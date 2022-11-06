Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Gyro Spot - Salem Salem

review star

No reviews yet

128 Washington Street

Salem, MA 01970

Order Again

Popular Items

Lamb & Beef Gyro
Build Your Own
Classic Fries

Gyros

Pork Gyro

Pork Gyro

$10.95

Rotisserie pork, tzatziki sauce, onions, tomatoes, parsley and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita.

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$10.95Out of stock

Rotisserie chicken with our signature “G-Sauce”, onions, tomatoes, parsley and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita

Chicken & Pork Gyro

Chicken & Pork Gyro

$10.95Out of stock

Rotisserie pork & chicken, tzatziki sauce, onions, tomatoes, parsley and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita.

Lamb & Beef Gyro

Lamb & Beef Gyro

$11.95

Rotisserie lamb & beef, tzatziki sauce, onions, tomatoes, parsley and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita.

Zeus Gyro

Zeus Gyro

$11.95Out of stock

All of the meats! Tzatziki, “G-Sauce”, tomatoes, onions and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita.

Falafel Gyro

$9.95

We stuff our pita with falafel, hummus, lettuce, cabbage, tomato, cucumbers, tahini and pickles

Gyro Burrito

$11.95

Flour wrap, your choice of meat, mixed greens, tomato, onions tzatziki and G-Sauce

Salads

Greek Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives. Served with your choice of dressing and flat bread.

Garden Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, bell pepper and carrots. Served with your choice of dressing and flat bread.

The Aphrodite

The Aphrodite

$11.95

Vine ripened tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives and oregano. With your choice of dressing.

The Athena

$9.95Out of stock

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, craisins and crushed walnuts

The Kabob

$14.95

Our delicious Greek salad topped with grilled marinated chicken

Soup

Fakes

$4.95Out of stock

[fah-kess]Vegan lentil soup served with grilled pita wedges

Avgolemono

$4.95Out of stock

Lemon chicken soup

Gyro Bowl

Choose a base and a protein

Build Your Own

$10.95

Choose your starch and top it with your protein of choice! Tzatziki, "G-Sauce", onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and parsley complete the bowl

Fries

Feta Fries

$5.95

Hand-cut fries topped with crumbled feta cheese and oregano

Tzatziki Fries

Tzatziki Fries

$5.95

Hand-cut fries topped with tzatziki sauce and parsley

Classic Fries

Classic Fries

$4.50

Hand-cut fries sprinkled with oregano and sea salt

Spreads

Tzatziki Spread

$5.69

[dza-dzee-kee]Greek yogurt blended with cucumber, garlic and fresh herbs

Melitzanosalata Spread

$5.69Out of stock

[mel-its-zan-no-sal-ah-ta] Roasted eggplant spread

Kopanisti Spread

Kopanisti Spread

$5.69Out of stock

[koh-pah-nee-stee]Spicy feta Spread

Trio Spread

$9.95

Choose any three of our delicious spreads. Comes with pita wedges.

Garlic Feta Spread

$5.69Out of stock

Hummus Spread

$5.69

Desserts

Baklava

$6.95Out of stock

[bah-klah-vah]Honey & walnuts layered in phyllo dough

Loukoumades

$6.50Out of stock

Additional Treats

Dolmades

$6.50

[dohl-mah-thess] Grape leaves stuffed with white rice and spices

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$7.50Out of stock

Spinach wrapped in warm phyllo dough

Beverages

Cherry Coke

$3.99

Coca Cola

$3.99

DIET Coke

$3.99

Coke ZERO

$3.99Out of stock

DIET Dr Pepper

$3.99Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Ginger Ale ZERO SUGAR

$3.99Out of stock

Orange Soda

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Sprite ZERO SUGAR

$3.99Out of stock

Honest Half & Half

$3.99Out of stock

Gold Peak Peach

$3.99

Gold Peak Unsweetened

$3.99

Gold Peak Rasberry

$3.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.99

AHA

$2.50

Dasani

$3.99

Smart Water

$3.99

Vitamin Water xxx

$3.99

Vitamin Water power-c

$3.99Out of stock

Vitamin Water lemonade

$3.99

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$3.99Out of stock

Body Armor Peach Mango

$3.99

Dunkin Donuts Coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Dunkin Donuts Coffee Mocha

$3.50Out of stock

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Monster Energy

$3.99

Monster Zero Sugar

$3.99Out of stock

Monster Zero Ultra

$3.99Out of stock

Sides

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

G-Sauce (side)

$0.50

The traditional spicy mayonnaise found on the streets of Athens.

Chicken (Side)

$4.95Out of stock

Pork (Side)

$4.95

Lamb/Beef (Side)

$4.95Out of stock

Side Of Rice

$3.00

Olives (Side)

$1.50

Crumbled Feta (side)

$1.50

Greek Dressing (side)

$0.50

Pita Bread

$1.00

Wheat Pita

$1.50Out of stock

Ranch

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Ketchup

Honey

$1.25

Franks Red Hot Sauce

$0.50
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Classic Greek gyros served fresh, fast, and always with a smile.

Location

128 Washington Street, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

