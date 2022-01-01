Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean
Caterers

Gyrolicious

362 Reviews

$$

24A Jericho Tpke

Jericho, NY 11753

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Gyro Pita
Spinach Pie

Appetizers

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$7.00

lentils and veggies slowly steeped in a homemade tomato-based broth

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$7.00

Wmade in the classic fashion, with fresh squeezed lemon juice, eggs, orzo and hand-cut chicken

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$11.00

spinach, leeks, scallions, and feta baked in filo

Loukaniko

Loukaniko

$9.00

grilled sweet sausage

Falafel

Falafel

$9.00

fried chick pea fritters served with tahini sauce

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

marinated and grilled to perfection

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$8.00

stuffed with rice

Grilled Eggplant

Grilled Eggplant

$11.00

Eggplant slices grilled then baked with Feta, served with Balsamic glaze and EVOO.

Zucchini Chips

Zucchini Chips

$10.00

Lightly fried zucchini chips served with garlic aoli.

Greek Pitza App

Greek Pitza App

$10.00

Grilled pita topped with marinara, feta & mozz, and our grilled veggies

Beet & Feta Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Dips

3 Dip Sampler

3 Dip Sampler

$18.00

mix and match your favorites!

Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$7.00

roasted eggplants with tahini & garlic

Taramasolata

Taramasolata

$9.00

caviar spread

Hummus Dip

Hummus Dip

$7.00

pureed chick peas with tahini, garlic, and lemon

Tzatziki Dip

Tzatziki Dip

$8.00

greek yogurt, cucumbers, dill & garlic

Spicy Feta Dip

Spicy Feta Dip

$8.00

fresh feta mixed with red peppers and a touch of heat

Sm Baba Ghanoush

$1.00

Sm Hummus

$1.00

Sm Spicy Feta

$1.00

Sm Tahini

$1.00

Sm Tzatziki

$1.00

Sm Aoli

$1.00

Sm BBQ

$0.50

Sticks

Tender pieces of meat marinated and grilled to perfection. Served with Pita & Tzatziki
Chicken Sticks

Chicken Sticks

$12.00
Pork Sticks

Pork Sticks

$12.00
Lamb Sticks

Lamb Sticks

$15.00
Shrimp Sticks

Shrimp Sticks

$16.00

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

romaine/spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, feta, olives, grape leaf, pepperocini, red wine vinaigrette

Horiatiki Salad

Horiatiki Salad

$16.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, red pepper, red onion, olives, slab feta, extra virgin olive oil and a hint of oregano

Romaine Salad

Romaine Salad

$14.00

romaine, dill, scallions, feta, grape leaf, and lemon vinaigarette

Chick Pea Salad

Chick Pea Salad

$14.00

romaine, chick peas, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, red wine vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$15.00

baby arugula, red onion, walnuts, cranberries, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, classic creamy caesar dressing

Pitas

served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce
Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$14.00

served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyro Pita

Chicken Gyro Pita

$14.00

served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce

Combo Gyro Pita

$14.00

served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce

Grilled Chicken Pita

$14.00

served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$14.00

served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce

Lamb Souvlaki Pita

$17.00

served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce

Pork Souvlaki Pita

Pork Souvlaki Pita

$14.00

served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce

Shrimp Souvlaki Pita

Shrimp Souvlaki Pita

$17.00

served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$14.00

served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tahini sauce

Chicken BLT Pita

Chicken BLT Pita

$14.00

grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Salmon Pita

$22.00

Wraps

Greek Salad Wrap

Greek Salad Wrap

$12.00

romaine mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, balsamic glaze - add chicken (grilled or gyro) +$4, shrimp +$6

Balsamic Wrap

Balsamic Wrap

$13.00

grilled chicken, veggies, balsamic glaze

Texas Wrap

Texas Wrap

$13.00

grilled chicken, american cheese, bacon & bbq sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Shrimp Romaine Wrap

Shrimp Romaine Wrap

$16.00

romaine, grilled shrimp, feta cheese, dill, scallions, lemon mayonnaise

Spicy Chicken & Feta Quesadilla

Spicy Chicken & Feta Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken gyro with feta, mozzarella, and hot red pepper, Served with Spicy Mayo.

Burgers

Hamburger

$13.00

a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun

Cheeseburger

$14.00

a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun, with a choice of american or feta cheese

Bacon Burger

$15.00

a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun, with bacon

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun, with bacon and a choice of american or feta cheese

Turkey Burger

$10.00

ground turkey grilled to order, served on a warm bun

Hamburger Platter

$23.00

a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun, with greek salad and choice of french fries, lemon potatoes or rice

Cheeseburger Platter

$24.00

a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun, with greek salad and choice of french fries, lemon potatoes or rice

Bacon Burger Platter

$25.00

a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun with greek salad and choice of french fries, lemon potatoes or rice

Bacon Cheese Burger Platter

$26.00

a half pound of ground beef grilled to order, served on a warm bun, with greek salad and choice of french fries, lemon potatoes or rice

Turkey Burger Platter

$20.00

ground turkey grilled to order, served on a warm bun, with greek salad and choice of french fries, lemon potatoes or rice

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter

$20.00Out of stock

Entrees

Each platter comes with the choice of a main, a choice of side dish, a small Greek salad, tzatziki sauce and pita bread.
Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$24.00

served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables

Chicken Gyro Platter

Chicken Gyro Platter

$24.00

served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables

Combo Gyro Platter

$24.00

served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$24.00

served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables

Lamb Souvlaki Platter

$30.00

served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables

Pork Souvlaki Platter

Pork Souvlaki Platter

$24.00

served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

$30.00

served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables

Octopus Platter

Octopus Platter

$39.00

served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables

Grilled Salmon Platter

Grilled Salmon Platter

$30.00

served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables

Vegetarian Platter

Vegetarian Platter

$22.00

Seasoned grilled veggies, served with Greek salad, choice of side, falafel, hummus and tahini.

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$23.00

served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables

Lamb Chops Platter

Lamb Chops Platter

$32.00

served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables

Spinach Pie Platter

Spinach Pie Platter

$24.00

served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables

Falafel Platter

$24.00

served with Tahini Dressing served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables

Moussaka Platter

Moussaka Platter

$25.00

served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables

Pastichio Platter

Pastichio Platter

$25.00Out of stock

served with a greek salad and a choice of french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad or grilled vegetables

Mixed Grill for Two

$60.00

An assortment of grilled meats and includes a small greek salad, a choice of 2 dips, and a side

Mixed Grill for Four

$95.00

An assortment of grilled meats and includes a large greek salad, a choice of 3 dips and 2 sides

Sides

1pc Feta

$6.00

3pc Falafel

$5.00

French Fries

$6.00
Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$7.00
Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$7.00
Lemon Potatoes

Lemon Potatoes

$6.00

Pita

$1.00
Rice

Rice

$6.00

Side Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Side Crumbled Feta

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$18.00
Side Gyro

Side Gyro

$9.00

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Sm Greek Salad

$8.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$8.00

Sm Arugula Salad

$9.00

WW Pita

$1.00

Desserts

Galaktobouriko

$5.00

Tartufo

$4.00

Greek Yogurt

$5.00
Baklava

Baklava

$5.00

Rice Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers n Fries

$12.00

Kids Greek Pizza

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

american cheese on grilled pita

Drinks Orders

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Pellegrino Small

$3.00

Pellegrino Large

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Specialty Tea

$3.00

Frappe

$5.00

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

MinuteMaid Juice

$2.50

Panna small

$4.00

Poland Spring

$2.00

Snapple

$2.50

Soda Can

$2.50

2 Liter Bottle

$3.75

Canned soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice Glass

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Greek Coffee

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a take-out Gyro spot, as well as a sit-down restaurant. All food is prepared to order. Ask us about Catering your next event!

Website

Location

24A Jericho Tpke, Jericho, NY 11753

Directions

Gallery
Gyrolicious image
BG pic
Gyrolicious image

Similar restaurants in your area

Greek Xpress - Plainview (437 S Oyster Bay Rd)
orange starNo Reviews
437 South Oyster Bay Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext
Sangria 71
orange starNo Reviews
71 Hillside Avenue Williston Park, NY 11596
View restaurantnext
Grill Mark
orange star4.3 • 708
1008 Willis Ave Albertson, NY 11507
View restaurantnext
Roast Sandwich House Mineola
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main Street Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
Avli the Little Greek Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2449 Jerusalem Ave North Bellmore, NY 11710
View restaurantnext
Ikedo Ramen
orange star4.8 • 556
983 Port Washington Blvd Port Washington, NY 11050
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jericho

16 Handles - Jericho
orange star4.5 • 783
22 Jericho Turnpike Jericho, NY 11753
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jericho
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Westbury
review star
No reviews yet
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Mineola
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Glen Head
review star
No reviews yet
Oyster Bay
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston