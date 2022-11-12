Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gyro Grill - Maricopa

review star

No reviews yet

$$

20987 North John Wayne Parkway

Suite B102

Maricopa, AZ 85139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Wrap #1
Gyro Plate # 6
Chicken Shawerma Plate #7

Wraps

All Wraps come with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, with Sauce on Warm Pita
Gyro Wrap #1

Gyro Wrap #1

$7.50

Spiced & thinly sliced beef & Lamb with tomatoes ,lettuce, onions, and Tzatziki sauce, served on a warm Pita.

Chicken Shawerma Wrap #2

Chicken Shawerma Wrap #2

$7.50

Thinly sliced, marinated and broiled Chicken breast, served with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and Tzatziki sauce on a warm Pita.

Kefta Kabob Wrap #3

Kefta Kabob Wrap #3

$7.50

Spiced ground beef grilled to perfection, served with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and Tzatziki sauce served on a warm Pita.

Falafel Wrap #4

Falafel Wrap #4

$7.50

Lebanese style vegetarian wrap, made with chick peas, and special spices, served with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and tahini sauce, on a warm pita bread.

FRIES Combo

$4.50

HUMUS Combo

$4.50

SALAD Combo

$4.50

RICE Combo

$4.50

Combo Greak Fries

$4.50

Gyro Greek Fries #5

$7.50

Chicken Greek Fries#26

$7.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Tz

$0.50

Extra Feta

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Tahini

$0.50

Extra Pita

$1.00

Salads

Greek Salad with choice of protein
Greek Salad #20

Greek Salad #20

$8.95

Fresh romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, authentic Feta Cheese, dressed with vinaigrette. (Gluten Free)

Gyro Salad #21

Gyro Salad #21

$12.95

Greek Salad topped with thinly slices of Gyro Meat, and topped with Tzatziki Sauce.

Chicken Salad #22

Chicken Salad #22

$12.95

Greek Salad topped with thinly sliced Chicken Shawarma. (Gluten Free)

Plates

All Plates come with Greek Salad, Rice, selected meat and accompanies sauce, with Pita bread.
Gyro Plate # 6

Gyro Plate # 6

$12.95

Spiced & thinly sliced beef & Lamb served on Rice with side of Greek Salad, Tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Shawerma Plate #7

Chicken Shawerma Plate #7

$12.95

Thinly sliced, marinated and broiled Chicken breast, served on Rice, with side of Greek Salad, Tzatziki Sauce. (Gluten Free if without pita)

Falafel Plate #10

Falafel Plate #10

$9.95

Lebanese Style vegetarian plate, made with chick peas, and special spices.

Veggie Plate #12

Veggie Plate #12

$11.95

Hummus, Baba Ghanoosh, Dolmades, Falafel, & Tabbouleh, served with Pita bread

Mix Plate ( Gyro And Shawrma)

$14.95
Kefta Kabob Plate #8

Kefta Kabob Plate #8

$12.95

Spiced ground beef grilled to perfection, served over Rice, with side of Greek Salad, Tzatziki sauce. (Gluten Free If without Pita)

Chicken Cabob Plate #25

$12.95
Mix Grill Plate #11

Mix Grill Plate #11

$14.95

Combination of Chicken Kabob, Kefta Kabob, served with Rice, Salad and Tzatziki sauce. (Gluten Free if without Pita)

#9 Lamb Shank Plate

#9 Lamb Shank Plate

$16.95Out of stock
Family Plate #23

Family Plate #23

$42.00

All Appetizers & All Meats, served with Rice, Salad, and Pita Bread. (Serves 3-5 People)

#24 Hummus And Chicken

$9.95

Hummus And Gyro

$9.95

Extra Pita

$1.00

Extra Feta

$0.50

Appetizers & Side Orders

Hummus #13

Hummus #13

$5.50

Blended chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, garlic and lemon juice, served with Warm pita bread. (Gluten Free without pita)

Baba Ganoosh #14

Baba Ganoosh #14

$5.50

Blended eggplant, spices, garlic, olive oil and lemon juice, served with warm pita bread. (Gluten Free without pita)

Tabbouleh #15

Tabbouleh #15

$4.95

Blend of parsley, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, spices and lemon juice.

Dolmades #16

Dolmades #16

$5.50

Rice, parsley, dill, garlic, onions and lemon juice stuffed in grape vine leaves. (Gluten Free)

Fries #17

Fries #17

$4.00

Freshly fried French fried.

Greek Fries #18

Greek Fries #18

$4.50

French Fries, topped with Feta Cheese and Tzatziki sauce. (Gluten Free)

4 Pieces Falafel Side #19

4 Pieces Falafel Side #19

$4.50

4 Falafel pieces with Tahini sauce.

Side order Chicken

$5.50Out of stock

Side order Gyros

$5.50

Side Small Greek Salad

$3.00

Side Small Rice

$3.00

Extra Pita

$1.00

Kids Meal

Kids Meal comes with Fries and small drink
Hot Dog Meal

Hot Dog Meal

$6.95

Beef Hot Dog on a Bun, with small fries and small drink

Chicken Tenders Meal

Chicken Tenders Meal

$6.95

Three Chicken tenders with small fries and small drink

Baklava

Baklava

Baklava

$3.00Out of stock

A rich Greek and Middle Eastern pastry consisting of sheets of phyllo layered with chopped nuts, & butter, baked, and soaked in a honey or sugar syrup.

Fountain Drinks

Large Drink

Large Drink

$2.50
Small Drink

Small Drink

$2.00

Cans / Bottles

Coca Bottle

Coca Bottle

$2.25
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.00
Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$1.60
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.95
Bottles water

Bottles water

$1.95

Gartorade

$1.95

Gift Certificate

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$75 Gift Certificate

$75.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine

Website

Location

20987 North John Wayne Parkway, Suite B102, Maricopa, AZ 85139

Directions

Gallery
Gyro Grill image
Gyro Grill image
Gyro Grill image
Gyro Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Maricopa
orange starNo Reviews
21596 N John Wayne Parkway Maricopa, AZ 85239
View restaurantnext
Raceway Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
49237 W PAPAGO RD, Suite 007 MARICOPA, AZ 85139
View restaurantnext
Richie V's Chicago Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
4975 South Alma School Road Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
Bottle & Bean
orange starNo Reviews
2577 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 100 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
orange star4.6 • 1,182
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
CHoP Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
2625 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 1 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Maricopa
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston