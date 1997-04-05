Habana Outpost - New Orleans Habana Outpost - New Orleans

  • Home
1040 Esplanade Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70116

Order Again

Beer

Paradise Park

$5.00+

Canebreak IPA

$5.00+

Sol

$6.00+

HIgh Noon

$6.00+

Frozen

Margarita

$8.00+

Mojito

$8.00+

Pina Colada

$8.00+

Sangarita

$8.00+

Cocktails

Sangria

$8.00+

Spiked Fruit Punch

$8.00+

Spiked Lemonade

$8.00+

Shots

Vodka Shot

$5.00

Tequila Shot

$5.00

Rum Shot

$5.00

Non Alcoholic

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Ensaladas

Chicken Ensalada

$10.00

Shrimp Ensalada

$12.00

Avocado Ensalada

$10.00

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Pork Bowl

$12.00

Fish Bowl

$14.00

Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Guac + Plantain Bowl

$11.00

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Vegan Po'Boy

$9.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Pork Burrito

$10.00

Fish Burrito

$12.00

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Eggplant Burrito

$9.00

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Pork Taco

$4.00

Fish Taco

$5.00

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Veggie Taco

$4.00

Coffee

Latte

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.25

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Flat White

$4.25

Mocha

$5.25

Cold Brew

$4.25

Drip Coffee

$1.50

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.50

Black Tea

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$3.50

Food

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Banana Bread

Zucchini Bread

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1040 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70116

Directions

