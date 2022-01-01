Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

H&R Bakery

No reviews yet

21 N Public Square

Salem, IN 47167

Donuts

Holes Dozen

Holes Dozen

$3.00

Holes Each

$0.25

Donuts

$1.50

Donuts = $2.00

$2.00

Baked Goods = $2.00

$2.00

COFFEE

Americano

$2.50+

Apple Cider

$1.75+

Blended Latte

$4.00+

Brewed

$1.75+

Brewed Refill

$0.75

Cappuccino

$3.50

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.50+

Cream Sodas

$3.00+

Espresso

$2.25

Espresso Shakes

$4.50+

Lattes

$3.50+

Macciato

$3.50+

Smoothies

$4.25+

Steamers

$3.00+

Vanilla Chai

$3.50+

Cookies

Asst. Cookies

$0.60

Chocolate Chip

$0.60

Macadamia Nut

$0.60

Peanut Butter

$0.60

Sugar Cookie

$0.60

Persimmon Mound

$0.75

Decorated Cookies

Decorated Shape

$0.70

Undecorated Shape

$0.70

Decorated Jumbo

$1.25

CAKES

Cupcake

$1.25

Decor Cupcakes

$1.75

Peep Cupcakes

$2.25

Rabbit Cupcake

$2.25

Rose Cupcakes

$2.50

BARS

Brownies = .60

$0.75

Brownie Edges

$2.25

Specialty Brownies

$0.75

Brownie Towers

$3.25

Specialty

$1.95

Milk

Milk Pints

$2.00

Chocolate Quart

$3.00

Holiday Milk

$2.75

Fountain

Big Red

$1.50+

Diet Pepsi

$1.50+

Employee Drinks

$0.93

Ice Water

$0.25

Mountain Dew

$1.50+

Pepsi

$1.50+

Refill

$0.75

Rootbeer

$1.50+

Sierra Mist

$1.50+

Juice

Orange Juice

$1.75

Pineapple Juice

$1.00

Gatorade

Gatorade

$1.75

Water

Water

$1.00

Tea

Sweet

$1.75+

Unsweet

$1.75+

1/2 & 1/2

$1.75+

Flavored

$2.50+

Refill

$0.50

Cans

cans

$1.00

Special

$1.00

Floats

Root Beer Float

$3.00+

Big Red Float

$3.00+

Malts

Chocolate Malt

$4.50+

Vanilla Malt

$4.50+

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.00+

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.00+

Scoops

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.75

Additional Scoops

$0.75

Apparel

Shirts

$16.95

Hats

$11.95

Pup Cups

$1.25

Buckets

Small Buckets

$2.00

Large Buckets

$2.00

Flavoring

Purees

$25.00

Sauces

$25.00

Syrups

$12.00

Clearance

$5.00

Packaging

Boxes

$0.50

Cups

$0.50

Newspaper

Salem Leader/Democrat

$0.75

Add On

Coffee Carafe

$10.00

1/2 Gal Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

21 N Public Square, Salem, IN 47167

