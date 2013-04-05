  • Home
Hunter House & Gardens | H Bar + Social 13811 South Old Statesville Road

No reviews yet

13811 South Old Statesville Road

Huntersville, NC 28078

Order Again

Featured Cocktails

Beauty Out Of Sorrow

$16.00

Espolon Blanco Tequila, Harlequin Liqueur, Dill, Cucumber infused Cocchi Americano, Elderflower, Lime | Spring herbal riff of a classic margarita. The dill and cucumber combine to lighten and add just the right complexity

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Uncle Val's Botanical Gin, Family Farm Honey, Fresh Lemon, House Lavendar | Classic prohibition cocktail developed at the Hôtel Ritz, Paris during the 1920s. Our spin compliments the citrus and lavender based gin

Blood Orange Margarita

$15.00

De La Louisiane

$16.00

Fall Sangria

$14.00

Feature Rum Cocktail

$16.00

Georgia Derby

$14.00

Jim Beam Black Bourbon, Peach/Lemon, Local Honey, Fresh Grapefruit, | Bourbon, refreshing, and perfect for those cool nights by the fire pit at Hunter House

In Gatsby Fashion

$14.00

Jim Beam Black, Zucca Rabarbaro, Turbinado, Bacon washed Rockwell dry | Our signature Old Fashioned with bright rhubarb and orange complimenting this well rounded 6 year bourbon

Mint To Be

$15.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye, Courvoisier VSOP Cognac, Ansentee 110, Peychauds bitters, aromatic bitters, turbinado sugar | Antoine Peychaud invented the Sazerac in his shop at 437 Royal Street, New Orleans to satisfy waiting customers at his pharmacy and it immediately became a hit. Classic, bracing, but smooth whiskey cocktail

Son Of Soil

$16.00

Rittenhouse Rye, Pecan Tincture, Ginger, Bonal Quina, aromatic bitters, Lemon, Egg White | H Bar’s signature whiskey sour with a hint of ginger spice and pecan nuttiness rounding out a perfect balance

The Hunter Gatherer

$16.00

We'll Always Have Paris

$16.00

Tito’s vodka, Blackberry, Raspberry/Pomegranate Cordial, Lavender, Peach Cordial, Cocchi Rosa, Lemon | Whimsical warm weather martini that’s both refreshing and layered with spring fruit flavors

Amaro/Liqueur 2oz

Aperol

$13.00

Applejohn

$13.00

Apricot Brandy

$11.00

Averna Amaro di Sicilia

$19.00

Bailey's Vanilla

$14.00

Benedictine DOM

$15.00

Braulio Amaro

$19.00

Campari

$15.00

Capitan Applejack

$12.00

Chartreuse Green

$20.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$19.00

China China Bigallet Liquor

$18.00

Chinola Passion Fruit

$15.00

Combier Liqueur De Banane

$14.00

Creme De Violette

$15.00

Cynar

$16.00

DiSaronno Amaretto

$15.00

Drambuie

$17.50

Eda Rhyne Appalachian Fernet

$16.00

Fernet Branca

$16.00

Frangelico

$16.00

Galliano L'Autentico

$14.00

Godiva Chocolate

$14.00

Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

$16.00

Grande Absente Absinthe Originale

$20.00

Harlequin Orange

$11.00

Henri Bardouin Pastis

$16.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Limoncello Caravella

$12.00Out of stock

Lucid Absithe

$18.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$17.00

Metaxa Ouzo

$14.00

Montenegro Amaro

$15.00

Pamplemousse

$15.00

Pasubio

$12.00

Pernod D'Absinthe

$22.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$15.00

RumChata

$13.00

Salers Gentiane Apertif

$13.00

Southern Star Double Shot

$15.00

St. Germain Elderflower

$15.00

Zucca Rabarbaro

$15.00

Bourbon 2oz

1792 Small Batch

$16.00

Ancient Age

$9.00

Angel's Envy Port Finish

$23.00

Baker's 7yr KY Straight

$26.00

Bardstown Discovery Series

$25.00+

Bardstown Fusion Series

$27.00

Basil Hayden's

$18.00Out of stock

Belle Meade Cask Strength Reserve

$27.00

Bower Hill Single Barrel Cask

$25.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$20.00

Calumet Farm 12yr Single Rack Black

$28.00

Calumet Farm 8yr

$21.00

Chicken Cock

$24.00

Contradiction Smooth Amber

$18.00

Conviction Whiskey Prison

$21.00Out of stock

Cooper's Craft 100

$17.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Dareringer Rabbit Hole

$26.00

Elijah Craig

$17.00

Evan Williams Black

$15.00

Ezra Brooks 99

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$18.00Out of stock

Hooker's House

$22.00

I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask Reserve

$18.00Out of stock

Isaac Bowman Port Finish

$18.00Out of stock

Jameson

$14.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$27.00Out of stock

Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard Hill

$28.00Out of stock

Jefferson's Small Batch

$18.00

John J Bowman

$21.00Out of stock

Knob Creek 9yr

$18.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$30.00

Legent Sherry Cask

$21.00

Maker's 46

$18.00

Maker's Mark

$16.00

Maker's Mark Cask Strength

$21.00

Maker's Mark Private Select

$24.00Out of stock

Mitchers US 1

$19.00

Noble Oak Double Oak

$16.00

Old Elk Wheated

$24.00

Old Forester 1910

$20.00

Old Forester 1920

$22.00

Old Forester Statesman

$20.00Out of stock

Old Scout Smooth Ambler

$18.00

Peg Leg Porker Tennessee Whiskey

$20.00

Penelope Barrel Strength

$24.00

Penelope Bourbon

$19.00

Pinhook High Proof

$22.00

Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$28.00

Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfiltered

$36.00Out of stock

Stranahan's Colorado

$20.00

TX Straight Bourbon

$17.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$25.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$21.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$22.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$18.00

Knob Creek 12 Year

$26.00

Bookers 7 Year

$35.00

Brandy 2oz

Artez Historic Ugni Blanc Armagnac

$18.00

Cellar Reserves

Barton Guestier Chateauneuf

$112.00

Caymus-Suisun Gran Durif, Petite Syrah

$110.00

Château Croix De Labrie Saint-Émilion Grand Cru

$56.00

Domaine Fournier Sancerre Grande Cuvée

$77.00

Gérard Bertrand Crémant De Limoux Brut Rosé

$16.00+

Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

$145.00

Henri Perrusset Mâcon-Farges Chardonnay

$68.00

Honig Bartolucci Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

King Estate Willamette Valley Pinot Gris

$48.00

La Puerta Malbec

$64.00

Legende Paulliac Bordeaux

$87.00

Mason Pelissa Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$240.00

Merry Edwards Pinot Noir

$187.00

Orin Swift Blank Stare Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Orin Swift Machete

