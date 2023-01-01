A map showing the location of Gyusan Japanese BBQView gallery

Gyusan Japanese BBQ

No reviews yet

4300 Wilson Blvd

suite 150

Arlington, VA 22203

Main menu

Yakiniku

Japanese Waygu Ribeye 6oz

$75.00

Japanese Waygu Striploin Sukiyaki Style 3oz

$45.00

Japanese Waygu Kalbi (Short Rib)

$36.00

US Wagyu Thick Cut Tongue 3oz

$18.00

Premium Kalbi (Short Rib)

$20.00

Bone In Kalbi (Bone In Short Rib)

$24.00

Premium Loin 3oz

$17.00

Premium Harami (Outside Skirt)

$18.00

Thin Slice Tongue

$12.00

Spicy Tongue (with Spicy Leek)

$13.00

Kalbi (Short Rib)

$11.00

Rib Finger

$10.00

Harami (Outside Skirt

$12.00

Brisket

$9.00

Top Blade

$10.00

Large Intestine

$9.00

Mino (Tripe/First Stomach)

$11.00

Filet Mignon

$12.00

Pork/Poultry

KuroButa Pork Belly

$8.00

Totoro (Pork Jowl)

$10.00

Kurobuta Sausage

$7.00

Chicken Thigh

$8.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Duck Breast

$11.00

Seafood/Vegetable

Shrimp

$11.00

Garic Butter Baby Scallop

$10.00

Assorted Vegetable

$7.00

Cheese Butter Corn

$6.00

King Oyster Mushroom

$7.00

Sushi Classic/Specialty Roll

Wagyu Toro Roll

$13.00

Toro Taku Roll

$12.00

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Spicy Bluefin Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$9.00

California Roll

$9.00

Vegetable Roll

$9.00

GYUSAN Yakiniku Roll

$16.00

Tropical Lemon Roll

$19.00

Mayo Madness Roll

$22.00

Tuna Toro Explosion Roll

$24.00

Pink Lady Roll

$18.00

Sea Breeze Roll

$18.00

Black Gold Roll

$22.00

Flaming Finale Roll

$18.00

Garden Harvest Roll

$18.00

Ocean Treasure Roll

$22.00

Nigir/Sashimi Sushi Appetizer

Otoro (1pc)

$10.00

Chutoro

$16.00

King Salmon

$13.00

Maguro

$10.00

Sake

$9.00

Hamachi

$10.00

Unagi

$10.00

Madai

$10.00

Hokkaido Hotate

$10.00

Ebi

$7.00

Ikura

$12.00

Ika

$8.00

Tako

$8.00

Tamago

$7.00

Japanese Uni(1pc)

$15.00

A5 Waygu (1pc Nigiri Only)

$13.00

Kanpachi

$12.00

Amaebi

$14.00

Nori Waygu Uni

$38.00

Aburi Waygu Nigir

$26.00

Uni Shot

$18.00

ikura Chawanmushi

$18.00

Toro Tartare

$20.00

Aburi Salmon Belly Nigri

$14.00

Koji Amaebi

$15.00

Passionfruit King Salmon

$20.00

Seared Bluefin Tuna Salsa

$15.00

Kampachi Jalapeno

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon Summer Roll

$13.00

Aojiso Madai

$16.00

Salad/Soups

GYUSAN Roasted Beef Salad

$14.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Sashimi Special Salad

$13.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

Spicy Beef Soup

$7.00

Appetizer

Edamame

$7.00

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Fried Shishito

$8.00

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Takoyaki

$10.00

Ikageso Karaage

$12.00

Wasabi Butter French Fries

$7.00

Oyster Fry

$12.00

Blazing Shrimp

$13.00

Crystal Gyoza

$9.00

Butter Miso Clam

$15.00

Sea Eel Tempura

$16.00

Rice&Noodle

Teppan Yakiniku Rice

$14.00

Wagyu Fried Rice

$27.00

Beef Curry Rice

$14.00

GYUSAN Ramen

$15.00

Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.00

Yaki Soba Chicken

$13.00

Yaki Soba Shrimp

$15.00

Yaki Soba Pork

$13.00

Side Dish/Dessert

Red Leaf Lettuce

$3.00

Nori

$2.00

White Rice

$3.00

Gyusan Volcano Sauce

$1.50

Green Garlic Sauce

$1.50

Vallina &Matcha Ice Cream

$7.00

Mochi Ice Cream (3pc)

$9.00

Kiri Mochi

$8.00

Taiyaki With Ice Cream

$9.00

Soft Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Ramune Soda

$4.50

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$5.00

Saratoga Still Water

$5.00

Alcohol

Gyusan Cocktail

Gyusan Froth

$16.00

Lychee Smash

$16.00

Choco Old Fashioned

$17.00

Salt & Smoke

$16.00

Purple Fizz

$16.00

Mango Mule

$15.00

Irish Momo

$16.00

Draft Beer

Draft Sapporo

$8.00

Draft DC brau joint Resolution

$9.00

Kirin Draft

$8.00

Three Notch Mango Wheat

$8.00

Bottle/Can Beer

Asahi Super Dry

$8.00

Orion Draft Bottle

$9.00

Echigo Stout

$11.00Out of stock

Jpop Can Lychee

$8.00

Jpop Can Peach

$8.00Out of stock

Kirin Ichiban Bottle

$8.00

Sapporo bottel

$8.00

Sake Small Bottle

Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo(300 ML)

