Gyro George - Brunswick

529 Reviews

$

1050 Pearl Rd

Brunswick, OH 44212

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Gyro
French Toast Runner
Rise-N-Shine

BREAKFAST

Rise-N-Shine

Rise-N-Shine

$9.99

RISE N SHINE 3 eggs ,homefries 3 pork sausage links Texas toast shown with optional juice and coffee

Gyro & Eggs

Gyro & Eggs

$11.99

GYRO AND EGGS 2 eggs homefries texas toast gyro meat

George's Favorite

George's Favorite

$10.99

GEORGE'S FAVORITE 2 fresh cooked eggs 2 pork sausage links 2 thick cut pork bacon Homfries texas toast

Cleveland Special

Cleveland Special

$9.99

CLEVELAND SPECIAL 2 hot pancakes 2 fresh cooked eggs 3 pork sausage links (eggs shown with optional cheese)

Big Azz

Big Azz

$14.99

BIG AZZ BREAKFAST 2 hot pancakes 2 slices of thick cut pork bacon 2 pork sausage links 3 fresh cooked eggs Homfries texas toast

French Toast Runner

French Toast Runner

$11.99

FRENCH TOAST RUNNER 4 1/2 slices of French toast 2 eggs 3 pork sausage links

Cooks Favorite

Cooks Favorite

$7.99

COOKS FAVORITE 3 pancakes

French Toast

French Toast

$9.99

FRENCH TOAST 4 1/2 slices with powdered sugar and cinnamon (shown with optional 3 pork sausage links)

Cook"s Favorite with sausage

Cook"s Favorite with sausage

$11.99

3 Hot Pancakes with 3 Pork Sausage links

French Toast with Sausage

French Toast with Sausage

$9.99

French Toast with 3 Pork Sausage links

Cook"s favaorite with Bacon

Cook"s favaorite with Bacon

$10.99

3 Hot Pancakes 3 Thick Cut Pork Bacon Strips

French Toast with Bacon

French Toast with Bacon

$10.99

French Toast with 3 Thick Cut Pork Bacon Strips

Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich

Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich

$6.99

SAUSAGE EGG SANWICH 1 EGG, CHEESE 3 PORK SAUSAGE ON TEXAS TOAST

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

BACON EGG SANDWICH 1 egg, cheese 3 pork bacon slices on texas toast

Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

HAM AND EGG CHEESE SANDWICH 1 egg American cheese Ham slice between 2 pieces of Texas toast

Gyro Egg Cheese Sandwich

Gyro Egg Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

GYRO N EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH gyro meet 1 egg American cheese on 2 pieces of Texas toast

Breakfast Pocket

Breakfast Pocket

$5.99

BREAKFAST POCKET 1 egg, gyro meat, cheese wrapped in a pita

Big 4 Sausage & 2 Eggs

Big 4 Sausage & 2 Eggs

$12.99

4 SAUSAGE AND EGGS BIG BREAKFAST 2 eggs cooked fresh 4 pork sausage links Homefries 2 slices texas toast

Big 4 Bacon & 2 Eggs

Big 4 Bacon & 2 Eggs

$12.99

4 THICK SLICES OF PORK BACON 2 fresh cooked eggs 4 slices of thick cut bacon 2 slices of texas toast Homefries

Big Gyro Breakfast

Big Gyro Breakfast

$13.99

BIG GYRO MEAT AND EGGS 2 eggs homefries, 2 texas toasts gyro meat

Omelets

Crazy omelet

Crazy omelet

$12.99

CRAZY OMELET (best seller) 4 eggs GYRO meet Onions Tomatoes Mushrooms 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Big Phat Omelet

Big Phat Omelet

$12.99

BIG PHAT OMELET 4 eggs pork bacon pork sausage ham 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast homefries

Gyro & Cheese Omelet

Gyro & Cheese Omelet

$11.99

GYRO AND CHEESE OMELET 3 eggs American cheese gyro meat Homefries 2 slices of Texas toast

Ham & Cheese Omelet

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

HAM AND CHEESE OMELET 2 eggs Ham 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Greek Omelet

Greek Omelet

$10.99

GREEK OMELET 3 eggs Kalamata olives tomatoes onions Feta cheese Homefries Texas toast

