Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
Special
Mains
- gyrosa Wrap Box$17.85
The legendary Greek wrap meal. Your choice of deliciously marinated protein wrapped with tomatoes, onions, feta, fries & tzatziki. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
- gyrosa Meal Box$16.85
The gyrosa meal box is a combination of your choice of deliciously marinated protein served with 2 yummy sides, a grilled pita and tzatziki.
- Salad & Protein$13.85
Your choice of deliciously marinated protein served with a fresh cut salad.
- Salad & Grilled Pita$10.85
Your choice of a fresh cut salad served with a grilled pita and tzatziki.
- Calamari Box$18.25
Lightly battered, crispy, tender, calamari with red onions, tzatziki and served with your choice of 2 sides.
- gyrosa Loaded Box$12.50
Choose the base, fries or rice. Then your choice of protein, smothered in feta, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki.
- Shareable gyrosa Loaded Box$23.50
A shareable portion. Choose the base, fries or rice. Then your choice of protein, smothered in feta, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.
- Kids Box$9.85
Your choice of protein, pita, rice & a juice box.
Individual Items
- Wrap Only$11.00
Your choice of deliciously marinated protein wrapped with tomatoes, onions, feta, fries & tzatziki.
- Calamari$11.85
Lightly battered, crispy, tender, calamari with red onions and tzatziki.
- Sharable Calamari$22.50
A shareable size of lightly battered, crispy, tender, calamari with red onions and tzatziki.
- Village Style Greek Salad$12.25
Fresh cut tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions and a wedge of feta tossed in a light greek dressing.
This and That
- Grilled Pita & Tzatziki or Hummus$4.25
Grilled Pita served with Tzatziki or Hummus
- gyrosa Fries$5.50
Greek spiced fries served with tzatziki
- Feta Fries$7.50
Greek spiced fries covered in crumbled feta and served with tzatziki
- Rice Pilaf$4.25
House made Greek style rice
- Falafel$5.50
Fresh made ground and spiced chickpea balls. Delicious plant based goodness
- Shareable Pita & Tzatziki or Hummus$7.75
A shareable size of grilled pita served with tzatziki or hummus
- Shareable Gyrosa Fries$9.50
A shareable size of Greek spiced fries served with tzatziki
- Shareable Feta Fries$12.50
A shareable size of Greek spiced fries covered in crumbled feta and served with tzatziki
- Shareable Rice Pilaf$7.75
A shareable size of house made Greek style rice
- Shareable Falafel$9.50
A shareable size of fresh made ground and spiced chickpea balls. Delicious plant based goodness
- Chicken Gyro$6.25
Hand stacked marinated cuts of locally sourced chicken. Slowly cooked to perfection and sliced off of a vertical rotisserie.
- Beef Gyro$6.25
Hand stacked marinated cuts of Alberta beef. Slowly cooked to perfection and sliced off of a vertical rotisserie
- Chicken Souvlaki$6.25
A skewer of deliciously marinated cuts of locally sourced chicken, grilled to perfection.
- Shrimp Souvlaki$6.25
A skewer of Greek spiced shrimp, grilled to perfection.
- Shareable Protein Platter$23.00
A delicious combination that lets you try all of the proteins we have to offer. Beef gyro, chicken gyro, chicken souvlaki and shrimp souvlaki.
- Side Greek Salad$7.85
Fresh cut tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions and crumbled feta tossed in a light olive oil greek dressing.
- Shareable Greek Salad$22.50
A shareable size, for 2-4. Fresh cut tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions and crumbled feta tossed in a light olive oil greek dressing.
- Side Baby Kale Caesar Salad$6.50
Fresh baby kale greens tossed in a creamy caesar dressing and topped with grated mizithra cheese,
- Shareable Baby Kale Caesar Salad$16.50
A shareable size, for 2-4. Fresh baby kale greens tossed in a creamy caesar dressing and topped with grated mizithra cheese,
Sweets and Treats
Beverages
- Green Cola Lemon$3.50
Imported Greek cola. A unique cola of the highest quality for those who enjoy a modern way of life, avoiding soft drinks that contain sugar, but still demand a delicious cola taste. Sweetened with stevia. 330ml Can
- Green Cola Orange$3.50
Imported Greek cola. A unique cola of the highest quality for those who enjoy a modern way of life, avoiding soft drinks that contain sugar, but still demand a delicious cola taste. Sweetened with stevia. 330ml Can
- Sapsucker The Lime One$3.50
The Lime One. Sapsucker is sparkling water, naturally sweetened with organic Canadian maple sap. 355ml
- Sapsucker The Peach One$3.50
The Peach One. Sapsucker is sparkling water, naturally sweetened with organic Canadian maple sap. 355ml
- Red Bull$3.50
Red Bull energy drink 250ml
- Red Bull - Sugarfree$3.50
Red Bull energy drink - sugarfree 250ml
- Aquafina Bottled Water$2.50
- Pepsi$2.50
Pepsi 355ml Can
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
Diet Pepsi 355ml Can
- Brisk Iced Tea$2.50
Brisk Iced Tea 355ml Can
- Mug Root Beer$2.50
Mug Root Beer 355ml Can
- Bubly Lime$2.50
Bubly Lime 355ml can
- Bubly Orange$2.50
Bubly Orange 355ml can
- Apple Juice Box$1.50
- Orange Juice Box$1.50
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Gyrosa is Victoria's newest fresh Greek food concept. Come experience the essence of Greece, served fresh and modern.
102 - 1517 Admirals Road, Victoria, CN V9A 2P8