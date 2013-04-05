Hunter House & Gardens | H Bar + Social 13811 South Old Statesville Road
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hunter House & Gardens, circa 1913, is a restored colonial revival farmhouse estate located in downtown Huntersville, NC. The 2.25 acre campus is perfect for weddings, events and gatherings for up to 350 people. H Bar + Social is a cocktail lounge with a post-prohibition vibe, serving southern cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. H Bar + Social is a private club, open for membership to all, located in historic Hunter House & Gardens.
Location
13811 South Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
