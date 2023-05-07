A map showing the location of GyuzoView gallery
Barbeque
Ramen
Seafood

Gyuzo

review star

No reviews yet

33 Maryland Ave Suite B

Rockville, MD 20850

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Original Ramen - Gyuzo Steak

$17.00


Appetizers

Age Softshell Crab

$11.00

Dynamite Shrimp

$11.00

Seafood Butter Mussel

$17.00

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Fried Lotus Roots

$8.00

Fried Shishido Peppers

$7.00

Edamame

$5.50

Gyoza

$8.50

Salmon Ceviche

$12.00

Salmon Garden Roll

$13.00

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$13.00

Tako Corn Dog (2 pieces)

$13.00

Namul

$8.00

Garlic Cucumber

$5.50

Rice and Noodle Dishes

Squid Ink Fried Rice***

$15.00

Squid Ink Stir Fried Noodles***

$15.00

Uni Udon Carbonara***

$19.00

Beef Teppan Rice***

$14.00

Curry Rice***

$12.00

Yaki-udon***

$13.00

Salad

Shrimp Potato Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Fuji Salad

$7.00

Gyuzo Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Soup

Miso Soup

$2.50

Gyuzo Beef Soup

$3.00

Bento Box

Bento - Brisket**

$18.00

Bento - Ribeye Roll***

$19.00

Bento - Gyuzo Steak**

$19.00

Bento - Hanger Steak***

$19.00

Bento - Top Sirloin

$19.00

Bento - NY Striploin

$19.00

Bento - Filet Mignon

$20.00

Bento - Outside Skirt

$22.00

Bento - Premium Ribeye

$22.00

Bento - Beef Tongue

$23.00

Bento - Short Rib

$24.00

Bento - Pork Belly

$18.00

Bento - Spicy Pork Belly

$18.00

Bento - Chicken Thigh

$17.00

Original Ramen

Original Ramen - Ground Beef

$13.00Out of stock

Original Ramen - Brisket

$16.00

Original Ramen - Filet Mignon

$17.00

Original Ramen - Short Rib

$18.00

Original Ramen - Gyuzo Steak

$17.00

Spicy Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen - Ground Beef

$13.00

Spicy Miso Ramen - Brisket

$16.00

Spicy Miso Ramen - Filet Mignon

$17.00

Spicy Miso Ramen - Short Rib

$18.00

Spicy Miso Ramen - Gyuzo Steak

$17.00

Sushi

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

California

$7.00

Veggie Dragon

$14.00

Spy Roll

$17.00

Godzilla

$23.00

Geisha Hanamachi

$25.00

Tamago (Egg) Sashimi

$3.00

Ika (Squid) Sashimi

$4.00

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi

$4.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi

$4.00

Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi

$4.00

Masago (Smelt Eggs) Sashimi

$5.00

Unagi (Eel) Sashimi

$5.00

Tako (Octopus) Sashimi

$5.00

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi

$5.00

Hotake (Scallops) Sashimi

$6.00

Ikura (Salmon eggs) Sashimi

$8.00

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sashimi

$10.00

Toro (Tuna Belly) Sashimi

$10.00

Uni (Sea Urchin) Sashimi

$11.00

Omakase Sushi (5pcs)

$30.00

Omakase Sashimi (5pcs)

$32.00

Sashimi Deluxe (12pcs)

$38.00

Sushi Deluxe (8pcs + California)

$34.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

33 Maryland Ave Suite B, Rockville, MD 20850

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