Greek Omelet w/Gyro

Greek Omelet w/Gyro

$12.99

GREEK OMELET WITH GYRO MEET

Cheese Omelet

Cheese Omelet

$8.99

CHEESE OMELET 3 eggs 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

MUSHROOM CHEESE OMELET 3 eggs Mushrooms 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Gyros

Regular Gyro

Regular Gyro

$10.99

REGULAR GYRO gyro meat with lettuce,tomatoes onions ,special sauce on a hot grilled pitas

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$11.99

CHICKEN GYRO slices of grilled chicken breast lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Jumbo Gyro

Jumbo Gyro

$14.99

JUMBO GYRO lots of gyro meat lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Falafel

Falafel

$9.99

FELAFEL special blend falafel pieces lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita

BIG BEAST

BIG BEAST

$16.99

BIG BEAST GYRO almost 1 POUND of gyro meat lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita bread

INFERNO GYRO

INFERNO GYRO

$8.99

Fresh Cut Gyro Meat drowned in "special" hot sauce jalapeno peppers lettuce tomatoes onions on a Hot Grilled Pita gyro sauce

Famous Philly Gyro

Famous Philly Gyro

$12.99

PHILLY GYRO gyro meat grilled onions, grilled mushrooms cheese sauce, side of special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Chicken Philly Gyro

Chicken Philly Gyro

$13.99

CHICKEN PHILLY GYRO grilled chicken breast grilled onions grilled mushrooms melted cheese sauce side of special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Regular Georgie Porgie

Regular Georgie Porgie

$16.99

GEORGIE PORGIE A regular sized gyro fresh cut fries fountain drink

Jumbo Georgie Porgie

Jumbo Georgie Porgie

$18.99

JUMBO GEORGIE PORGIE a jumbo sized gyro fresh cut fries fountain drink

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$18.99

GYRO PLATTER jumbo amount of gyro meat lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce hot grilled pita side of fresh cut fries side of onion rings

Gyro Meat (Qty. is # of lbs)

Gyro Meat (Qty. is # of lbs)

$18.99

GYRO MEAT BY THE POUND

Big Bite Gryo

Big Bite Gryo

$7.99

BIG BITE GYRO

Sandwiches

Philly Cheeseteak

Philly Cheeseteak

$12.99

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB grilled beef sirloin grilled onions grilled mushrooms melted cheese sauce on a hoagie bun

Chicken Philly Sub

Chicken Philly Sub

$12.99

CHICKEN PHILLY SUB grilled chicken breast grilled onions grilled mushrooms melted cheese sauce on a hoagie bun

Big BLT

Big BLT

$9.99

BIG BLT 5 slices of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon lettuce tomatoes mayo on texas toast

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

GRILLED CHEESE 3 slices of American cheese in-between 2 pieces of texas toast

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE 2 slices of American cheese 1 thick slice of ham on texas toast

Gyro Burger

Gyro Burger

$7.99

GYRO GEORGE BURGER cheese burger with gyro meet lettuce tomatoes onions on a round bun

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$6.99

CHEESEBURGER beef patty with lettuce tomatoes onion mayo on a bun

Hamburger

Hamburger

$4.99

HAMBURGER

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER 2 BEEF PATTIIES 2 slices of American cheese lettuce tomatoes onions on a round bun

Grilled Cheese Combo

Grilled Cheese Combo

$9.99

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH COMBO 3 slices of melted American cheese between 2 pieces of texas toast side of French fries fountain drink

Cheeseburger Combo

Cheeseburger Combo

$9.99

CHEESEBURGER COMBO cheeseburger lettuce tomatoes onions fresh cut fries soft drink

Side Orders

Gyro Poutine Fries

Gyro Poutine Fries

$9.99

GYRO GEORGE POUTINE FRIES fresh cut fries melted cheese sauce topped with gyro meat shown with optional jalapenos

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

CHILLI CHEESE FRIES fresh cut fries chilli melted cheese sauce

Cheezy Fries

Cheezy Fries

$5.99

CHEEZY FRIES fresh cut fries covered with melted cheese sauce

Greek Feta Fries

Greek Feta Fries

$6.99

GREEK FETA FRIES fresh cut fries covered with shredded feta cheese sprinkled with parsly

