Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gyro Xpress 5030 champion Blvd #G1b

review star

No reviews yet

5030 champion Blvd #G1b

Boca Raton, FL 33496

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Pita
Greek Salad
Chicken Souvlaki Pita

Pita Wraps

Gyro Pita

$9.49

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$9.49

Ribeye Souvlaki Pita

$11.49

Pork Souvlaki Pita

$9.49

Shrimp Souvlaki Pita

$11.49

Falafel Pita

$9.49

Veggie Pita

$8.49

Salmon Pita

$11.49

Platters

Gyro Platter

$12.99

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$12.99

Ribeye Souvlaki Platter

$14.99

Pork Souvlaki Platter

$12.99

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

$13.49

Salmon Platter

$14.99

Falafel Platter

$11.99

Salads

Greek Salad

$6.89+

Village Salad

$6.89+

Pecan Salad

$6.89+

Caesar Salad

$5.89+

Greek Specials

Lamb Chops

$21.99

Moussaka

$12.99

Greek Lemon Oregano 1/4 Chicken

$10.49

Spinach Pie

$10.49

Family Weekend Special - Call to order

$89.99

1/2 Tray of Meat or 10 Chicken Skewers 1/2 Tray of Sides 1/2 Tray of Greek Salad 10 Pitas 12oz Tzatziki 12oz Greek Dressing CALL TO ORDER

Philly Sandwiches

Steak Philly

$9.49

Chicken Philly

$9.49

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.49

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Greek Burger

$8.49

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

3 Chicken tenders served with French fries

Sides

French Fries

$3.79

Greek Fries

$4.59

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.59

Lemon Potatos

$4.59

Rice

$3.29

Tzatziki

$4.59

Hummus

$5.59

Spicy Feta Fries

$4.59

Dolmades

$4.59

Grilled Veggies

$4.29

Pita Bread

$1.99

Spicy Feta

$4.29

Desserts

Kourabiedes

$3.29

Baklava

$4.29

Extras

Extra Gyro beef/lamb

$4.99

Extra Chicken Gyro

$4.99

Extra Chicken Souvlaki

$4.99

Extra Pork Souvlaki

$4.99

Extra Ribeye Souvlaki

$5.99

Extra Shrimp Souvlaki

$5.99

Extra Salmon

$5.99

Extra Falafel

$4.99

Extra Spinach Pie

$5.99

Extra Mousaka

$8.00

Pita

$1.00

Tzatziki Cup

$0.75

Greek Dressing Cup

$0.75

Any Dressing Cup

$0.75

Feta Cheese Cup

$0.75

Hummus Cup

$0.75

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Pita Wraps

Gyro Pita

$9.49

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$8.49

Ribeye Souvlaki Pita

$10.49

Pork Souvlaki Pita

$8.49

Shrimp Souvlaki Pita

$9.99

Falafel Pita

$8.49

Veggie Pita

$7.99

Salmon Pita

$10.49

Salads

Greek Salad

$6.89+

Village Salad

$6.89+

Pecan Salad

$6.89+

Caesar Salad

$5.89+

Philly Sandwiches

Steak Philly

$8.49

Chicken Philly

$8.49

Platters

Gyro Platter

$11.99

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$11.99

Ribeye Souvlaki Platter

$13.99

Pork Souvlaki Platter

$11.99

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

$12.99

Salmon Platter

$13.99

Falafel Patter

$11.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.29

Cheeseburger

$7.49

Greek Burger

$7.99

Greek Corner

Lamb Chop Platter

$19.49

Moussaka Platter

$12.49

Greek Lemon Oregano Platter

$10.49

Spinach Pie Platter

$10.49

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.49

Greek Fries

$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Lemon Potatos

$4.29

Rice

$2.99

Tzatziki

$4.29

Hummus

$4.29

Spicy Feta Fries

$4.29

Dolmades

$4.29

Grilled Veggies

$3.99

Pita Bread

$1.29

Spicy Feta

$4.29

Extras

Extra Gyro beef/lamb

$4.99

Extra Chicken Gyro

$4.99

Extra Chicken Souvlaki

$4.99

Extra Pork Souvlaki

$4.99

Extra Ribeye Souvlaki

$5.99

Extra Shrimp Souvlaki

$5.99

Extra Salmon

$5.99

Extra Falafel

$4.99

Extra Spinach Pie

$5.99

Tzatziki Cup

$0.75

Greek Dressing Cup

$0.75

Any Dressing Cup

$0.75

Feta Cheese Cup

$0.75

Hummus Cup

$0.75

Pita

$1.00

Extra Mousaka

$8.00

Family Special

$89.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Desserts

Kourabiedes

$2.99

Baklava

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5030 champion Blvd #G1b, Boca Raton, FL 33496

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Press Gourmet Sandwiches - Boca Raton
orange star4.6 • 19
5030 Champion Blvd Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria - Polo Club
orange starNo Reviews
5030 champion blvd unit G1A Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Olive U - Boca East
orange starNo Reviews
5560 north military trail Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Prezzo Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
5560 N Military Trail #300 Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Roboli's Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
2901 Clint Moore Rd Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Sal's Italian Ristorante - Delray
orange star4.4 • 404
4801 Linton Blvd #12a Delray Beach, FL 33445
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boca Raton

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
431 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
293 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Raton
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston