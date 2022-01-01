Bakeries
H&R Bakery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
21 N Public Square, Salem, IN 47167
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen - New Albany
No Reviews
3113 Blackiston Mill Road New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurant
Paris Banh Mi & Bakery - 1237 Bardstown Road
No Reviews
1237 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0439 - Jeffersonville, IN
No Reviews
4229 Town Center Blvd Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant