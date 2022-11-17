H2O Sushi & Izakaya
5,067 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9301 Tampa Avenue #144, Northridge, CA 91324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zaatar N More - 9545 Reseda Boulevard
No Reviews
9545 Reseda Boulevard Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Northridge
Jamba - 001115 - Balboa Nordhoff Center
4.4 • 1,169
9012 Balboa Boulevard Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0248 - Northridge (Balboa Blvd)
4.6 • 609
8420 Balboa Blvd Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurant