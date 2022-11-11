Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gyro Republic Fondren

review star

No reviews yet

7459 Southwest Fwy

Houston, TX 77074

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Over Rice
Combo Over Rice
Gyro Over Rice

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl comes with Salad.
Chicken Over Rice

Chicken Over Rice

$9.99+
Gyro Over Rice

Gyro Over Rice

$9.99+
Combo Over Rice

Combo Over Rice

$9.99+
Falafel Over Rice

Falafel Over Rice

$9.99+

Pita Sandwich

Chicken Pita Sandwich

Chicken Pita Sandwich

$8.99
Gyro Pita Sandwich

Gyro Pita Sandwich

$8.99
Combo Pita Sandwich

Combo Pita Sandwich

$8.99
Falafel Pita Sandwich

Falafel Pita Sandwich

$8.99

Gyrito

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$9.99
Gyro Burrito (Gyrito)

Gyro Burrito (Gyrito)

$9.99
Combo (Chicken + Gyro) Burrito

Combo (Chicken + Gyro) Burrito

$9.99
Falafel Burrito

Falafel Burrito

$9.99

Salad

Chicken Over Salad

Chicken Over Salad

$9.99+
Gyro Over Salad

Gyro Over Salad

$9.99+
Combo Over Salad

Combo Over Salad

$9.99+
Falafel Over Salad

Falafel Over Salad

$9.99+

Loaded Fries

Chicken Loaded Fries

Chicken Loaded Fries

$7.99
Gyro Loaded Fries

Gyro Loaded Fries

$7.99
Combo Loaded Fries

Combo Loaded Fries

$7.99
Falafel Loaded Fries

Falafel Loaded Fries

$7.99

Sides

Hummus

Hummus

$4.49
Fries

Fries

$3.99
Falafel (4 pieces)

Falafel (4 pieces)

$3.99
Cookie

Cookie

$1.99
Baklava

Baklava

$3.99

Extras

Extra Chicken

Extra Chicken

$3.99
Extra Gyro

Extra Gyro

$3.99
Extra Falafel (4 pieces)

Extra Falafel (4 pieces)

$3.99
Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$0.99
Extra Rice

Extra Rice

$2.99
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.99
Canned Drink

Canned Drink

$1.69
Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$2.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.69

Kids Meal

Chicken and Rice Kids Meal

Chicken and Rice Kids Meal

$5.99

Chicken and rice with your choice of sauce

Gyro and Rice Kids Meal

Gyro and Rice Kids Meal

$5.99

Gyro meat and rice with your choice of sauce

Falafel and Rice Kids Meal

Falafel and Rice Kids Meal

$5.99

Falafel and rice with your choice of sauce

Catering Menu

Group Pack (10 - 12 People)

Group Pack (10 - 12 People)

$90.00

Serves 10-12 People. Group Pack : 1 Half Tray of Protein, Salad and Rice each.

Deluxe Group Pack (10 - 12 People)

Deluxe Group Pack (10 - 12 People)

$115.00

Serves 10-12 People. Deluxe Group Pack : 1 Half Tray of Protein, Salad and Rice each. Deluxe includes all Toppings at no extra cost except Feta Cheese for Half Price.

Big Group Pack (20 - 22 People)

Big Group Pack (20 - 22 People)

$170.00

Serves 20-22 People. Group Pack : 1 Full Tray of Protein, Salad and Rice each.

Deluxe Big Group Pack (20 - 22 People)

Deluxe Big Group Pack (20 - 22 People)

$195.00

Serves 20-22 People. Deluxe Group Pack : 1 Full Tray of Protein, Salad and Rice each. Deluxe includes all Toppings at no extra cost except Feta Cheese for Half Price.

A La Carte Trays

A La Carte Trays

A La Carte Trays : These are individual trays with different size options. Half Trays are good for 10 - 12 People. Full Trays are good for 20-22 People.

Sandwich Tray

Sandwich Tray

$95.00

Maximum Selection of 12 Sandwiches. Please mention how many of each Sandwich in special instructions. (Example: Chicken 4, Gyro 4, Combo 2, Falafel 2)

App Order Notes

App Comments

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7459 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Gyro Republic image

Similar restaurants in your area

Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown - Spanky's Sharpstown
orange star4.5 • 1,454
7118 Bellaire Blvd Houston, TX 77074
View restaurantnext
Bubble Boba
orange starNo Reviews
8070 S GESSNER RD Houston, TX 77036
View restaurantnext
Tortilleria La Real #6 - FONDREN
orange starNo Reviews
5710 Fondren Rd Suite C Houston, TX 77036
View restaurantnext
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro - Bakehouse
orange starNo Reviews
8728 Westpark Dr Houston, TX 77063
View restaurantnext
Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal - Bellaire - 9114 Bellaire Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
9114 Bellaire Boulevard Houston, TX 77036
View restaurantnext
Migo Saigon Food Street
orange starNo Reviews
9393 Bellaire Blvd ste H Houston, TX 77036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston