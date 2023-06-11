Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gyro Xpress Boca

5030 Champion Boulevard G1B

Boca Raton, FL 33496

FOOD

Pita Wraps

Original beef/lamb or chicken, served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spicy feta and Greek dressing

Gyro Pita

$10.49

Original Beef/lamb or chicken, served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki and Greek dressing

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$10.49

Grilled marinated chicken breast skewer, served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Greek dressing.

Chicken Shawarma wrap

$9.99

Chicken Shawarma with garlic sauce and pickles wrapped in a Tortilla and toasted.

Ribeye Souvlaki Pita

$12.49

Grilled marinated ribeye skewer, served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, and Greek dressing.

Shrimp Souvlaki Pita

$11.49

Shrimp served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki and Greek dressing.

Falafel Pita

$9.99

Falafel served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki or hummus and Greek dressing.

Veggie Pita

$8.99

Grilled green peppers, onions, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes served in a pita with lettuce, tzatziki or hummus and Greek dressing.

Fresh Salmon Pita

$12.49

Grilled marinated salmon served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki and Greek dressing.

Spicy Gyro Pita

$11.49

Original Beef/lamb or chicken, served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, spicy feta and Greek dressing.

Platters

Gyro Platter

$13.99

Original Beef/lamb or chicken served with Greek salad and choice of side.

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$13.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast skewer served with Greek salad and choice of side.

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki and Greek dressing

Ribeye Souvlaki Platter

$15.49

Grilled marinated ribeye skewer with Greek salad and choice of side.

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

$14.49

Grilled marinated shrimp skewer served with Greek salad and choice of side.

Fresh Salmon Platter

$16.99

Grilled marinated salmon served with Greek salad and choice of side.

Falafel Platter

$12.49

Fried falafel served with Greek salad and choice of side.

Salads

Greek Salad

$6.99+

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, feta cheese and kalamata olives served with Greek dressing.

Village Salad

$6.99+

Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, oregano served with Greek dressing.

Pecan Salad

$6.99+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, dried cranberries, feta cheese and served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and served with Caesar dressing.

Greek Specials

Greek Lemon Oregano 1/4 Chicken

$12.49

Baked marinated ¼ chicken served with Greek salad and choice of side.

Lamb Chops

$24.99

Grilled marinated baby lamb chops served with Greek salad and choice of side.

Spinach Pie

$10.99

Spinach pie served with Greek salad and choice of side.

Philly Sandwiches

Steak Philly

$10.49

Cheese, onions, peppers, and mushrooms.

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Cheese, onions, peppers, and mushrooms.

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Beef burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a toasted bun.

Greek Burger

$8.99

Beef burger with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki served on a toasted bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken breast with tomato, tzatziki, lettuce, onion and spicy feta

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

3 Chicken tenders served with French fries

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.79

Rice w/ veggies

$2.99

Tzatziki with pita

$4.79

Hummus with pita

$4.79

Spicy Feta Fries

$4.99

Dolmades

$4.79

Spicy Feta with pita

$4.79

Lemon Potatos

$4.79

Grilled Veggies

$4.79

Desserts

Kourabiedes

$3.25

Baklava

$4.25

Extras

Extra Gyro beef/lamb

$5.99

Extra Chicken Gyro

$5.99

Extra Chicken Souvlaki

$5.99

Extra Ribeye Souvlaki

$6.99

Extra Shrimp Souvlaki

$6.99

Extra Salmon

$7.99

Extra Falafel

$5.49

Extra Spinach Pie

$6.99

Pita

$1.00

Tzatziki Cup

$0.75

Greek Dressing Cup

$0.75

Any Dressing Cup

$0.75

Feta Cheese Cup

$0.75

Hummus Cup

$0.75

Greek Fries

$4.99

Extra Chicken Shawarma

$5.49

Soups

Daily homemade fresh soups

Avgolemono

$4.99

Lentil Soup

$4.99

Catering

Catering

$99.99

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5030 Champion Boulevard G1B, Boca Raton, FL 33496

Directions

