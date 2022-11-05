Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

Gyradiko

631 Reviews

$$

142 S WESTERN AVE

CARPENTERSVILLE, IL 60110

Order Again

Available Daily

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Greek Chicken Dinner

$8.99

Hot Dog All Day Everyday

$1.59

Maxwell/Fries

$4.99

Maxwell/Fries/Drink

$6.99

Spanakopita

$6.99

Tiropita

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich w/ cheese

$4.99

Nachos

$5.99

Tacos

$1.49

Daily Special

Monday Double Cheeseburger

$5.99

Wednesday Gyro Sandwich

$6.99

Friday Fillet of Fish

$5.99

Friday Chicken Kebab Dinner

$7.99

Thursday Chicken Sandwich w/ cheese

$5.99

Dessert

Baklava

$2.99

Churros

$1.99

Gyro / Pita

Gyro

$7.99

Gyro Flight

$8.99

Pita

$6.99

Plate

$8.99

Veggie Pita

$7.99

Tuesday Taco

Fries

$1.49

Soft Drink

$0.99

Tacos

$1.49

Kids

Kids cheeseburger

$5.99

Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kids Gyro

$5.99

Platter

MEZE PLATTER

$24.99

Salads

Greek Salad

$7.99

Village Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

"2-Patty" Burger

$6.99

Chicken pita wrap

$7.99

Fish Sandwich]no Fry

$5.99

GyroBurger

$8.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Saganaki Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Sides

Breaded Mushrooms

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Cream Cheese Jalapeños

$4.99

Feta Fries

$3.99

Fries

$2.50

Grilled Veggies

$3.99

Kabobs

$2.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Pita

$1.99

Pizza Puffs

$3.99

Rice

$2.99

Romaine Salad

$3.99

Sauce 2oz.

$0.69

Side Gyro Meat

$4.99

Soup

$2.99+

Starters

Gyro Fries

$6.99

Grilled Octopus

$11.99

Saganaki

$6.99

Side of Sauce

$3.99

Value Meals

2 Hot Dogs

$6.99

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Gyro Sandwich

$8.99

Kabob Sandwich

$7.99

Maxwell Street Polish

$6.99

Pizza Puff

$5.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Saganaki Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich w/ cheese

$7.99

Taco Dinner

$9.99

BAKLAVA

Catering Baklava

$45.00

BEVERAGES

Water Bottles

$2.00

Kids Juice

$1.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

EXTRAS

Fork, Knife, Napkin

$0.50

Heating Kit

$7.50

GREEK CHICKEN

Half Tray Greek Chicken

$30.00

Full Tray Greek Chicken

$60.00

GREEK POTATOES

Half Tray Greek Potatoes

$20.00

Full Tray Greek Potatoes

$40.00

GREEK SALAD

Half Tray Greek Salad

$25.00

Full Tray Greek Salad

$50.00

GREEK YOGURT & HONEY

Half Tray Greek Yogurt & Honey

$30.00

Full Tray Greek Yogurt & Honey

$50.00

GRILLED VEGGIES

Half Tray Grilled Veggies

$20.00

Full Tray Grilled Veggies

$40.00

GYROS

2.5 lbs Pork Belly Gyros

$45.00

2.5 lbs Chicken Gyros

$45.00

2.5 lbs Beef & Lamb Gyros

$45.00

2.5 lbs Al Pastor Gyros

$45.00

5 lbs Pork Belly Gyros

$85.00

5 lbs Chicken Gyros

$85.00

5 lbs Beef & Lamb Gyros

$85.00

5 lbs Al Pastor Gyros

$85.00

KEFTEDES

Half Tray Keftedes

$25.00

Full Tray Keftedes

$50.00

LOUKOUMADES

Full Tray Loukoumades

$40.00

RICE PILAF

Half Tray Rice Pilaf

$20.00

Full Tray Rice Pilaf

$40.00

SAUCES

Catering Sauces

$12.00

SOUVLAKI

Chicken Souvlaki

$2.00

Pork Souvlaki

$2.00

Ground Beef Kabob Souvlaki

$2.25

Pita Bread (12 pitas)

$5.95

VILLAGE SALAD

Half Tray Village Salad

$30.00

Full Tray Village Salad

$60.00

Drink

Apple Juice

$1.00

Bottled Pop

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.25

Bubble Fruit Tea

$4.99

Bubble Milk Tea

$4.99

Can Soda

$1.50

Fountain Soda

$1.99

Frappe

$4.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Kids Juice

$1.99

Smoothie

$6.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

142 S WESTERN AVE, CARPENTERSVILLE, IL 60110

Directions

