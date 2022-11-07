Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gyro Republic Sugar Land

1,284 Reviews

$

19920 Southwest Fwy

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Over Rice
Combo Over Rice
Gyro Pita Sandwich

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl comes with Salad.
Chicken Over Rice

$9.99+
Gyro Over Rice

$9.99+
Combo Over Rice

$9.99+
Falafel Over Rice

$9.99+

Pita Sandwich

Chicken Pita Sandwich

$8.99
Gyro Pita Sandwich

$8.99
Combo Pita Sandwich

$8.99
Falafel Pita Sandwich

$8.99

Gyrito

Chicken Burrito

$9.99
Gyro Burrito (Gyrito)

$9.99
Combo (Chicken + Gyro) Burrito

$9.99
Falafel Burrito

$9.99

Salad

Chicken Over Salad

$9.99+
Gyro Over Salad

$9.99+
Combo Over Salad

$9.99+
Falafel Over Salad

$9.99+

Loaded Fries

Chicken Loaded Fries

$7.99
Gyro Loaded Fries

$7.99
Combo Loaded Fries

$7.99
Falafel Loaded Fries

$7.99

Sides

Hummus

$4.49
Fries

$3.99
Falafel (4 pieces)

$3.99
Cookie

$1.99
Baklava

$3.99

Extras

Extra Chicken

$3.99
Extra Gyro

$3.99
Extra Falafel (4 pieces)

$2.99
Extra Pita

$0.99
Extra Rice

$2.99
Extra Sauce

$0.25

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99
Canned Drink

$1.49
Bottled Drink

$2.69
Bottled Water

$1.69

Kids Meal

Chicken and Rice Kids Meal

$5.99

Chicken and rice with your choice of sauce

Gyro and Rice Kids Meal

$5.99

Gyro meat and rice with your choice of sauce

Falafel and Rice Kids Meal

$5.99

Falafel and Rice with your choice of sauce

Catering Menu

Group Pack (10 - 12 People)

$90.00

Serves 10-12 People. Group Pack : 1 Half Tray of Protein, Salad and Rice each.

Deluxe Group Pack (10 - 12 People)

$115.00

Serves 10-12 People. Deluxe Group Pack : 1 Half Tray of Protein, Salad and Rice each. Deluxe includes all Toppings at no extra cost except Feta Cheese for Half Price.

Big Group Pack (20 - 22 People)

$170.00

Serves 20-22 People. Group Pack : 1 Full Tray of Protein, Salad and Rice each.

Deluxe Big Group Pack (20 - 22 People)

$195.00

Serves 20-22 People. Deluxe Group Pack : 1 Full Tray of Protein, Salad and Rice each. Deluxe includes all Toppings at no extra cost except Feta Cheese for Half Price.

A La Carte Trays

A La Carte Trays : These are individual trays with different size options. Half Trays are good for 10 - 12 People. Full Trays are good for 20-22 People.

Sandwich Tray

$95.00

Maximum Selection of 12 Sandwiches. Please mention how many of each Sandwich in special instructions. (Example: Chicken 4, Gyro 4, Combo 2, Falafel 2)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Location

19920 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Directions

