Gyro George Euclid
1,910 Reviews
$
19505 Euclid Ave
Euclid, OH 44117
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
Rise-N-Shine
RISE N SHINE 3 eggs ,homefries 3 pork sausage links Texas toast shown with optional juice and coffee
Gyro & Eggs
GYRO AND EGGS 2 eggs homefries texas toast gyro meat
George's Favorite
GEORGE'S FAVORITE 2 fresh cooked eggs 2 pork sausage links 2 thick cut pork bacon Homfries texas toast
Cleveland Special
CLEVELAND SPECIAL 2 hot pancakes 2 fresh cooked eggs 3 pork sausage links (eggs shown with optional cheese)
Big Azz
BIG AZZ BREAKFAST 2 hot pancakes 2 slices of thick cut pork bacon 2 pork sausage links 3 fresh cooked eggs Homfries texas toast
French Toast Runner
FRENCH TOAST RUNNER 4 1/2 slices of French toast 2 eggs 3 pork sausage links
Cooks Favorite
COOKS FAVORITE 3 pancakes
French Toast
FRENCH TOAST 4 1/2 slices with powdered sugar and cinnamon (shown with optional 3 pork sausage links)
Cook"s Favorite with sausage
3 Hot Pancakes with 3 Pork Sausage links
Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich
SAUSAGE EGG SANWICH 1 EGG, CHEESE 3 PORK SAUSAGE ON TEXAS TOAST
Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich
BACON EGG SANDWICH 1 egg, cheese 3 pork bacon slices on texas toast
Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich
HAM AND EGG CHEESE SANDWICH 1 egg American cheese Ham slice between 2 pieces of Texas toast
Gyro Egg Cheese Sandwich
GYRO N EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH gyro meet 1 egg American cheese on 2 pieces of Texas toast
Breakfast Pocket
BREAKFAST POCKET 1 egg, gyro meat, cheese wrapped in a pita
Big No Meat
2 EGGS BIG BREAKFAST 2 fresh cooked eggs lots of Homefries 2 pieces of Texas toast
Big 4 Sausage & 2 Eggs
4 SAUSAGE AND EGGS BIG BREAKFAST 2 eggs cooked fresh 4 pork sausage links Homefries 2 slices texas toast
Big 4 Bacon & 2 Eggs
4 THICK SLICES OF PORK BACON 2 fresh cooked eggs 4 slices of thick cut bacon 2 slices of texas toast Homefries
Big Breakfast Ham & 2 Eggs
HAM n EGGS BIG BREAKFAST 2 fresh cooked eggs round sliced ham steak 2 pieces of texas toast
Big Breakfast Turkey Sausage & 2 Eggs
BIG TURKEY SAUSAGE AND EGGS 2 fresh cooked eggs Homefries 4 turkey sausage links 2 slices Texas toast
Big Breakfast Turkey Bacon & 2 Eggs
BIG TURKEY BACON AND EGGS 2 fresh cooked eggs Homefries 4 turkey bacon 2 slices of Texas toast
Big Gyro Breakfast
BIG GYRO MEAT AND EGGS 2 eggs homefries, 2 texas toasts gyro meat
24 Hour Variety
24 HOUR VARIETY 2 FRESH COOKED EGGS 1 SLICE THICK CUT PORK BACON 1 PORK SAUSAGE LINK 1 TEXAS TOAST (shown with optional cheese in the eggs
24 Hour 3 Turkey Bacon
24 HOUR TURKEY BACON AND EGGS 2 fresch cooked eggs 3 slices of turkey bacon
Triple French Toast
BIG FRENCH TOAST 6 1/2 slices of French toast butter and syrup (shown with optional 4 pork sausage links)
Big French Runner
BIG FRENCH RUNNER 6 1/2 slices of French toast 2 eggs 4 pork sausage links
Big Cleveland
24 HOUR BIG CLEVELAND 2 large hot pancakes 2 fresh cooked eggs 4 pork sausage links (eggs shown with optional cheese)
OMELETS
Crazy omelet
CRAZY OMELET (best seller) 4 eggs GYRO meet Onions Tomatoes Mushrooms 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries
Big Phat Omelet
BIG PHAT OMELET 4 eggs pork bacon pork sausage ham 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast homefries
Gyro & Cheese Omelet
GYRO AND CHEESE OMELET 3 eggs American cheese gyro meat Homefries 2 slices of Texas toast
Ham & Cheese Omelet
HAM AND CHEESE OMELET 2 eggs Ham 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries
Cheese Omelet
CHEESE OMELET 3 eggs 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries
Mushroom & Cheese Omelet
MUSHROOM CHEESE OMELET 3 eggs Mushrooms 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries
Turkey Sausage Omelet
TURKEY SAUSAGE OMELET 3 eggs American cheese turkey sausage homefries 2 slices of Texas toast
Corned Beef Omelet
3 EGGS CORNED BEEF CHEESE HOMEFRIES TEXAS TOAST
Gyros
Regular Gyro
REGULAR GYRO gyro meat with lettuce,tomatoes onions ,special sauce on a hot grilled pitas
Chicken Gyro
CHICKEN GYRO slices of grilled chicken breast lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita
Jumbo Gyro
JUMBO GYRO lots of gyro meat lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita
Falafel
FELAFEL special blend falafel pieces lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita
