Gyro George Euclid

1,910 Reviews

$

19505 Euclid Ave

Euclid, OH 44117

Order Again

Popular Items

George's Favorite
Rise-N-Shine
Big Azz

BREAKFAST

Rise-N-Shine

$12.99

RISE N SHINE 3 eggs ,homefries 3 pork sausage links Texas toast shown with optional juice and coffee

Gyro & Eggs

$14.99

GYRO AND EGGS 2 eggs homefries texas toast gyro meat

George's Favorite

$12.99

GEORGE'S FAVORITE 2 fresh cooked eggs 2 pork sausage links 2 thick cut pork bacon Homfries texas toast

Cleveland Special

$13.99

CLEVELAND SPECIAL 2 hot pancakes 2 fresh cooked eggs 3 pork sausage links (eggs shown with optional cheese)

Big Azz

$16.99

BIG AZZ BREAKFAST 2 hot pancakes 2 slices of thick cut pork bacon 2 pork sausage links 3 fresh cooked eggs Homfries texas toast

French Toast Runner

$13.99

FRENCH TOAST RUNNER 4 1/2 slices of French toast 2 eggs 3 pork sausage links

Cooks Favorite

$12.99

COOKS FAVORITE 3 pancakes

French Toast

$13.99

FRENCH TOAST 4 1/2 slices with powdered sugar and cinnamon (shown with optional 3 pork sausage links)

Cook"s Favorite with sausage

$8.99

3 Hot Pancakes with 3 Pork Sausage links

Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich

$9.99

SAUSAGE EGG SANWICH 1 EGG, CHEESE 3 PORK SAUSAGE ON TEXAS TOAST

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

BACON EGG SANDWICH 1 egg, cheese 3 pork bacon slices on texas toast

Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

HAM AND EGG CHEESE SANDWICH 1 egg American cheese Ham slice between 2 pieces of Texas toast

Gyro Egg Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

GYRO N EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH gyro meet 1 egg American cheese on 2 pieces of Texas toast

Breakfast Pocket

$8.99

BREAKFAST POCKET 1 egg, gyro meat, cheese wrapped in a pita

Big No Meat

$10.99

2 EGGS BIG BREAKFAST 2 fresh cooked eggs lots of Homefries 2 pieces of Texas toast

Big 4 Sausage & 2 Eggs

$14.99

4 SAUSAGE AND EGGS BIG BREAKFAST 2 eggs cooked fresh 4 pork sausage links Homefries 2 slices texas toast

Big 4 Bacon & 2 Eggs

$14.99

4 THICK SLICES OF PORK BACON 2 fresh cooked eggs 4 slices of thick cut bacon 2 slices of texas toast Homefries

Big Breakfast Ham & 2 Eggs

$14.99

HAM n EGGS BIG BREAKFAST 2 fresh cooked eggs round sliced ham steak 2 pieces of texas toast

Big Breakfast Turkey Sausage & 2 Eggs

$15.99

BIG TURKEY SAUSAGE AND EGGS 2 fresh cooked eggs Homefries 4 turkey sausage links 2 slices Texas toast

Big Breakfast Turkey Bacon & 2 Eggs

$15.99

BIG TURKEY BACON AND EGGS 2 fresh cooked eggs Homefries 4 turkey bacon 2 slices of Texas toast

Big Gyro Breakfast

$16.99

BIG GYRO MEAT AND EGGS 2 eggs homefries, 2 texas toasts gyro meat

24 Hour Variety

$7.99

24 HOUR VARIETY 2 FRESH COOKED EGGS 1 SLICE THICK CUT PORK BACON 1 PORK SAUSAGE LINK 1 TEXAS TOAST (shown with optional cheese in the eggs

24 Hour 3 Turkey Bacon

$7.99

24 HOUR TURKEY BACON AND EGGS 2 fresch cooked eggs 3 slices of turkey bacon

Triple French Toast

$9.99

BIG FRENCH TOAST 6 1/2 slices of French toast butter and syrup (shown with optional 4 pork sausage links)

