Habanero 6110 NW 86TH ST

review star

No reviews yet

6110 NW 86TH ST

Johnston, IA 50131

Order Again

Bebidas

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.99
Mexican Soda (Jarritos)

Mexican Soda (Jarritos)

$3.25

Cafe

$2.99

Milk

$2.25
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.99
Horchata

Horchata

$2.99
Tamarindo

Tamarindo

$2.99

Appetizers

Freshly made

Cheese Dip (queso)

$4.25

Guacamole

$3.99
Fresh Made Guacamole

Fresh Made Guacamole

$7.99

Freshly made at the time ordered

Quesadilla Appetizer

$9.50

Buffalo Wings (6)

$8.99
Chori Queso

Chori Queso

$6.25

Melted queso mixed with Mexican sausage.

Habanero Dip

$7.25

Queso Mix with Shrimp And Crab

Beef or chicken Nachos

$6.75

Cheese dip Grande

$7.99

Cheese nachos

$4.25

Lunch Specials

1. Two enchiladas rice and beans

1. Two enchiladas rice and beans

$8.99

2. One tamale, one taco rice and beans

$8.99

3. One burrito, one taco rice and beans

$8.99

4, One chile relleno, one taco rice and beans

$8.99

5, One enchilada, one tamale rice and beans

$8.99

6. Two tacos rice and beans

$8.99

7. Two tamales rice and beans

$8.99

8. One burrito, one tamale rice and beans

$8.99

9. Two burritos rice and beans

$8.50

10. One chile relleno, one tamale rice and beans

$8.50

11. One chile relleno, guacamole salad and beans

$8.50

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$8.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$8.99

Fajitas

$9.50

SHRIMP SALAD

$10.25

Includes shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cheese and croutons

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

Includes chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cheese and croutons

POLLO Y ARROZ

$8.99

Bed of rice topped with grilled chicken and melted queso.

BURRITO HABANERO

$9.50

1 (10 inch), filled with steak or grilled chicken, rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream and jalapenos. Topped with our 3 sauce (red,green and melted queso).

CHIMICHANGA

$8.50

(beef or chicken) rice and beans, toppings: lettuce, sour cream, tomato, coved with queso.

TACO SALAD

$7.50

CHORI POLLO

$8.99

POLLO LOCO

$8.99

Taco salad fajita

$7.50

12.

$8.99

1 taco, one enchilada rice and beans

Seafood Dishes

CAMARON AL AJO

CAMARON AL AJO

$15.25
CAMARON A LA DIABLA

CAMARON A LA DIABLA

$15.25

CAMARON CHIPOTLE

$15.25
CAMARON CON ARROZ

CAMARON CON ARROZ

$15.25

SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS

$12.50

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.99

MAR ENCHILADAS

$12.50

From the Grill

CARNE ASADa

CARNE ASADa

$15.50

T-BONE STEAK AND SHRIMP

$17.25

T-BONE STEAK MEXICANO

$17.25
CARNITAS

CARNITAS

$12.99

MEAT TRIO

$15.50

CHILE COLORADO

$13.25

FAJITA

$13.99
SHRIMP FAJITA

SHRIMP FAJITA

$15.50
FAJITA JALISCO

FAJITA JALISCO

$14.99

HAWAIIAN FAJITA

$15.99
MOLCAJETE HABANERO

MOLCAJETE HABANERO

$21.00

CHICKEN AND RICE

$12.50

CHORI POLLO

$13.50

POLLO LOCO

$13.25

POLLO CHIPOTLE

$13.35

SPINACH GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.25

Fajita Habanero

$17.25

Loaded with all 4 meats, steak, chicken, shrimp and mexican sausage (chorizo) sides, rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

King Aldo Fajita

$17.99

Our Specials

Pollo Habanero

$14.25

Camaron Habanero

$15.25
Orden Tacos Al Pastor

Orden Tacos Al Pastor

$12.00
Orden Tacos Carne Asada

Orden Tacos Carne Asada

$12.25
Orden Fish Tacos

Orden Fish Tacos

$12.00
Orden Tacos De Carnitas

Orden Tacos De Carnitas

$12.00

Orden Tacos De Camaron

$13.99

Chile verde

$13.25

pork chunks cover with our home made salsa verde. Served with rice, beans and choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$13.99

