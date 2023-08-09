Entrees/Combos

Arroz Con Pollo (ACP)

$10.00

Sliced grilled chicken served on a bed of seasoned rice. Topped with our homemade queso (cheese dip).

Birria Tacos

$10.00

Four corn tortillas stuffed with shredded Beef, Cheese, Onions, and guacamole. Served with Consommé dip.

California Burrito

$10.00

Your choice of a protein grilled with green and red bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms. All wrapped in a 12” Flour tortilla along with beans, cheese, corn, rice, Pico de Gallo and guacamole.

Chimichanga

$10.00

A burrito stuffed with chopped beef and fried to golden perfection. Topped with queso(cheese dip) and served with a bed of seasoned rice.

Fajitas

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Crispy French Fries loaded with Beans, Ground Beef, Cheese, Lettuce and Sour Cream. (Upon request: Pico de Gallo, A pickled jalapeno.)

Loaded Nachos (Supreme)

$10.00

Freshly fried Tortilla Chips topped with Ground Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour cream, and Tomatoes.

Loaded Quesadilla

$10.00

A quesadilla filled with your choice of a protein, along with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole.

Tacos Supreme

$10.00

Four Tacos filled with a Protein of your choice along with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Sour Cream.

Gyro and Fries

$10.00

Pita Bread filled with sliced Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and our homemade Tzatziki Sauce. Served With crispy French Fries.

Steak and Cheese Burrito

$10.00

Rolled Burrito filled with grilled Steak and Onions, topped with Queso (Cheese Dip) and served with Rice.

Appetizers/Sides

Mexican Street Corn

$4.00

Locally grown Corn on the cob covered in a Tangy Mayonnaise base and topped with grated Cotija Cheese and Tajin Seasoning.

Chips and Queso (Cheese Dip)

$4.00

Chips and Guacamole

$5.00

Side of Fries

$5.00