BIG BEAST
BIG BEAST GYRO almost 1 POUND of gyro meat lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita bread
INFERNO GYRO
Fresh Cut Gyro Meat drowned in "special" hot sauce jalapeno peppers lettuce tomatoes onions on a Hot Grilled Pita gyro sauce
Famous Philly Gyro
PHILLY GYRO gyro meat grilled onions, grilled mushrooms cheese sauce, side of special sauce on a hot grilled pita
Chicken Philly Gyro
CHICKEN PHILLY GYRO grilled chicken breast grilled onions grilled mushrooms melted cheese sauce side of special sauce on a hot grilled pita
Gyro Platter
GYRO PLATTER jumbo amount of gyro meat lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce hot grilled pita side of fresh cut fries side of onion rings
Gyro Meat (Qty. is # of lbs)
GYRO MEAT BY THE POUND
Big Bite Gryo
BIG BITE GYRO
SANDWICHES
Corned Beef Sandwich
CORNED BEEF corned beef on rye bread with mustard and pickle shown with optional swiss cheese
Philly Cheeseteak
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB grilled beef sirloin grilled onions grilled mushrooms melted cheese sauce on a hoagie bun
Giant Corned Beef Sandwich
GIANT CORNED BEEF lots of corned beef on rye bread with mustard and pickle (shown with optional swiss cheese)
Chicken Philly Sub
CHICKEN PHILLY SUB grilled chicken breast grilled onions grilled mushrooms melted cheese sauce on a hoagie bun
Rueben
RUEBEN corned beef with swiss cheese grilled sauerkraut 1000'island dressing on grilled rye bread mustard and pickle
Beef Polish Sandwich
BEEF POLSIH BOY giant beef sausage covered in bbq sauce then a layer of cole slaw now covered with fresh cut fries and topped with more bbq sauce in a hoagie bun
Hangover Grilled Cheese
HANGOVER GRILLED CHEESE double decker grilled cheese with 6 slices of American cheese in-between 3 pieces of texas toast and covered with melted cheese sauce
Big BLT
BIG BLT 5 slices of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon lettuce tomatoes mayo on texas toast
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
GRILLED CHEESE 3 slices of American cheese in-between 2 pieces of texas toast
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE 2 slices of American cheese 1 thick slice of ham on texas toast
Gyro Burger
GYRO GEORGE BURGER cheese burger with gyro meet lettuce tomatoes onions on a round bun
Cheese Burger
CHEESEBURGER beef patty with lettuce tomatoes onion mayo on a bun
Hamburger
HAMBURGER
Double Cheeseburger
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER 2 BEEF PATTIIES 2 slices of American cheese lettuce tomatoes onions on a round bun
Drink Choice
SIDE ORDERS
Gyro Poutine Fries
GYRO GEORGE POUTINE FRIES fresh cut fries melted cheese sauce topped with gyro meat shown with optional jalapenos
Cheezy Fries
CHEEZY FRIES fresh cut fries covered with melted cheese sauce
Fries
FRESH CUT FRIES
Large Fries
LARGE FRESH CUT FRIES
5 Wings
5 WINGS choice of sauce
Chicken Tenders 3
10 Wing
10 WINGS 10 freshly cooked wings choice of sauce
chicken Tenders 5
Bucket of 30 WINGS
Chicken Strips Deal
CHICKEN TENDER DEAL 3 chicken tenders fresh cut fries
Jo Jos
JOJOS seasoned potato wedges ( large order shown)
Onion Rings
ONION RINGS battered onion rings
Jojo Large
LARGE ORDER OF JOJOS seasoned potato wedges
Onion Ring Large
LARGE ORDER OF ONION RINGS
Home Fries
HOMEFRIES homade and prepared in house
Smothered Homefries
SMOTHERED HOMEFRIES fresh grilled onions melted cheese sauce over fresh cooked homefries
Gyro Salad
GYRO SALAD lettuce tomatoes onions cucumber Gyro meat slices of American cheese choice of dressing(we suggest special sauce)
Chicken Gyro Salad
CHICKEN GYRO SALAD grilled chicken breast slices of American cheese over a bed of lettuce with tomatoes onions cucumber choice of dressing
Side Salad
SIDE SALAD lettuce tomatoes onions cucumber choice of dressing
Large Salad
Cole Slaw
Cheezy Jalapeno Grits
CHEEZY JALAPENO GRITS
15 Wing
15 WINGS 15 freshly cooked wings choice of suace
Side of Cheese Sauce
Side of BBQ
BBQ SAUCE
Side of Gyro Sauce
GYRO SAUCE aka special sauce
Side of Flaming
Side of Ranch
RANCH DRESSING
PAN OF *
PAN OF GYRO MEAT
2 POUNDS OF FRESH CUT GYRO MEAT
PAN OF WINGS
approx 30 WINGS
PAN OF CHICKEN TENDERS
approx 20 CHICKEN TENDERS
PAN OF ONION RINGS
2 & 1/2 POUNDS OF ONION RINGS
PAN OF JOJO POTATOE FRIES
2 & 1/2 POUND OF JOJO POTATO FRIES
PAN OF CHEEZY FRIES
PAN OF GG POUTINE FRIES