(3) Birria tacos are a traditional Mexican dish with origins from Jalisco and Tijuana. The dish consists of tacos consisting of stewed meat, tortillas soaked in the fat of the broth, and a side of broth, also known as consomé, for dipping

Pollo Mole

$13.25

Pollo A La Crema

$13.25

Ensaladas Salads Soups

Habanero Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$7.99

Taco Salad Fajita

$9.50
Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$9.95

White rice, lettuce, south wester corn mix, sour cream, queso fresco and your choice of meat

Tortilla Chicken Soup

Tortilla Chicken Soup

$11.00

Habanero shrimp salad

$11.00

Burrito Bowl steak, carnitas or al pastor

$11.50

Crispy Items

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$11.00

Chimichanga Santa Fe

$12.50

Taquitos Dorados

$10.99
Flautas

Flautas

$10.25

Nacos Habanero

$11.99

Sopes

$10.99

Nachos Mike Special

$10.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla chicken tips

$10.99

Seafood Quesadilla

$12.99

Quesadilla Fajita

$11.99
Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$13.99

Quesadilla Tips Steak

$11.50

Burritos

Burrito Carmelo

$12.25

Don Burrito

$11.25

Burrito Special

$9.99

Burrito Habanero

$13.00

Burrito Fajita

$12.00

Burrito Deluxe

$10.50

Burrito Grande

$12.00

Burrito Habanero Mix

$13.00

Grilled steak and chicken , with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese. topped with queso, red mild sauce and green mild sauce.

Burrito Grande steak

$13.50

Vegetarian Dishes

Vegetarian Fajitas

$12.00

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$10.50

Vegetales Y Arroz

$10.25

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.00

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$11.00

Enchiladas De La Casa

$13.00

Kids Plates

Mac & Cheese

$6.25

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Taco

$6.25

Enchilada

$6.25

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Kids Quesadilla

$6.25

Deserts

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Churros

$4.00

Sopapilla

$3.50

Flan

$4.00

Sides

Rice

$3.25

Beans

$2.99

Rice & Beans

$3.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.00

Chiles Habanero (Curtidos)

$0.99

French Fries

$3.25

Salsa Verde

$1.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

Pico De Gallo

$2.25

Jalapenos Pickle

$1.50

TO-GO Chips

$2.25

TO-GO Salsa

$2.50

A la carte

ALC Taco

$3.00

Hard shell or soft, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. With lettuce and shredded cheese

ATL. Burrito

$5.50

Single burrito topped with shredded cheese and red sauce.

ATL. Chimichanga

$6.99

ATL. Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and melted shredded cheese, topped with cheese dip (queso)

ATL. Taco de azada

$3.50

ATL. Tamale

$3.50

ATL. Enchilada

$3.00

ATL. Chimichanga seafood

$7.50

ATL. Flauta

$2.50

ATL. Chile relleno

$3.99

ATL. Taco camaron

$3.50

ATL. Taco pollo Asado

$3.50

Quesadilla chicken tips

$7.00

Grilled chicken, cheese inside a flour tortilla, topped with queso.

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$3.50

Birria tacos are a traditional Mexican dish with origins from Jalisco and Tijuana. The dish consists of tacos consisting of stewed meat, tortillas soaked in the fat of the broth, and a side of broth, also known as consomé, for dipping

3 tacos

$6.99

1 sope

$3.50

1 pastor taco

$3.50

5 de mayo specials

Nachos habanero

$11.50

Pollo y Arroz

$11.50

Quesadilla chicken tips

$11.99

Burrito Habanero

$12.50

Kids mac&cheese

$7.50

Taco salad

$9.50

Fajita chicken or steak

$14.99

Fajita Mix

$15.99

Tacos carne asada

$12.00

Pollo Loco

$11.99

Dinner #1,2,3

$9.25

Cheese dip

$4.99

Chori queso

$7.25

Nachos

$6.99

Camaron habanero

$13.99

Seafood Enchiladas

$12.50

Carnitas

$11.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.99

Chimichanga

$10.25

Beer

$3.00

Litro regular margarita

$10.00

Litro flavor margarita

$11.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Serving the best Mexican cuisine in North Johnston, Iowa

Location

6110 NW 86TH ST, Johnston, IA 50131

Directions

