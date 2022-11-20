Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Habanero Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2543 Lebanon Pike

Nashville, TN 37214

Popular Items

Cheese Dip-App
Guacomole-App
Chimichangas

Appetizers

Guacomole-App

$8.25

Fresh avocado dip, diced tomato, onion, cilantro

Cheese Dip-App

$7.90

Mexican fondue cheese dip with a touch of jalapeño

Quesadillas

$8.90

Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Habanero Combo

$12.90

Quesadillas, chicken flautas, nachos, chorizo taquitos, guacamole, pico de gallo

Ceviche

$12.90

Shrimp, tilapia, pico de gallo, avocado, lime juice

Nachos

$9.90

Tortilla chips, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream

Soups & Salads

Sopa Azteca

$9.49

Tomato base soup, tortilla strips, avocado, and sour cream

Habanero Grill Home Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, mushrooms, banana peppers, cheese, red onion, pumpkin seeds, vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$9.90

Flour tortilla shell, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cheese

From our Grill

All served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, papas con chorizo, lettuce and pico de gallo

Parrillada for 2

$37.90

Skirt steak, chicken, chorizo and shrimp. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, papas con chorizo, lettuce and pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas

Parrillada for 4

$73.90

Skirt steak, chicken, chorizo and shrimp. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, papas con chorizo, lettuce and pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas

Carne Tampiqueña

$20.90

Grilled skirt steak, norteña cheese enchilada, sour cream. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo

Pollo a la parrilla

$17.50

Grilled chicken with chimichurri. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, papas con chorizo, lettuce and pico de gallo

Camarones a la parrilla

$18.90

Grilled shrimp with chile ancho cream sauce on the side. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, papas con chorizo, lettuce and pico de gallo

Salmon a la Parrilla

$19.90

Grilled salmon, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, papas con chorizo

Tilapia a la Parrilla

$17.50

Grilled Tilapia, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, papas con chorizo

Signature Dishes

Matrimonio

$19.90

Skirt steak, grilled chicken, chimichurri, cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo

Arrachera Habanero

$20.90

Skirt steak, sautéed mushrooms, chimichurri, cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo

Pollo Primavera

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast, cilantro lime rice, sautéed vegetables, and cheese dip

Camarones a la Espanola

$19.90

Shrimp sautéed with garlic, cilantro, and white wine, cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo

Pollo Campero

$17.90

Sautéed chicken breast, creamy salsa suiza, melted mozzarella, cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo

Favorites

Chicken Fajitas

$17.90

Chicken Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$19.90

Steak Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$18.90

Chicken & Steak Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.90

Shrimp Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

Veggie Fajitas

$16.90

Veggie Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

Chicken, Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$20.90

Chicken, Steak & Shrimp Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

Mar y Tierra

$20.90

Sliced marinated skirt steak, sautéed garlic shrimp, grilled onions, cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.90

Shrimp sautéed with chipotle tomato cream sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Pollo Feliz

$15.90

Grilled chicken breast, cilantro lime rice and cheese dip

Tacos

Tilapia Tacos

$15.90

Three corn tortilla tacos with blackened tilapia, pico de gallo and avocado. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and corn

Pollo Tacos

$13.90

Three corn tortilla tacos with our marinated shredded chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded mozzarella. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and corn

Barbacoa Tacos

$15.90

Three corn tortilla tacos with marinated shredded beef, onion, cilantro and lime wedges. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and corn

Asada Tacos

$15.90

Three corn tortilla tacos with seasoned steak, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded mozzarella. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and corn

Chorizo Tacos

$14.90

Three corn tortilla tacos with chorizo, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded mozzarella. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and corn

Shrimp Tacos

$15.90

Three corn tortilla tacos with seasoned shrimp, pico de gallo and avocado. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and corn

Al Pastor Tacos

$15.90

Three corn tortilla tacos with roasted pineapple, marinated pork, onion, cilantro and lime wedges. Served cilantro lime rice, black beans and corn.

Quesabirria Tacos

$15.90

Three corn tortilla tacos with marinated shredded beef, au jus broth, melted mozzarella, onions, cilantro, sour cream. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans and corn.