$30.00Out of stock

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai(300 ML)

$30.00

Kuota Junmai Daiginjo(300 ML)

$30.00Out of stock

Hakushika Snow Beauty(300 ML)

$25.00Out of stock

Kikusui Funagushi Sparkling(300 ML)

$22.00

House Sake

$10.00

Sake Large Bottle

Narutotai Ginjo Nama Genshu(720 ML)

$60.00

Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo(720 ML)

$65.00

Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo Nigori(720 ML)

$65.00Out of stock

Kubota Junmai Daiginjo(720 ML)

$70.00Out of stock

Kubota Senjyu Daiginjo(720 ML)

$70.00Out of stock

Born Gold Muroka Junmai Daiginjo(720 ML)

$80.00Out of stock

Born Dream Come True(1000 ML)

$500.00

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai(720 ML)

$55.00

Choya Plum(750 ML)

$45.00

Suehiro Gensai Daiginjo(720 ML)

$250.00Out of stock

Narutotai Junmai Daiginjo(720 ML)

$145.00Out of stock

Kan Nuhon Kai Extra Drt(720 ML)

$100.00Out of stock

Soju

Grape Soju

$15.00

Jinro is back

$15.00

Chamisil Original

$15.00

Peach Soju

$15.00

Jinro Grapefruit

$15.00

Japanese Whiskey

Nikka Coffey Malt

$15.00Out of stock

Nikka Coffey Grain

$20.00

Hibiki

$30.00

Toki

$13.00

Hatozaki

$15.00

Kamiki

$25.00

Scotch

Balvenie 12

$20.00

Balvenie 14

$25.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 14

$18.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 14

$16.00

JW Black

$12.00

JW Blue

$55.00

JW 18

$35.00

McCallan 12

$22.00

McCallan 15

$45.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Filibuster

$17.00

Four Roses

$13.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Maker's Mark 46

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Widow Jane

$24.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

El Jimador

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$14.00

Milagro

$13.00

Class Azul

$35.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anjeo

$16.00

Rum

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Gin

Bombay

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Citadelle

$13.00

Empress 1908

$15.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Roku

$14.00

Barr Hill

$15.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Tito's

$12.00

Wine & Champagne

Chardonnay

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Riesling

$9.00

Champagne

$8.00

Merlot

$9.00

Cabernet

$9.00

Malbec

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Sangiovese

$9.00

Cocktails

Lychee Martini

$15.00

Martini

$14.00

Vodka Soda

$12.00

Gin and Tonic

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Mojito

$14.00

Cosmopolitian

$15.00

Promtion

Sushi

Passion Fruit Salmon

Happy Hour

Beer and App Combo

Edamame

$12.00

Chicken Karaage

$12.00

Fried Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Wasabi Butter French Fries

$12.00

Crystal Gyoza

$12.00

Takoyaki

$12.00

Japanese Fried Oysters

$12.00

Ikageso Karaage

$12.00

Blazing Shrimp

$12.00

Happy Hour Sushi Rolls

Tuna roll

$7.00

Salmon roll

$7.00

Avocado roll

$7.00

Spicy Bluefin Tuna roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon roll

$7.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno roll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura roll

$7.00

Eel Avocado roll

$7.00

Shrimp Avocado roll

$7.00

California roll

$7.00

vegetable roll

$7.00

Sushi + Sake Combo

Gyusan Yakiniku Roll

$16.00

Tropical Lemon Roll

$19.00

Mayo Madness Roll

$22.00

Tuna Toro Explosion Roll

$24.00

Pink Lady Roll

$18.00

Sea Breeze Roll

$18.00

Black and Gold Roll

$22.00

Flaming Finale Roll

$18.00

Garden Harvest Roll

$18.00

Oceanic Treasure Roll

$22.00

Happy Hour Cocktails and Beer

Mango Mule

$9.00

Gyusan Froth

$9.00

Irish Momo

$9.00

Sapporo

$4.00

Kirin

$4.00

Dc Brau

$4.50

Three Notch'd

$4.00

House Sake

$5.00

Happy Hour Sushi Apps

Koji Amebi

$13.00

Aojiso Madai

$12.00

Salmon Summer Roll

$11.00

Aburi Salmon Belly Nigiri

$11.00

Seared Bluefin Tuna

$12.00

Kanpachi Jalapeno

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Japanese BBQ

Location

4300 Wilson Blvd, suite 150, Arlington, VA 22203

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

