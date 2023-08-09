PB's Street Food 610 east Grover st
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delicious and Authentic Street Food!
Location
610 East Grover Street, Shelby, NC 28150
Gallery