Fries

Fries

$3.99

FRESH CUT FRIES

Large Fries

Large Fries

$4.99

LARGE FRESH CUT FRIES

5 Wings

5 Wings

$6.99

5 WINGS choice of sauce

Chicken Tenders 3

Chicken Tenders 3

$6.00
10 Wing

10 Wing

$12.99

10 WINGS 10 freshly cooked wings choice of sauce

chicken Tenders 5

chicken Tenders 5

$9.99

Bucket of 30 WINGS

$34.99
Chicken Strips Deal

Chicken Strips Deal

$8.99

CHICKEN TENDER DEAL 3 chicken tenders fresh cut fries

Jo Jos

Jo Jos

$3.99

JOJOS seasoned potato wedges ( large order shown)

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

ONION RINGS battered onion rings

Jojo Large

Jojo Large

$4.99

LARGE ORDER OF JOJOS seasoned potato wedges

Onion Ring Large

Onion Ring Large

$5.99

LARGE ORDER OF ONION RINGS

Home Fries

Home Fries

$2.99

HOMEFRIES homade and prepared in house

Smothered Homefries

Smothered Homefries

$4.99

SMOTHERED HOMEFRIES fresh grilled onions melted cheese sauce over fresh cooked homefries

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$9.99

GYRO SALAD lettuce tomatoes onions cucumber Gyro meat slices of American cheese choice of dressing(we suggest special sauce)

Chicken Gyro Salad

Chicken Gyro Salad

$9.99

CHICKEN GYRO SALAD grilled chicken breast slices of American cheese over a bed of lettuce with tomatoes onions cucumber choice of dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

SIDE SALAD lettuce tomatoes onions cucumber choice of dressing

Large Salad

$6.99

Cole Slaw

$2.49
Baklava

Baklava

$2.99

BAKLAVA a delicious combination of walnuts, honey, filo dough

15 Wing

15 Wing

$17.99

15 WINGS 15 freshly cooked wings choice of suace

Side of Cheese Sauce

Side of Cheese Sauce

$2.00
Side of BBQ

Side of BBQ

$0.50

BBQ SAUCE

Side of Gyro Sauce

Side of Gyro Sauce

$1.00

GYRO SAUCE aka special sauce

Side of inferno Flaming Sauce

Side of inferno Flaming Sauce

$1.00
Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.50

RANCH DRESSING

PAN OF

PAN OF GYRO MEAT

PAN OF GYRO MEAT

$29.99

2 POUNDS OF FRESH CUT GYRO MEAT

PAN OF WINGS

PAN OF WINGS

$29.99

approx 30 WINGS

PAN OF CHICKEN TENDERS

PAN OF CHICKEN TENDERS

$28.99

approx 20 CHICKEN TENDERS

PAN OF ONION RINGS

PAN OF ONION RINGS

$24.99

2 AND 1/2 POUNDS OF ONION RINGS

PAN OF JOJO POTATOE FRIES

PAN OF JOJO POTATOE FRIES

$24.99

2 AND 1/2 POUNDS OF JOJO POTATO FRIES

PAN OF CHEEZY FRIES

PAN OF CHEEZY FRIES

$27.99
PAN OF GREEK FETA FRIES

PAN OF GREEK FETA FRIES

$28.99
PAN OF GG POUTINE FRIES

PAN OF GG POUTINE FRIES

$29.99
PAN OF BAKLAVA

PAN OF BAKLAVA

$29.99

8 LARGE PIECES OF BAKLAVA BIG ENOUGH TO CUT IN 1/2

TRAY OF BAKLAVA

TRAY OF BAKLAVA

$69.99

24 LARGE PIECES OF BAKLAVA BIG ENOUGH TO BE CUT IN 1/2

Drink Choice

Premium Orange Juice

$1.99
Gyro George Cola

Gyro George Cola

$2.69

GYRO GEORGE COLA SOFT DRINK

CAN OF SODA

$1.00
Apple Juice Bottle

Apple Juice Bottle

$1.99

APPLE JUICE Nantucket bottled

Gyro George Diet

Gyro George Diet

$2.69

GYRO GEORGE DIET COLA SOFT DRINK

Coffee

Coffee

$2.69+

COFFEE fresh brewed

Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.79+

DECAF COFFEE

Gyro George Bubbly

$2.69
Gyro George Bottle Water

Gyro George Bottle Water

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1050 Pearl Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212

Directions

Gallery
Gyro George image
Gyro George image
Gyro George image
Gyro George image

