Gyrolicious
362 Reviews
$$
24A Jericho Tpke
Jericho, NY 11753
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Lentil Soup
lentils and veggies slowly steeped in a homemade tomato-based broth
Avgolemono Soup
Wmade in the classic fashion, with fresh squeezed lemon juice, eggs, orzo and hand-cut chicken
Spinach Pie
spinach, leeks, scallions, and feta baked in filo
Loukaniko
grilled sweet sausage
Falafel
fried chick pea fritters served with tahini sauce
Grilled Octopus
marinated and grilled to perfection
Grape Leaves
stuffed with rice
Grilled Eggplant
Eggplant slices grilled then baked with Feta, served with Balsamic glaze and EVOO.
Zucchini Chips
Lightly fried zucchini chips served with garlic aoli.
Greek Pitza App
Grilled pita topped with marinara, feta & mozz, and our grilled veggies
Beet & Feta Salad
Dips
3 Dip Sampler
mix and match your favorites!
Baba Ghanoush
roasted eggplants with tahini & garlic
Taramasolata
caviar spread
Hummus Dip
pureed chick peas with tahini, garlic, and lemon
Tzatziki Dip
greek yogurt, cucumbers, dill & garlic
Spicy Feta Dip
fresh feta mixed with red peppers and a touch of heat
Sm Baba Ghanoush
Sm Hummus
Sm Spicy Feta
Sm Tahini
Sm Tzatziki
Sm Aoli
Sm BBQ
Sticks
Salads
Greek Salad
romaine/spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, feta, olives, grape leaf, pepperocini, red wine vinaigrette
Horiatiki Salad
tomatoes, cucumbers, red pepper, red onion, olives, slab feta, extra virgin olive oil and a hint of oregano
Romaine Salad
romaine, dill, scallions, feta, grape leaf, and lemon vinaigarette
Chick Pea Salad
romaine, chick peas, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, red wine vinaigrette
Arugula Salad
baby arugula, red onion, walnuts, cranberries, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, classic creamy caesar dressing
Pitas
Gyro Pita
served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce
Chicken Gyro Pita
served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce
Combo Gyro Pita
served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce
Grilled Chicken Pita
served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce
Chicken Souvlaki Pita
served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce
Lamb Souvlaki Pita
served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce
Pork Souvlaki Pita
served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce
Shrimp Souvlaki Pita
served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce
Falafel Pita
served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tahini sauce
Chicken BLT Pita
grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Salmon Pita
Wraps
Greek Salad Wrap
romaine mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, balsamic glaze - add chicken (grilled or gyro) +$4, shrimp +$6
Balsamic Wrap
grilled chicken, veggies, balsamic glaze
Texas Wrap
grilled chicken, american cheese, bacon & bbq sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap
romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing
Shrimp Romaine Wrap
romaine, grilled shrimp, feta cheese, dill, scallions, lemon mayonnaise
Spicy Chicken & Feta Quesadilla
Chicken gyro with feta, mozzarella, and hot red pepper, Served with Spicy Mayo.
Burgers
Hamburger
a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun
Cheeseburger
a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun, with a choice of american or feta cheese
Bacon Burger
a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun, with bacon
Bacon Cheese Burger
a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun, with bacon and a choice of american or feta cheese
Turkey Burger
ground turkey grilled to order, served on a warm bun
Hamburger Platter
a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun, with greek salad and choice of french fries, lemon potatoes or rice
Cheeseburger Platter
a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun, with greek salad and choice of french fries, lemon potatoes or rice
Bacon Burger Platter
a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun with greek salad and choice of french fries, lemon potatoes or rice
Bacon Cheese Burger Platter
a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun, with greek salad and choice of french fries, lemon potatoes or rice
Turkey Burger Platter
ground turkey grilled to order, served on a warm bun, with greek salad and choice of french fries, lemon potatoes or rice
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter
Entrees
Gyro Platter
served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables
Chicken Gyro Platter
served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables
Combo Gyro Platter
served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables
Chicken Souvlaki Platter
served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables
Lamb Souvlaki Platter
served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables
Pork Souvlaki Platter
served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables
Shrimp Souvlaki Platter
served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables
Octopus Platter
served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables
Grilled Salmon Platter
served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables
Vegetarian Platter
Seasoned grilled veggies, served with Greek salad, choice of side, falafel, hummus and tahini.
Grilled Chicken Platter
served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables
Lamb Chops Platter
served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables
Spinach Pie Platter
served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables
Falafel Platter
served with Tahini Dressing served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables
Moussaka Platter
served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables
Pastichio Platter
served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables
Mixed Grill for Two
An assortment of grilled meats and includes a small greek salad, a choice of 2 dips, and a side
Mixed Grill for Four
An assortment of grilled meats and includes a large greek salad, a choice of 3 dips and 2 sides
Sides
1pc Feta
3pc Falafel
French Fries
Greek Fries
Grilled Vegetables
Lemon Potatoes
Pita
Rice
Side Chicken Gyro
Side Crumbled Feta
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Salmon
Side Gyro
Side Hot Sauce
Sm Greek Salad
Sm Caesar Salad
Sm Arugula Salad
WW Pita
Kids Menu
Drinks Orders
Fountain Soda
Pellegrino Small
Pellegrino Large
Bottled Water
Specialty Tea
Frappe
Tea
Coffee
Milk
MinuteMaid Juice
Panna small
Poland Spring
Snapple
Soda Can
2 Liter Bottle
Canned soda
Cranberry Juice Glass
Orange Juice
Greek Coffee
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
We are a take-out Gyro spot, as well as a sit-down restaurant. All food is prepared to order. Ask us about Catering your next event!
24A Jericho Tpke, Jericho, NY 11753