Appetizers/Sides

Appetizers

Grilled Corn

$5.00

Our world famous grilled corn featured on the Food Network. Covered in mayo, cotija cheese, and sprinkled with paprika. Yeah you right!

Nachos

$8.00

Tortilla chips layered w/ queso, cotija cheese, beans, pico de gallo, crema, jalapeños & guacamole

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Chips and Guacamole

$8.00

Chicken Nachos

$12.00
Vegan Grilled Corn

$5.00

The vegan version of our world famous grilled corn. Covered in vegan mayo, vegan cotija cheese, and sprinkled with paprika. Yeah you right!

Chips and Queso

$7.00

Pork Nachos

$11.00

Marinated roasted pork, tortilla chips layered w/ queso, cotija cheese, beans, pico de gallo, crema, jalapeños & guacamole

Eggplant nachos

$11.00
Shrimp nachos

$14.00

Grilled gulf shrimp, tortilla chips layered w/ queso, cotija cheese, beans, pico de gallo, crema, jalapeños & guacamole

Chips Guacamole/salsa

$13.00

chips queso/salsa

$10.00

Sides

Chips

$3.00
Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Tostones

$6.00

Queso

$4.00

Papas

$4.50

shredded cheese

$2.00

pork

$5.00

shrimp

$6.00

Salsa Roja (2oz)

$1.00

Salsa Verde (2oz)

$1.00

Salsa Habanero (2oz)

$1.00

Pico de Gallo (2oz)

$2.00

Crema (2oz)

$2.00

Jalapenos (2oz)

$0.50

Queso (2oz)

$2.00

Pickles (2oz)

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo (2oz)

$2.00

Garlic Mojito (2oz)

$2.00

Entrees

Ensaladas

Chicken Ensalada

$10.00

Grilled chicken, field greens with house dressing, roasted corn & corn tortilla chips

Shrimp Ensalada

$12.00

Marinated grilled shrimp, field greens with house dressing, roasted corn & corn tortilla chips

Avocado Ensalada

$10.00

Fresh avocado, field greens with house dressing, roasted corn & corn tortilla chips

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Grilled chicken served with rice & beans, field greens, pico de gallo & salsa verde

Pork Bowl

$12.00

Marinated roasted pork served with rice & beans, field greens, pico de gallo & salsa verde

Fish Bowl

$13.00

Beer-battered catfish served with rice & beans, field greens, pico de gallo & salsa verde

Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

Grilled Gulf shrimp with rice & beans, field greens, pico de gallo & salsa verde

Guac + Plantain Bowl

$12.00

Fresh guacamole and plaintains with rice & beans, field greens, pico de gallo & salsa verde

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Roasted pork layered with ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard

Vegan Po'Boy

$9.00

Our vegan version of the New Orleans original. Potatoes, black Beans, onions, peppers, & vegan mayo. Proudly servered on Leidenheimer french bread.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Grilled chicken, cilantro, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, & homemade salsa verde on a soft corn tortilla

Pork Taco

$4.00

Marinated roasted pork, cilantro, onions & homemade salsa verde on a soft corn tortilla

Fish Taco

$5.00

Beer-battered catfish, pico de gallo, cilantro & homemade salsa verde on a soft corn tortilla

Shrimp Taco

$5.00
Eggplant Al Pastor Taco

$4.00

Eggplant al pastor, pineapple, cilantro, guacamole, & homemade salsa roja

Drinks

Non Alcoholic

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00
Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Boing

$3.00

Mocktail

$9.00