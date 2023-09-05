Gyro Power Prineville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1255 north east 3rd st , Prineville, OR 97754
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Prineville Tavern - 380 N Main Street
No Reviews
380 North Main Street Prineville, OR 97754
View restaurant
Big O Bagels - Redmond North - 2552 NW 7th Street
No Reviews
2552 Northwest 7th Street Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurant
Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street
No Reviews
424 Northwest 5th Street Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurant
Elements Public House - 1857 Northwest 6th Street
No Reviews
1857 Northwest 6th Street Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Prineville
More near Prineville