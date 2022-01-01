Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

H2O Poke & Grill

905 Reviews

$$

13262 Jamboree Road

Irvine, CA 92602

Order Again

Popular Items

POKE BOWL
Beef Hibachi
Crunch Roll

Poke Bowl

POKE BOWL

$13.95

POKE BOWL - VEGGIE
$10.95

$10.95

Poke Burrito

POKE BURRITO

$11.95

POKE BURRITO - VEGGIE
$10.50

$10.50

Grill Dishes

Beef & Chicken Hibachi

$12.50

Beef Hibachi

$12.95

Chicken Hibachi

$10.95

Salmon Hibachi

$13.50

Premium Rolls

California Roll

California Roll
$6.50

$6.50

Krabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll
$6.95

$6.95

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber

Crunch Roll

Crunch Roll

$11.50

Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crunch flakes.

Rose Roll

Rose Roll

$11.50

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado.

HOT Roll

HOT Roll

$10.95

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado jalapeno, and fried jalapeno.

Ultimate Salmon

$13.50

Krabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado, Salmon

Albacore Lover

Albacore Lover
$13.50

$13.50

Spicy tuna, Cucumber, Albacore, and Fried Onion.

Alaskan

Alaskan

$12.50

Krabmeat, Avocado, and Baked Salmon.

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$12.95

Krabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Baked Scallop, and Red onion.

Extra

Rice

$1.50

Miso Soup

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Single Use Item

Napkins

Chopstick

Fork

Soy Sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

13262 Jamboree Road, Irvine, CA 92602

H2O Poke & Grill image

