

New Haven Style with Sourdough Crust, San Marzano Tomato and House Made Italian Sausage and cherry peppers

Sausage 16"

$22.00

New Haven Style with Sourdough Crust, San Marzano Tomato and House Made Italian Sausage and cherry peppers

GF add on

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Gypsy Rose Tavern "Food for Travelers" Elevated pub fare, local beers, eclectic wines, and sourdough crust pizza.

Website

Location

115 Elm St, Camden, ME 04843

Directions

