Hunter House & Gardens | H Bar + Social 13811 South Old Statesville Road

Sazerac

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye, Courvoisier VSOP Cognac, Ansentee 110, Peychauds bitters, aromatic bitters, turbinado sugar | Antoine Peychaud invented the Sazerac in his shop at 437 Royal Street, New Orleans to satisfy waiting customers at his pharmacy and it immediately became a hit. Classic, bracing, but smooth whiskey cocktail