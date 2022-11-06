The Gyro Spot - Salem Salem
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Classic Greek gyros served fresh, fast, and always with a smile.
Location
128 Washington Street, Salem, MA 01970
