Food
Starters
- App Tamal Cubano
Cuban sweet corn tamale topped with your choice of ropa vieja, lechon, masitas or sofrito(vegan/veg). (sofrito shown in the photo). Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$12.00
- Bocadito
Cuban sandwich cut into fours for sharing! Nut-free$10.00
- Beef Empanadas
(5)- Pastry stuffed with picadillo (beef, raisins, peppers and olives). Served with our house salsa. Dairy-Free | Nut-free$10.00
- Masitas appetizer
Marinated chunks of pork. Gluten-free | Dairy-free | Nut-free$10.00
- Papas Rellenas
(5) Mashed potato balls stuffed with picadillo (beef, raisins, peppers and olives), breaded and fried. Nut-free$10.00
- Sampler
Combination of our favorite appetizers! Served with ajo(garlic sauce). Yuca Frita, Tostones, Masitas and Papas Rellenas.$20.00
- Tostones
Fried crispy green plantains served with garlic dipping sauce. Vegetarian | Vegan | Gluten-Free | Nut-Free | Dairy-Free$9.00
- Yuca Frita
Fried yucca. Served with ajo. Vegetarian | Vegan | Gluten-Free | Nut-Free | Dairy-Free$9.00
Soup/Salad
- Mixed salad
Spring mix with tomatoes and carrots. Served with vinaigrette. Vegetarian | Vegan | Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$6.00
- Ensalada de Pollo
Mixed greens with cucumber, carrots, and green olives topped with grilled marinated chicken(pechuga de pollo). Served with balsamic vinaigrette. Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$15.00
Sandwiches
- Sandwich Cubano
Our traditional roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, mustard and pickles grilled and pressed. Nut-free | Dairy-free$15.00
- Sandwich de Pollo
Grilled boneless chicken breast marinated in garlic, and topped with grilled onions. Nut-Free | Dairy-Free$15.00
- Pan con Lechon
Marinated slow roasted pork, topped with onions. Nut-free | Dairy-free$15.00
- The "ALICE"
0ur classic cubano topped with grilled chicken- Jersey style! Nut-free | Dairy-free$17.00
Entrees-pork
- Lechon
Our traditional Cuban dish! Slow roasted pork marinated in Cuban herbs and citrus juices. Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$16.00
- Masitas
Fried marinated morsels of pork. Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$17.00
- Tamal Cubano-Lechon
Cuban corn tamale topped with lechon, Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$18.00
- Tamal Cubano- Masitas
Cuban corn tamale topped with masitas Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$18.00
Entrees: chicken
- Pechuga de Pollo
Grilled boneless chicken breast marinated in fresh garlic and olive oil. topped with grilled onions. Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$17.00
- Fricase de Pollo
Chicken stewed in an herbal tomato base with olives and potatoes. Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$17.00
- Pechuga Empanizada
Breaded chicken breast marinated in fresh garlic/olive oil and fried to perfection! Nut-free | Dairy-free$18.00
- Tamal Cubano-Pollo
Cuban corn tamale topped with fricase de pollo. Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$18.00
Entrees: beef
- Ropa Vieja
Shredded beef stewed in an herbal tomato base with green bell peppers and onions. Contains wine. Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$16.00
- Rabo Encendido(oxtail)
Braised in a garlic, tomato base with a hint of red wine and pepper. Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$19.00
- Vaca Frita
Shredded beef soaked in garlic, olive oil and lemon then fried on the grill. Topped with grilled onions. Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$17.00
- Tamal Cubano-BEEF
Cuban corn tamale topped with ropa vieja. Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$18.00
- Carne con Papas
Chunks of beef stewed in our herbal tomato base with potatoes and green olives. Gluten-Free | Nut-Free | Dairy-Free$18.00
Entrees: vegetarian
- Tamal Sofrito
Cuban corn tamale topped with sofrito(green bell peppers and onions sautéed in an herbal tomato juice with green olives. Vegetarian | Vegan | Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$16.00
- Veggie Platter
Sofrito (sautéed onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic, green olives and cuban herbs) served with your choice of sides. Vegetarian | Vegan | Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$14.00
- Omelet Espanol
Egg omelet with plantains fried. Served with tomatoes. Vegetarian | Gluten-Free | Nut-Free | Dairy-free$16.00
Sides
- White Rice
Steamed white rice. Vegetarian | Vegan | Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$5.00
- Black Beans
Black beans cooked with seasonings. Vegetarian | Vegan | Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$5.00
- Sweet Plantains
Sweet plantains. Vegetarian | Vegan | Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$6.00
- Gandules
Saffron rice with pigeon peas. Vegetarian | Vegan | Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$5.00
- Moros (Cuban rice)
Cuban rice. Vegetarian | Vegan | Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$5.00
Daily Specials
- Tuesday- Pechuga Empanizada Sandwich
breaded chicken marinated in garlic/olive oil and fried to perfection! served with sweet plantains Nut-free | Dairy-free$14.00
- Wednesday- Arroz con Pollo
chicken stewed in an herbal tomato saffron rice with green olives and raisins. served with sweet plantains. Gluten-Free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Thursday- Vaca Frita Sandwich
shredded beef sautéed in a garlic/olive oil and fried. served with sweet plantains.$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Weekend- Fricase de Puerco
pork stewed in an herbal tomato base with potatoes and green olives. served with sweet plantains, white rice and black beans. Gluten-free | Nut-free | Dairy-free$15.00
- $4 Thursdays- Ham Croquettas
A Cuban household fave! Made with ham, bell peppers, onions, garlic, eggs, milk and butter. Breaded and fried! 2 croquettas served with our house salsa.$4.00
Utensils/Salsas
Drinks
Sodas
- Colombiana
Colombia. Orange soft drink that tastes like cream soda with hints of bubblegum.$4.00
- Diet Guarana
Brazil. Most describe the taste of Guarana Antarctica as tart and crisp, like an apple, and with a sweeter, berry-like after taste. It is less sweet than typical soft drinks.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Guarana
Brazil. Most describe the taste of Guarana Antarctica as tart and crisp, like an apple, and with a sweeter, berry-like after taste. It is less sweet than typical soft drinks.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jupina
Cuba. Pineapple soda.$4.00
- Malta Hatuey
Cuba. The Malta is a non-alcoholic malt beverage made with cane sugar and brewed from the finest barley and hops. It is very sweet with a dark caramel color that has the same appearance as beer.$4.00
- Manzana
Colombia. Apple flavored soda.$4.00
- Iron Beer
Cuba. Soft drink that originated in Cuba in 1917, now made in Miami. Taste like a fruitier Dr. Pepper!$4.00
- Materva
Cuba. A carbonated drink made from yerba mate, a tea.$4.00
- Inca
Peru. Taste like bubblegum or cream soda.$4.00
- Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
Water/Tea/Coffee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Authentic Cuban Cuisine with over 30 years in San Jose!
387 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95113