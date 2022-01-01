Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Gyro George Parma

review star

No reviews yet

5690 Broadview Rd.

Parma, OH 44134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Gyro
Fries
French Toast Runner

BREAKFAST

Rise-N-Shine

Rise-N-Shine

$9.99

RISE N SHINE 3 eggs ,homefries 3 pork sausage links Texas toast shown with optional juice and coffee

Cleveland Special

Cleveland Special

$9.99

CLEVELAND SPECIAL 2 hot pancakes 2 fresh cooked eggs 3 pork sausage links (eggs shown with optional cheese)

George's Favorite

George's Favorite

$10.99

GEORGE'S FAVORITE 2 fresh cooked eggs 2 pork sausage links 2 thick cut pork bacon Homfries texas toast

Big Azz

Big Azz

$12.99

BIG AZZ BREAKFAST 2 hot pancakes 2 slices of thick cut pork bacon 2 pork sausage links 2 fresh cooked eggs Homfries texas toast

French Toast Runner

French Toast Runner

$10.99

FRENCH TOAST RUNNER 4 1/2 slices of French toast 2 eggs 3 pork sausage links

Gyro & Eggs

Gyro & Eggs

$11.99

GYRO AND EGGS 2 eggs homefries texas toast gyro meat

Cooks Favorite

Cooks Favorite

$9.99

COOKS FAVORITE 3 pancakes

French Toast

French Toast

$9.99

FRENCH TOAST 4 1/2 slices with powdered sugar and cinnamon (shown with optional 3 pork sausage links)

Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich

Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich

$7.99

SAUSAGE EGG SANWICH 1 EGG, CHEESE 3 PORK SAUSAGE ON TEXAS TOAST

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

BACON EGG SANDWICH 1 egg, cheese 3 pork bacon slices on texas toast

Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

HAM AND EGG CHEESE SANDWICH 1 egg American cheese Ham slice between 2 pieces of Texas toast

Gyro Egg Cheese Sandwich

Gyro Egg Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

GYRO N EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH gyro meet 1 egg American cheese on 2 pieces of Texas toast

Breakfast Pocket

Breakfast Pocket

$6.99

BREAKFAST POCKET 1 egg, gyro meat, cheese wrapped in a pita

GYROS

Regular Gyro

Regular Gyro

$12.99

REGULAR GYRO gyro meat with lettuce,tomatoes onions ,special sauce on a hot grilled pitas

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$13.99

CHICKEN GYRO slices of grilled chicken breast lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Famous Philly Gyro

Famous Philly Gyro

$12.99

PHILLY GYRO gyro meat grilled onions, grilled mushrooms cheese sauce, side of special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Falafel

Falafel

$11.99

FELAFEL special blend falafel pieces lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Regular Georgie Porgie

Regular Georgie Porgie

$18.99

GEORGIE PORGIE A regular sized gyro fresh cut fries fountain drink

Jumbo Gyro

Jumbo Gyro

$19.99

JUMBO GYRO lots of gyro meat lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Chicken Philly Gyro

Chicken Philly Gyro

$13.99

CHICKEN PHILLY GYRO grilled chicken breast grilled onions grilled mushrooms melted cheese sauce side of special sauce on a hot grilled pita

Big Bite Gryo

Big Bite Gryo

$7.99

BIG BITE GYRO

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$19.99

GYRO PLATTER jumbo amount of gyro meat lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce hot grilled pita side of fresh cut fries side of onion rings

Jumbo Georgie Porgie

Jumbo Georgie Porgie

$19.99

JUMBO GEORGIE PORGIE a jumbo sized gyro fresh cut fries fountain drink

BIG BEAST

BIG BEAST

$19.99

BIG BEAST GYRO almost 1 POUND of gyro meat lettuce tomatoes onions special sauce on a hot grilled pita bread

Gyro Meat (Qty. is # of lbs)

Gyro Meat (Qty. is # of lbs)

$19.99

GYRO MEAT BY THE POUND

INFERNO GYRO

INFERNO GYRO

$13.99

Fresh Cut Gyro Meat drowned in "special" hot sauce jalapeno peppers lettuce tomatoes onions on a Hot Grilled Pita gyro sauce

Sandwiches

Philly CHEESE STEAK

Philly CHEESE STEAK

$12.99

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB grilled beef sirloin grilled onions grilled mushrooms melted cheese sauce on a hoagie bun

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.99

HAMBURGER

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

GRILLED CHEESE 3 slices of American cheese in-between 2 pieces of texas toast

Big BLT

Big BLT

$11.99

BIG BLT 5 slices of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon lettuce tomatoes mayo on texas toast

Chicken Philly Sub

Chicken Philly Sub

$13.99

CHICKEN PHILLY SUB grilled chicken breast grilled onions grilled mushrooms melted cheese sauce on a hoagie bun

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$7.99

CHEESEBURGER beef patty with lettuce tomatoes onion mayo on a bun

Fish Cheese Sandwich

Fish Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

FISH SANDWICH atlantic cod with lettuce tomatoes on Texas toast

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.99

GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE 2 slices of American cheese 1 thick slice of ham on texas toast

Cheeseburger Combo

Cheeseburger Combo

$12.99

CHEESEBURGER COMBO cheeseburger lettuce tomatoes onions fresh cut fries soft drink

Fish Platter

Fish Platter

$9.99

FISH PLATTER atlantic cod with fries cole slaw texas toast tarter sauce

Hangover Grilled Cheese

Hangover Grilled Cheese

$9.99

HANGOVER GRILLED CHEESE double decker grilled cheese with 6 slices of American cheese in-between 3 pieces of texas toast and covered with melted cheese sauce

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER 2 BEEF PATTIIES 2 slices of American cheese lettuce tomatoes onions on a round bun

Gyro GEORGE Burger

Gyro GEORGE Burger

$9.99

GYRO GEORGE BURGER cheese burger with gyro meet lettuce tomatoes onions on a round bun

Grilled Cheese Combo

Grilled Cheese Combo

$10.99

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH COMBO 3 slices of melted American cheese between 2 pieces of texas toast side of French fries fountain drink

Double Cheeseburger Combo

$13.99

Grilled Ham Cheese COMBO

$12.99

Side Orders

Gyro Poutine Fries

Gyro Poutine Fries

$11.99

GYRO GEORGE POUTINE FRIES fresh cut fries melted cheese sauce topped with gyro meat shown with optional jalapenos

Jo Jos

Jo Jos

$5.99

JOJOS seasoned potato wedges ( large order shown)

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

ONION RINGS battered onion rings

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.99

SIDE SALAD lettuce tomatoes onions cucumber choice of dressing

Fries

Fries

$4.99

FRESH CUT FRIES

Jojo Large

Jojo Large

$7.99

LARGE ORDER OF JOJOS seasoned potato wedges

CHEEZY FRIES

CHEEZY FRIES

$9.99

CHEEZY FRIES fresh cut fries covered with melted cheese sauce

Onion Ring Large

Onion Ring Large

$9.99

LARGE ORDER OF ONION RINGS

Cheesy Fry Large

$10.99
Greek Feta Fries

Greek Feta Fries

$9.99

GREEK FETA FRIES fresh cut fries covered with shredded feta cheese sprinkled with parsly

Smothered Homefries

Smothered Homefries

$4.99

SMOTHERED HOMEFRIES fresh grilled onions melted cheese sauce over fresh cooked homefries

Large Fries

Large Fries

$6.99

LARGE FRESH CUT FRIES

5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.99

5 WINGS choice of sauce

12 WINGS

$17.99
15 Wing

15 Wing

$19.99

15 WINGS 15 freshly cooked wings choice of suace

Chicken s Strips 3

Chicken s Strips 3

$7.00
Side of Flaming inferno sauce

Side of Flaming inferno sauce

$1.49

Large Salad

$7.99
Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$10.99

GYRO SALAD lettuce tomatoes onions cucumber Gyro meat slices of American cheese choice of dressing(we suggest special sauce)

Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.99

HOMEFRIES homade and prepared in house

Chicken Strips 6

Chicken Strips 6

$12.99
Chicken Strips Combo

Chicken Strips Combo

$10.99

CHICKEN TENDER DEAL 3 chicken tenders fresh cut fries

Side of BBQ

Side of BBQ

$0.75

BBQ SAUCE

Chicken Gyro Salad

Chicken Gyro Salad

$10.99

CHICKEN GYRO SALAD grilled chicken breast slices of American cheese over a bed of lettuce with tomatoes onions cucumber choice of dressing

