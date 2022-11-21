Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gyro Republic Richmond

review star

No reviews yet

4808 Water View Town Center Dr

Richmond, TX 77407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Over Rice
Combo Over Rice
Gyro Over Rice

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl comes with Salad.
Chicken Over Rice

Chicken Over Rice

$9.99+
Gyro Over Rice

Gyro Over Rice

$9.99+
Combo Over Rice

Combo Over Rice

$9.99+
Falafel Over Rice

Falafel Over Rice

$9.99+

Pita Sandwich

Chicken Pita Sandwich

Chicken Pita Sandwich

$8.99
Gyro Pita Sandwich

Gyro Pita Sandwich

$8.99
Combo Pita Sandwich

Combo Pita Sandwich

$8.99
Falafel Pita Sandwich

Falafel Pita Sandwich

$8.99

Gyrito

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$9.99
Gyro Burrito (Gyrito)

Gyro Burrito (Gyrito)

$9.99
Combo (Chicken + Gyro) Burrito

Combo (Chicken + Gyro) Burrito

$9.99
Falafel Burrito

Falafel Burrito

$9.99

Salad

Chicken Over Salad

Chicken Over Salad

$9.99+
Gyro Over Salad

Gyro Over Salad

$9.99+
Combo Over Salad

Combo Over Salad

$9.99+
Falafel Over Salad

Falafel Over Salad

$9.99+

Loaded Fries

Chicken Loaded Fries

Chicken Loaded Fries

$7.99
Gyro Loaded Fries

Gyro Loaded Fries

$7.99
Combo Loaded Fries

Combo Loaded Fries

$7.99
Falafel Loaded Fries

Falafel Loaded Fries

$7.99

Sides

Hummus

Hummus

$4.49
Fries

Fries

$3.99
Falafel (4 pieces)

Falafel (4 pieces)

$3.99
Cookie

Cookie

$1.99
Baklava

Baklava

$3.99

Extras

Extra Chicken

Extra Chicken

$3.99
Extra Gyro

Extra Gyro

$3.99
Extra Falafel (4 pieces)

Extra Falafel (4 pieces)

$3.99
Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$0.99
Extra Rice

Extra Rice

$2.99
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.99
Canned Drink

Canned Drink

$1.49
Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$2.69
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.69

Kids Meal

Chicken and Rice Kids Meal

Chicken and Rice Kids Meal

$5.99

Chicken and rice with your choice of sauce

Gyro and Rice Kids Meal

Gyro and Rice Kids Meal

$5.99

Gyro meat and rice with your choice of sauce

Falafel and Rice Kids Meal

Falafel and Rice Kids Meal

$5.99

Falafel and rice with your choice of sauce

Catering Menu

Group Pack (10 - 12 People)

Group Pack (10 - 12 People)

$100.00

Serves 10-12 People. Group Pack : 1 Half Tray of Protein, Salad and Rice each.

Deluxe Group Pack (10 - 12 People)

Deluxe Group Pack (10 - 12 People)

$125.00

Serves 10-12 People. Deluxe Group Pack : 1 Half Tray of Protein, Salad and Rice each. Deluxe includes all Toppings at no extra cost except Feta Cheese for Half Price.

Big Group Pack (20 - 22 People)

Big Group Pack (20 - 22 People)

$175.00

Serves 20-22 People. Group Pack : 1 Full Tray of Protein, Salad and Rice each.

Deluxe Big Group Pack (20 - 22 People)

Deluxe Big Group Pack (20 - 22 People)

$200.00

Serves 20-22 People. Deluxe Group Pack : 1 Full Tray of Protein, Salad and Rice each. Deluxe includes all Toppings at no extra cost except Feta Cheese for Half Price.

A La Carte Trays

A La Carte Trays

A La Carte Trays : These are individual trays with different size options. Half Trays are good for 10 - 12 People. Full Trays are good for 20-22 People.

Sandwich Trays

Sandwich Trays

$95.00

Maximum Selection of 12 Sandwiches. Please mention how many of each Sandwich in special instructions. (Example: Chicken 4, Gyro 4, Combo 2, Falafel 2)

App Order Notes

App Comments

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4808 Water View Town Center Dr, Richmond, TX 77407

Directions

Gallery
Gyro Republic image
Gyro Republic image