Big French Runner

$12.99

BIG FRENCH RUNNER 6 1/2 slices of French toast 2 eggs 4 pork sausage links

Big Cleveland

$16.99

24 HOUR BIG CLEVELAND 2 large hot pancakes 2 fresh cooked eggs 4 pork sausage links (eggs shown with optional cheese)

OMELETS

Crazy omelet

$17.99

CRAZY OMELET (best seller) 4 eggs GYRO meet Onions Tomatoes Mushrooms 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Big Phat Omelet

$17.99

BIG PHAT OMELET 4 eggs pork bacon pork sausage ham 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast homefries

Gyro & Cheese Omelet

$16.99

GYRO AND CHEESE OMELET 3 eggs American cheese gyro meat Homefries 2 slices of Texas toast

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$12.99

HAM AND CHEESE OMELET 2 eggs Ham 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

CHEESE OMELET 3 eggs 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$12.99

MUSHROOM CHEESE OMELET 3 eggs Mushrooms 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Turkey Sausage Omelet

$14.99

TURKEY SAUSAGE OMELET 3 eggs American cheese turkey sausage homefries 2 slices of Texas toast

Corned Beef Omelet

$12.99

3 EGGS CORNED BEEF CHEESE HOMEFRIES TEXAS TOAST

Gyros

Regular Gyro

$13.99

REGULAR GYRO gyro meat with lettuce,tomatoes onions ,special sauce on a hot grilled pitas

Chicken Gyro

$15.99

CHICKEN GYRO slices of grilled chicken breast lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Jumbo Gyro

$16.99

JUMBO GYRO lots of gyro meat lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Falafel

$9.99

FELAFEL special blend falafel pieces lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita

BIG BEAST

$21.99

BIG BEAST GYRO almost 1 POUND of gyro meat lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita bread

INFERNO GYRO

$15.99

Fresh Cut Gyro Meat drowned in "special" hot sauce jalapeno peppers lettuce tomatoes onions on a Hot Grilled Pita gyro sauce

Famous Philly Gyro

$15.99

PHILLY GYRO gyro meat grilled onions, grilled mushrooms cheese sauce, side of special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Chicken Philly Gyro

$16.99

CHICKEN PHILLY GYRO grilled chicken breast grilled onions grilled mushrooms melted cheese sauce side of special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Gyro Platter

$22.99

GYRO PLATTER jumbo amount of gyro meat lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce hot grilled pita side of fresh cut fries side of onion rings

Gyro Meat (Qty. is # of lbs)

$22.99

GYRO MEAT BY THE POUND

Big Bite Gryo

$9.99

BIG BITE GYRO

SANDWICHES

Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.99

CORNED BEEF corned beef on rye bread with mustard and pickle shown with optional swiss cheese

Philly Cheeseteak

$13.99

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB grilled beef sirloin grilled onions grilled mushrooms melted cheese sauce on a hoagie bun

Giant Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.99

GIANT CORNED BEEF lots of corned beef on rye bread with mustard and pickle (shown with optional swiss cheese)

Chicken Philly Sub

$17.99

CHICKEN PHILLY SUB grilled chicken breast grilled onions grilled mushrooms melted cheese sauce on a hoagie bun

Rueben

$18.99

RUEBEN corned beef with swiss cheese grilled sauerkraut 1000'island dressing on grilled rye bread mustard and pickle

Beef Polish Sandwich

$10.99

BEEF POLSIH BOY giant beef sausage covered in bbq sauce then a layer of cole slaw now covered with fresh cut fries and topped with more bbq sauce in a hoagie bun

Hangover Grilled Cheese

$9.99

HANGOVER GRILLED CHEESE double decker grilled cheese with 6 slices of American cheese in-between 3 pieces of texas toast and covered with melted cheese sauce

Big BLT

$12.99

BIG BLT 5 slices of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon lettuce tomatoes mayo on texas toast

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

GRILLED CHEESE 3 slices of American cheese in-between 2 pieces of texas toast

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE 2 slices of American cheese 1 thick slice of ham on texas toast

Gyro Burger

$9.99

GYRO GEORGE BURGER cheese burger with gyro meet lettuce tomatoes onions on a round bun

Cheese Burger

$5.99

CHEESEBURGER beef patty with lettuce tomatoes onion mayo on a bun

Hamburger

$4.99

HAMBURGER

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER 2 BEEF PATTIIES 2 slices of American cheese lettuce tomatoes onions on a round bun

Drink Choice

Gyro George Cola

$3.29

GYRO GEORGE COLA SOFT DRINK

Apple Juice Bottle

$3.29

APPLE JUICE Nantucket bottled

Gyro George Root Beer

$3.29

Premium Orange Juice Bottle

$3.29
Gyro George Orange

$3.29

ORANGE SOFT DRINK

Coffee

$3.49+

COFFEE fresh brewed

Decaf Coffee

$3.49+

DECAF COFFEE

Bottle Water

$2.99

SIDE ORDERS

Gyro Poutine Fries

$14.99

GYRO GEORGE POUTINE FRIES fresh cut fries melted cheese sauce topped with gyro meat shown with optional jalapenos

Cheezy Fries

$11.99

CHEEZY FRIES fresh cut fries covered with melted cheese sauce

Fries

$4.99

FRESH CUT FRIES

Large Fries

$7.99

LARGE FRESH CUT FRIES

5 Wings

$8.99

5 WINGS choice of sauce

Chicken Tenders 3

$7.99
10 Wing

$16.99

10 WINGS 10 freshly cooked wings choice of sauce

chicken Tenders 5

$11.99

Bucket of 30 WINGS

$39.99
Chicken Strips Deal

$10.99

CHICKEN TENDER DEAL 3 chicken tenders fresh cut fries

Jo Jos

$5.99

JOJOS seasoned potato wedges ( large order shown)

Onion Rings

$5.99

ONION RINGS battered onion rings

Jojo Large

$8.99

LARGE ORDER OF JOJOS seasoned potato wedges

Onion Ring Large

$8.99

LARGE ORDER OF ONION RINGS

Home Fries

$2.99

HOMEFRIES homade and prepared in house

Smothered Homefries

$6.99

SMOTHERED HOMEFRIES fresh grilled onions melted cheese sauce over fresh cooked homefries

Gyro Salad

$10.99

GYRO SALAD lettuce tomatoes onions cucumber Gyro meat slices of American cheese choice of dressing(we suggest special sauce)

Chicken Gyro Salad

$10.99

CHICKEN GYRO SALAD grilled chicken breast slices of American cheese over a bed of lettuce with tomatoes onions cucumber choice of dressing

Side Salad

$7.99

SIDE SALAD lettuce tomatoes onions cucumber choice of dressing

Large Salad

$9.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99
Cheezy Jalapeno Grits

$4.99

CHEEZY JALAPENO GRITS

15 Wing

$19.99

15 WINGS 15 freshly cooked wings choice of suace

Side of Cheese Sauce

$2.99
Side of BBQ

$0.75

BBQ SAUCE

Side of Gyro Sauce

$1.49

GYRO SAUCE aka special sauce

Side of Flaming

$0.75
Side of Ranch

$0.75

RANCH DRESSING

PAN OF *

PAN OF GYRO MEAT

$34.99

2 POUNDS OF FRESH CUT GYRO MEAT

PAN OF WINGS

$39.99

approx 30 WINGS

PAN OF CHICKEN TENDERS

$34.99

approx 20 CHICKEN TENDERS

PAN OF ONION RINGS

$29.99

2 & 1/2 POUNDS OF ONION RINGS

PAN OF JOJO POTATOE FRIES

$29.99

2 & 1/2 POUND OF JOJO POTATO FRIES

PAN OF CHEEZY FRIES

$29.99
PAN OF GG POUTINE FRIES

$35.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:42 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:42 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:42 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:42 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:42 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:42 pm
19505 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH 44117