Side of Cheese Sauce

Side of Cheese Sauce

$3.00
Side of Gyro Sauce

Side of Gyro Sauce

$1.49

GYRO SAUCE aka special sauce

Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.75

RANCH DRESSING

BAKLAVA

$3.99

Drink Choice

CAN POP various flavors

$1.59

Premium Orange Juice Bottle

$3.99
Gyro George Cola Fountain

Gyro George Cola Fountain

$2.99

GYRO GEORGE COLA SOFT DRINK

Coffee

$2.99+

COFFEE fresh brewed

Apple Juice Bottle

Apple Juice Bottle

$2.99

APPLE JUICE Nantucket bottled

Gyro George Diet Fountain

Gyro George Diet Fountain

$2.99

GYRO GEORGE DIET COLA SOFT DRINK

Large Coffee

$3.99

Water Bottle

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$1.99+

DECAF COFFEE

Omelets

Crazy Omelet

Crazy Omelet

$15.99

CRAZY OMELET (best seller) 4 eggs GYRO meet Onions Tomatoes Mushrooms 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Cheese Omelet

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

CHEESE OMELET 3 eggs 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Gyro & Cheese Omelet

Gyro & Cheese Omelet

$13.99

GYRO AND CHEESE OMELET 3 eggs American cheese gyro meat Homefries 2 slices of Texas toast

Ham & Cheese Omelet

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$11.99

HAM AND CHEESE OMELET 2 eggs Ham 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Greek Omelet

Greek Omelet

$11.99

GREEK OMELET 3 eggs Kalamata olives tomatoes onions Feta cheese Homefries Texas toast

Greek Omelet w/Gyro

Greek Omelet w/Gyro

$13.99

GREEK OMELET WITH GYRO MEET

Big Phat Omelet

Big Phat Omelet

$15.99

BIG PHAT OMELET 4 eggs pork bacon pork sausage ham 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast homefries

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

MUSHROOM CHEESE OMELET 3 eggs Mushrooms 2 slices American cheese 2 texas toast Homefries

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$12.99

PAN OF *

PAN OF GYRO MEAT

PAN OF GYRO MEAT

$35.99

2 POUNDS OF FRESH CUT GYRO MEAT

PAN OF WINGS

PAN OF WINGS

$45.99

approx 30 WINGS

PAN OF CHICKEN TENDERS

PAN OF CHICKEN TENDERS

$34.99

approx 20 CHICKEN TENDERS

PAN OF ONION RINGS

PAN OF ONION RINGS

$26.99

2 & 1/2 POUND OF ONION RINGS

PAN OF JOJO POTATOE FRIES

PAN OF JOJO POTATOE FRIES

$26.99

2 & 1/2 POUNDS OF JOJO POTATO FRIES

PAN OF CHEEZY FRIES

PAN OF CHEEZY FRIES

$28.99
PAN OF GREEK FETA FRIES

PAN OF GREEK FETA FRIES

$29.99
PAN OF GG POUTINE FRIES

PAN OF GG POUTINE FRIES

$36.99
PAN OF BAKLAVA

PAN OF BAKLAVA

$34.99

8 LARGE PIECES OF BAKLAVA BIG ENOUGH TO CUT IN 1/2

TRAY OF BAKLAVA

TRAY OF BAKLAVA

$69.99

24 LARGE PIECES OF BAKLAVA BIG ENOUGH TO BE CUT IN 1/2

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:36 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:36 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:36 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:36 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:36 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:36 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:36 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5690 Broadview Rd., Parma, OH 44134

Directions

Gallery
Gyro George image
Gyro George image
Gyro George image

Similar restaurants in your area

Prosperity Social Club
orange star4.4 • 866
1109 Starkweather Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Barrio Tremont
orange starNo Reviews
806 Literary Rd Tremont, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Boaz Fresh Lebanese - Ohio City
orange star4.6 • 741
2549 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
West Side Market Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1979 W 25 th A13 Cleveland, OH 44143
View restaurantnext
Rosa's Pizza
orange star4.7 • 635
8185 Avery Rd Broadview Heights, OH 44147
View restaurantnext
Le Petit Triangle Cafe
orange star4.4 • 787
1881 Fulton Rd Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Parma

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Parma
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston