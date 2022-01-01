Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tandoori Haaz





296 Cooley st STE 2

Springfield, MA 01128

Popular Items

TIKKA MASALA
NAAN
-Chicken & Lamb Over Rice

Tandoori

NAAN

$2.49

Tandoor Wall Stuck fresh rose Naan Bread, Comes with Sesame and Onion Seeds, please notify to remove.

TIKKA MASALA

TIKKA MASALA

$12.99

THE VERY FAMOUS TIKKA MARSALA ENTREE, SERVED WITH RICE, CHOICE OF PROTEIN OPTIONS, STANDARD MADE MILD

TIKKA KEBAB (RED)
$9.99

TIKKA KEBAB (RED)

$9.99

***(Comes Without Rice)*** Full order of Boneless Chicken Tikka's (6) Tandoori Seasoned, and Tandoor Fired,

CREAMY TIKKA KEBAB (WHITE)
$9.99

CREAMY TIKKA KEBAB (WHITE)

$9.99

***(Comes Without Rice)*** Full order of Boneless Chicken Tikka's (6) Malai Seasoned, and Tandoor Fired,

MUSTARD TIKKA KABOB (YELLOW)
$9.99

MUSTARD TIKKA KABOB (YELLOW)

$9.99

***(Comes Without Rice)*** Full order of Boneless Chicken Tikka's (6) Mustard Seasoned, and Tandoor Fired,

CHICKEN PLATTER (MIXED)
$19.99

CHICKEN PLATTER (MIXED)

$19.99

a Mix of Chicken Shish Kebab, Chicken Tikka and Creamy Chicken Tikka cooked on 1 Oversized Skewer served with Rice and Salad, Mint Chutney and Tamarind Sauces

2 TANDOORI CHICKEN LEGS W/ RICE
$17.99

2 TANDOORI CHICKEN LEGS W/ RICE

$17.99

2 Leg Thighs of Chicken, Tandoori Seasoned, and Tandoor Fired, Served with, Cucumbers, Onions, Lettuce, Green Peppers, Carrots Rice and garnished with Ginger and Cilantro

JUMBO SHRIMP KABOB
$19.99

JUMBO SHRIMP KABOB

$19.99

Full order of Jumbo Shrimp (9) Tandoori Seasoned, and Tandoor Fired, Served with, Cucumbers, Onions, Lettuce, Green Peppers, Carrots Rice and garnished with Ginger and Cilantro

PANEER (CHEESE) KEBAB
$9.99

$9.99

***(Comes Without Rice)*** Full order of Paneer Cheese Tikka's (6 Triangles) Tandoori Seasoned, and Tandoor Fired,

MIXED PLATTER FOR 2
$24.99

MIXED PLATTER FOR 2

$24.99

2 Veggie Samosa, 1 Naan Bread, Salad, Basmati Rice, 2 Skewers of Protein your Choice,

STUFFED NUTELLA OREO PIZZA
$7.99

STUFFED NUTELLA OREO PIZZA

$7.99

Naan stuffed with Nutella and Oreos

CINNA NAAN PIZZA ROLLS
$7.99

CINNA NAAN PIZZA ROLLS

$7.99

Naan Bread with Cinnamon spread and Cream Cheese Icing.

TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS W/ RICE
$23.99

TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS W/ RICE

$23.99
LAMB TIKKA KEBAB W/ RICE

LAMB TIKKA KEBAB W/ RICE

$13.99Out of stock

Full order of Boneless Lamb Tikka's (6) Tandoori Seasoned, and Tandoor Fired, Served with, Cucumbers, Onions, Lettuce, Green Peppers, Carrots Rice and garnished with Ginger and Cilantro

LAMB SHISH KABOB W/ RICE

LAMB SHISH KABOB W/ RICE

$12.99Out of stock

Lamb Shish Kebab Skewer (4 sticks) Tandoor Fired, Served with, Cucumbers, Onions, Lettuce, Green Peppers, Carrots Rice and garnished with Ginger and Cilantro

CHICKEN SHISH KABOB W/ RICE
$9.99

CHICKEN SHISH KABOB W/ RICE

$9.99

Chicken Shish Kebab Skewer (4 sticks) Tandoor Fired, Served with, Cucumbers, Onions, Lettuce, Green Peppers, Carrots Rice and garnished with Ginger and Cilantro

Platters and Gyros

-Chicken Over Rice
$9.99

-Chicken Over Rice

$9.99

Minced Chicken Tikka's, Yellow Rice and Lettuce. Drizzled with White Sauce

-Chicken & Lamb Over Rice
$10.99

-Chicken & Lamb Over Rice

$10.99

Minced Chicken Tikka's, Minced Lamb Yellow Rice and Lettuce. Drizzled with White Sauce

-Lamb Over Rice
$14.99

-Lamb Over Rice

$14.99

Minced Lamb, Yellow Rice and Lettuce. Drizzled with White Sauce

-Chicken Gyro Wrap
$8.99

-Chicken Gyro Wrap

$8.99

Tatziki Sauce, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, White Sauce

-Lamb Gyro Wrap
$9.99

-Lamb Gyro Wrap

$9.99

Tatziki Sauce, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, White Sauce

Sandwiches and Grinders

-Haaz's Chicken Sandwich
$7.99

-Haaz's Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Crispy Chicken, Fried Chicken, Pickles, Haaz Sauce, Comes with a Drink

-CheeseBurger
$6.99

$6.99

Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese Served with a Drink and Fries

-Double Cheeseburger
$7.99

$7.99

Double the Meat!! Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese Served with a Drink and Fries

-Philly Cheesesteak
$9.99

-Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Onions, Peppers, Mayo, Cheese, served with Fries and a Drink

-Cheeseburger Grinder
$9.99

-Cheeseburger Grinder

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Ketchup, Cheese, Served with Fries and a Soda

-(Beef) Bacon Cheeseburger
$7.99

$7.99

Mayo, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Cheese, (Beef) Bacon Served with Fries and a Soda

Chickens and Tendies

-Whole Chicken
$3.99

-Whole Chicken

$3.99

Mixed Pieces of Fried Chicken (9 Pc Cuts) Combo adds Fries and a Drink 2L Soda and XLarge Fries for 10PC and up

-Whole Wings
$5.99

-Whole Wings

$5.99

Whole Wing Pieces of Fried Chicken Combo adds Fries and a Drink 2L Soda and X-Large Fries for 10PC and up

-Tenders

-Tenders

$7.99

Fresh Breaded Chicken Tender Combo, Comes with Fries and Drink and Haaz Sauce.

Sides

Rice

$2.99

Fries

$2.49

Cheese Fries
$3.49

$3.49

Fried Pickle Chips W/ Chipotle Mayo

$7.99Out of stock
Texas Toast W/ Haaz Dip
$1.49

Texas Toast W/ Haaz Dip

$1.49

Texas Toast seasoned served with Haaz Sauce

Mac and Cheese

$2.99Out of stock

VEGGIE SAMOSA
$4.99

$4.99

2 Small Potatoes and Veggie Samosa Dumplings

MOZERELLA STICKS

$6.99Out of stock

6 Breaded Mozzerella Sticks

Beef Pattie

Beef Pattie

$2.99

SAUCE

Drinks

-CANNED SODA
$0.99

$0.99

-2 LITER SODA
$1.99

$1.99
-REAL FRUIT SMOOTHIE
$4.99

-REAL FRUIT SMOOTHIE

$4.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

"Tandoori Haaz at Hookah Haaz is an authentic Modern Pakistani, Indian restaurant specializing in Tandoori style cooking. all of our meals are halal and made fresh daily."

Location

296 Cooley st STE 2, Springfield, MA 01128

Directions

Gallery
Tandoori Haaz W/ US Fried Chicken image
Tandoori Haaz W/ US Fried Chicken image
Tandoori Haaz W/ US Fried Chicken image
Tandoori Haaz W/ US Fried Chicken image