$150.00

Palmer & Co Champagne Brut Réserve

$110.00

Patricia Green Pinot Noir

$106.00

Ponzi Laurelwood Pinot Noir

$76.00Out of stock

Sanford Pinot Noir

$98.00

Schramsberg Mirabelle Rose

$44.00

Smith & Hook Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve

$76.00

Corking Fee

$20.00

St Emilion Gran Cru

$74.00

Cognac 2oz

Courvoisier VSOP

$19.00

Davidoff Cognac VSOP

$20.00

Hine Rare

$22.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840 Original

$21.00

Meukow VS

$14.00

Gin 2oz

Aviation American

$16.00

Beefeater

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Bowling & Birch

$19.00

Cardinal Barrel Rested

$17.00

Conniption American Dry

$15.00

Conniption Navy Strength

$20.00Out of stock

Drumshanbo Gunpowder

$18.00

Empress 1908

$18.00

Farmer's Botanical Small Batch Organic

$17.00

Fords

$16.00

Hendrick's

$16.00

McQueen Violet Fog

$18.00

Monkey 47

$23.00

Ransom Old Tom Gin

$19.00

Sipsmith

$18.00

Sutler's

$17.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

The Botanist

$18.00

Uncle Val's Botanical

$16.00

Port Wine

1730 Amontillado Vors

$22.00

1730 Oloroso Vors

$22.00

1730 Palo Cortado Vors

$16.00

1730 Pidro Ximénez

$20.00

Bonal Gentiane-Quina

$16.00

Byrrh Grand Quinquina

$12.00

Cocchi "Dopo Teatro" Vermouth

$18.00

Dow's 10yr Tawny

$18.00

Dow's 20yr Tawny

$32.00

Graham's 30yr Tawny

$48.00

Red Wine

Chateau Chapelle Bordeaux

$15.00+

Duckhorn Decoy Zinfandel

$14.00+

E. Guigal Còtes Du-Rhòne

$12.00+Out of stock

Freakshow Red Blend

$14.00+

Honig Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00+

Kaiken Malbec

$16.00+

LAN Tempranillo Rioja

$17.00+

Smith & Hook Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00+Out of stock

Starmont

$15.00+

Starmont Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00+

Wairau River Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Corking Fee

$20.00

Rum 2oz

Appleton Estate Rare Blend

$18.00

Bacardi Spiced Rum

$14.00

Cruzan Aged Dark Rum

$12.00Out of stock

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$18.00

Flor De Cana Gold

$10.00Out of stock

Kirk and Sweeney Reserva

$17.00

Kraken Dark Spiced

$13.00

Muddy River Silver

$14.00

Myer's Original Dark

$10.00

Plantation Grand Reserve 5YR

$15.00

Plantation Pineapple

$17.00

Pusser's British Navy

$16.00Out of stock

Rhum Barbancourt

$16.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr

$21.00Out of stock

Sailor Jerry's

$11.00

Smith & Cross Traditional Jamaica

$16.00

Rye 2oz

Angel's Envy Rye

$20.00+

Barrell Seagrass Rye

$29.00

Boxergrail Rye Rabbit Hole

$20.00

Jack Daniel's Single Barrell Rye

$20.00

Knob Creek Rye

$16.00

Noble Oak Double Oak Rye

$18.00

Old Overholt Bonded

$18.00

Pendleton 1910 Rye

$19.00

Pikesville Rye

$20.00Out of stock

Rittenhouse Bonded

$16.00

Russell's Reserve Rye

$17.00

Ry3 Rye Rum Cask Finish

$25.00

Whistlepig 10yr Rye

$33.00

Whistlepig PiggyBack 6yr

$22.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye

$26.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$17.00

Old Elk Rye

$31.00

Scotch 2oz

Aberlour 12yr

$22.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$22.00

Auchentoshan American Oak

$19.00

Balvenie Doublewood 12yr

$28.00

Bruichladdich Classic Laddie

$22.00

Bruichladdich Port Charlotte 10yr

$26.00Out of stock

Courvoisier VS

$17.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$19.00

Glen Moray Port Finish

$17.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$20.00

Glenlivet 15yr

$28.00

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban

$22.00

Haig & Haig Dimple 'Pinch'

$19.00

Hine Rare VSOP

$25.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$19.00

Monkey Shoulder

$17.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$27.00

Sparkling

Gloria Ferrer Brut

$16.00+

Gérard Bertrand Crémant De Limoux Brut Rosé

$68.00

Poema Brut

$10.00+

Rosé Bailly Lapierre Crémant

$13.00+

Réserve Bailly Lapierre Crémant

$12.00+

Corking Fee

$20.00

Tequila 2oz

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$20.00Out of stock

Casamigos Anjeo

$25.00

Casamigos Blanco

$20.00

Casamigos Reposado

$23.00

Don Julio Blanco

$22.00

Dos Primos Blanco

$21.00

El Jimador Reposado

$14.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$26.00

Ilegal Joven Mezcal

$19.00Out of stock

Lunazul

$14.00

Montelobos

$19.00

Tres Generaciones

$22.00

Vago Elote Mezcal

$25.00

Vida Del Maguey Mezcal

$17.00

Espolon Silver

$16.00

Vodka 2oz

Belvedere

$16.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Hangar 1 Honeycomb

$16.00

Hangar 1 Straight

$16.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Murto Made

$16.00

Social House

$14.00

Tito's Handmade

$14.00

Whiskey 2oz

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Redbreast 12yr

$25.00

Suntory Toki

$19.00

Teeling Small Batch

$17.00

The Sexton

$16.00

Tullamore Dew Rum Cask

$17.00

White Wine

Aix-En-Provence Rosé

$15.00+

Cambria Chardonnay

$15.00+

Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00+

Louis Latour Mâcon Villages Chardonnay

$16.00+

Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00+

Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay

$17.00+

Sancerre

$16.00+

Sortesele Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Valckenberg Madonna Kabinett Riesling

$12.00+

Corking Fee

$20.00

Beer

Brownie Imperial Stout Wicked Weed

$7.00

Double IPA Sycamore

$9.50

Heineken

$6.00

Island Coastal Lager

$7.00

OMB Copper

$7.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Mountain Candy Sycamore

$9.00

OMB Baltic Porter

$8.00

Space Dust Elysian

$7.00

Special Brownie Sycamore

$7.50

Stella Artois Pilsner

$7.00

White Zombie Catawba

$7.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$4.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk Horizon Organic

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Reed's Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tea Pot

$6.50

Mocktail

$4.00

Boomerang Water

$2.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Espresso

$6.00

Perrier

$4.00

Appetizers

Charcuterie

$35.00+

Fresh locally sourced meat and cheeses, roasted almonds, fresh fruit, veggies and crispy, gluten free crackers with seasonal jam.

Smoked Salmon

$17.00

Our salmon bas a distinctive smoky flavor and a fine texture served with pickled red onions, arugula, capers, and buttered crostinis with a dill cucumber tartar sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00+

Jumbo, fresh East Coast shrimp, chilled and served with a spicy tequila lime sauce

Smoked St. Louis Short Ribs

$16.00+

St. Louis Short Ribs (3) slow-smoked with housemade rub served on an "East-meets-South" slaw

Beef Bone Marrow

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted beef marrow bones split lengthwise, canoe-style, served with shaved red onion, fresh thyme, crostinis and fresh arugula

Baked Brie

$25.00

Blackberries & raspberries soaked in aromatized wine over Green Hill Brie from Sweetgrass Dairy in Thomasville, GA served with crostinis, and dusted with lemon zest and basil from our garden

Salads

Local Kale & Quinoa Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh curly-leaf local kale from Spring Water Farms, tri-colored quinoa tossed with strawberries and blueberries, toasted slivered almonds and drizzled with an herb-infused orange vinaigrette.

House Salad

$14.00

Arugula, shaved fennel, pistachios, sliced beets, tomatoes, and gorgonzola with a house-made vanilla, family farm honey, and citrus vinaigrette

Watermelon Feta

$14.00

Sweet Potato Arugula

$14.00

Entrées

Andouille Sausage Meatloaf

$26.00

Spicy andouille sausage served over creamy white grits with a sage and mushroom beurre blanc sauce

Chicken & Succotash

$26.00

Bell Evans free-range Chicken, marinated in garlic rosemary over a farm-to-table succotash including zucchini, squash, corn, snap peas, heirloom grape tomatoes topped with Gorgonzola cheese (gluten-free

Scallops, Sausage & Grits U10

$44.00

Fresh half-dollar sized scallops from New Bedford, MA sautéed and served over creamy white Grist Mills grits with julienne smoked sausage in a Cajun cream sauce

Chilean Sea Bass

$42.00+

Flaky and light, sautéed and seared then served over tri-colored quinoa, sliced sugar snap peas, and drizzled with a peach, family-farm honey bourbon glaze and topped with heirloom tomato salsa

Rack Of Lamb

$38.00+

Duck Breast

$48.00

Pork Tenderloin

$38.00

North Pacific Halibut

$58.00Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Feature

$12.50

Cheesecake

$12.50+

Apple Crumb Cake

$12.50Out of stock

Caramel Apple Walnut Pie

$12.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$12.50

Sides

Asparagus

$7.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Grits

$5.00

Menu Rice

$5.00

Plain Rice

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Slaw

$5.00

Succotash

$6.00

Local Bacon Braised Kale

$8.00

Queen's Feast

Queen's Feast Salads

$45.00+

Queen's Feast Entrees

$0.00+

Queen's Feast Desserts

$0.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hunter House & Gardens, circa 1913, is a restored colonial revival farmhouse estate located in downtown Huntersville, NC. The 2.25 acre campus is perfect for weddings, events and gatherings for up to 350 people. H Bar + Social is a cocktail lounge with a post-prohibition vibe, serving southern cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. H Bar + Social is a private club, open for membership to all, located in historic Hunter House & Gardens.

Location

13811 South Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Directions