Ground Beef Tacos

$14.90

Three corn tortilla tacos seasoned ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded mozzarella. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and corn

Classics

Beef Tamales

$13.90

Two beef tamales topped with Norteña sauce and sour cream. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo

Chicken Tamales

$13.00

Two chicken tamales topped with India sauce and sour cream. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo

Chile Relleno

$13.00

Poblano pepper egg battered, stuffed with cheese, topped with Suiza sauce and sour cream. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo

Enchiladas

$13.50

Three rolled corn tortilla enchiladas, choose protein and sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and sour cream. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo

Burritos

$13.90

Three flour tortilla burritos with refried beans and your choice of protein. Optional sauce, cheese and sour cream can be added on top. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo

Chimichangas

$12.50

Two fried flour tortilla chimichangas with refried beans and your choice of protein. Topped off with Suiza sauce, cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo

Flautas

$13.90

Three fried rolled corn tortilla flautas with your choice of protein. Topped with avocado cream sauce and sour cream. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo

Tostadas

$13.50

Two fried flat corn tortillas with refried beans and your choice of protein. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and corn

Sides

Rolled corn tortilla enchilada, choose protein and sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and sour cream

Cheese Dip side

$2.50

Guacamole side

$2.90

Sour Cream side

$1.50

Pico de Gallo side

$1.90

Shredded Cheese side

$1.90

Avocado side

$2.90

Chiles Toreados

$2.50

Jalapeño Picado

$1.00

Chimichurri side

$1.90

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Single Beef Tamale

$3.50

Beef tamale topped with Norteña sauce and sour cream

Single Chicken Tamale

$3.50

Chicken tamale topped with India sauce and sour cream

Single Chile Relleno

$6.00

Poblano pepper egg battered, stuffed with cheese, topped with Suiza sauce and sour cream

Single Enchilada

$3.90

Rolled corn tortilla enchilada, choose protein and sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and sour cream.

Single Burrito

$3.90

Flour tortilla burrito with refried beans and your choice of protein. Optional sauce, cheese and sour cream can be added on top

Single Chimichanga

$3.50

Fried flour tortilla chimichanga with refried beans and your choice of protein. Topped with Suiza sauce, cheese and sour cream.

Single Flauta

$3.50

Fried rolled corn tortilla flauta with your choice of protein. Topped with avocado cream sauce and sour cream

Single Tostada

$3.90

Fried flat corn tortilla with refried beans and your choice of protein. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream

Single Taco

$3.50

Corn tortilla taco with your choice of protein. Taco toppings depends on protein choice. (Refer to Dinner Menu, Tacos).

Extras

Truffle Fries

$4.90

French Fries

$4.50

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Corn

$3.50

Cilantro lime rice, Black beans and Corn

$5.00

Grilled Veggies

$5.90

Chips

$1.25

Salsa

$1.75

Chips and Salsa

$2.90

Kids Menu

Quesadillas & Fries

$7.00

Flour tortilla, melted mozzarella cheese and french fries. Optional protein choice available.

Steak & Fries

$8.90

Grilled seasoned steak and french fries.

Chicken & Fries

$8.00

Grilled seasoned chicken, and french fries.

Shrimp & Fries

$8.90

Grilled seasoned shrimp and french fries.

Specials

Nacho Fajitas Chicken

$15.90

Nacho Fajitas Steak

$16.90

Nacho Fajitas Mixed Steak & Chicken

$17.90

Nacho Fajitas Shrimp

$17.90

Nacho Fajitas Shrimp, Steak & Chicken

$17.90

Nacho Fajitas Veggie

$14.90

Package Deals

12 Chicken Flautas

$49.90

Includes chips and salsa, cilantro lime rice and black beans

12 Tacos

$49.90

4 shredded chicken, 4 ground beef, and 4 chorizo. Includes chips and salsa, cilantro lime rice and black beans

8 Chimichangas

$45.90

2 shredded chicken, 2 ground beef, 2 veggie, and 2 cheese. Includes chips and salsa, cilantro lime rice and black beans.

12 Burritos

$49.90

3 shredded chicken, 3 ground beef, 3 veggie, and 3 cheese. Includes chips and salsa, cilantro lime rice and black beans.

Chicken Fajitas

$54.90

Includes chips and salsa, cilantro lime rice, black beans, flour tortillas, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Steak Fajitas

$59.90

Includes chips and salsa, cilantro lime rice, black beans, flour tortillas, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$57.90

Includes chips and salsa, cilantro lime rice, black beans, flour tortillas, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Desserts

Flan de Coco

$7.90

Caramelized Mexican coconut custard

Pan de Elote

$7.90

Sweet Mexican corn bread topped with vanilla ice cream

Sopapillas

$7.00

Fried flour tortilla topped with honey, powdered sugar, and whip cream

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Fried vanilla ice cream scoop. Topped with whip cream and chocolate glaze

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy our fresh and authentic Mexican Cuisine.

Website

Location

2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Directions

Gallery
Habanero Grill image
Habanero Grill image

Map
